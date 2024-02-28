NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.3004 LTS (2023 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.39.3004 LTS (2023 LTS U2)  Changes and New Features

On This Page

Changes and New Features

Important Notes

Warning

SR-IOV - Virtual Functions (VF) per Port - The maximum Virtual Functions (VF) per port is 127. For further information, see Known Issues.

Warning

It is recommended to enable the “above 4G decoding” BIOS setting for features that require large amount of PCIe resources.

Such features are: SR-IOV with numerous VFs, PCIe Emulated Switch, and Large BAR Requests.

Warning

Security Hardening Enhancements: This release contains important reliability improvements and security hardening enhancements. NVIDIA recommends upgrading your devices' firmware to this release to improve the devices’ firmware security and reliability.

Changes and New Feature in this Firmware Version

Feature/Change

Description

26.39.3004

General

Stability improvements.

Unsupported Features and Commands

Unsupported Features

The following advanced feature are unsupported in the current firmware version:

  • The following service types:

    • SyncUMR

    • Mellanox transport

    • RAW IPv6

  • INT-A not supported for EQs only MSI-X

  • PCI VPD write flow (RO flow supported)

  • Streaming Receive Queue (STRQ) and collapsed CQ

  • Subnet Manager (SM) on VFs

  • RoCE LAG in Multi-Host/Socket-Direct

Unsupported Commands

  • QUERY_MAD_DEMUX

  • SET_MAD_DEMUX

  • CREATE_RQ - MEMORY_RQ_RMP

  • MODIFY_LAG_ASYNC_EVENT
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 28, 2024
content here