Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SRIOV Legacy Mode
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
|
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
|
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
|
Dual Port Device
|
Single Port Device
|
|
Known Issues
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3464393
|
Description: PhyLess Reset is currently not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: PhyLess Reset
|
Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002
|
3525865
|
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
|
Discovered in Version: 26.39.1002
|
3457472
|
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
|
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
|
3444395
|
Description: Assert 0x8ced would happen when using MEMIC and VDPA features together.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: vDPA, MEMIC, assert
|
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
|
2878841
|
Description: Firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
|
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
|
3267506
|
Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Counters, CRC
|
Discovered in Version: 26.35.2000
|
3200779
|
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
|
2169950
|
Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: FCS
|
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
|
3141072
|
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
|
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
|
2870970
|
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain. Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
|
Discovered in Version: 26.34.1002
|
2866931
|
Description: When the host powers up directly into the standby mode, the adapter may not handle WOL packets.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: WOL packets
|
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
|
2864238
|
Description: VPD cannot be accessed after firmware upgrade or reset when the following sequence is performed:
|
Workaround: Run the upgrade or reset sequence as follow:
|
Keywords: VDP
|
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
|
2780349
|
Description: As a result of having a single LED per port, features such as the Blinking Detection can work only when in low speed mode.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: LED, port, Blinking Detection
|
Discovered in Version: 26.32.1010
|
2834990
|
Description: On rare occasions, when toggling both sides of the link, the link may not rise.
|
Workaround: Toggle the port to free it.
|
Keywords: Port toggling, link
|
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
|
2667681
|
Description: As the Connection Tracking (CT) is not moved to SW state after receiving a TCP RST packet, any packet that matches the windows even after the RST is marked as a valid packets.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Connection Tracking
|
Discovered in Version: 26.31.1014
|
2378593
|
Description: Sub 1sec firmware update (fast reset flow) is not supported when updating from previous releases to the current one. Doing so may cause network disconnection events.
|
Workaround: Use full reset flow for firmware upgrade/downgrade.
|
Keywords: Sub 1sec firmware update
|
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
|
2213356
|
Description: The following are the Steering Dump limitations:
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Steering Bump
|
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
|
2365322
|
Description: When configuring adapter card's Level Scheduling, a QoS tree leaf (QUEUE_GROUP) configured with default rate_limit and default bw_share, may not obey the QoS restrictions imposed by any of the leaf’s ancestors.
|
Workaround: To prevent such a case, configure at least one of the following QoS attributes of a leaf: max_average_bw or bw_share
|
Keywords: QoS
|
Discovered in Version: 26.29.1016
|
2201468
|
Description: Running multiple resets ("mlxfwreset --sync=1") simultaneously is not functioning properly,
|
Workaround: Wait a few seconds until you run "mlxfwreset --sync=0".
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset, reset-sync, reset, sync
|
Discovered in Version: 26.28.1002