Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of bug fixes of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions Release Notes in https://docs.mellanox.com/category/adapterfw.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3669258
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.
Keywords: mlxconfig
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.39.2048
3628848
Description: Updated the number of channels (ports) that are displayed in the iLO from 1 to 2 (num_channels_per_pkg=2) for dual port adapter cards.
Keywords: Number of channels (ports)
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002
3602169
Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.
Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.
Keywords: Firmware steering
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002
3571251
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.
Keywords: VF live migration
Discovered in Version: 26.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 26.39.1002
3365411
Description: Fixed a link failure that occurred due to a wrong 'is_inphi_cable' indication.
Keywords: Link failure
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002
3331179
Description: Improved token calculation.
Keywords: Token calculation
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002
3491841
Description: Fixed a firmware assert that occurred when tried to verify if the module supported "swap".
Keywords: Firmware assert
Discovered in Version: 26.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 26.38.1002
3434928
Description: Modified the RDE behavior to return an error if the chassis ID subtype is AgentId, or Port ID subtype is ChassisComp.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014
3438177
Description: Enabled VF LAG hash mode. The LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION mlxconfig field is now modifiable.
Keywords: VF LAG
Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014
2797986
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the adapter card from handling WoL packets when the host powered up directly into the standby mode.
Keywords: WoL packets
Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014
3327847
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 26.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 26.37.1014