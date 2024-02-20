NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.40.1000
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v26.40.1000  Firmware Compatible Products

On This Page

Firmware Compatible Products

The chapter contains the following sections:

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE

  • PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

Warning

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Supported Devices

This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Device Name

900-9X662-0053-ST1

MCX631102AN-ADA

MT_0000000531

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto

900-9X662-0083-ST0

MCX631102AC-ADA

MT_0000000532

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot

900-9X662-0063-ST0

MCX631102AE-ADAT

MT_0000000545

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot

900-9X625-0053-SB0

MCX631432AN-ADA

MT_0000000546

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X625-0083-SB0

MCX631432AC-ADA

MT_0000000547

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X659-0015-SB1

MCX631435AN-GDAB

MT_0000000548

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X659-0045-SB0

MCX631435AC-GDAB

MT_0000000549

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X659-0025-SB0

MCX631435AE-GDAB

MT_0000000550

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X625-0073-SB1

MCX631432AS-ADA

MT_0000000551

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto; Internal Lock Bracket

900-9X625-0063-SB0

MCX631432AE-ADAB

MT_0000000552

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X662-0073-ST0

MCX631102AS-ADA

MT_0000000575

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto;

900-9X601-0025-ST0

MCX631105AE-GDAT

MT_0000000587

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Tall Bracket

900-9X601-0015-SQ0

MCX631105AN-GDAT

MT_0000000589

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Tall Bracket

900-9X601-0045-ST0

MCX631105AC-GDAT

MT_0000000590

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Tall Bracket

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-6 Lx Firmware

26.40.1000 / 26.39.2048 / 26.39.1002

MLNX_OFED

24.01-0.3.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0 / 23.10-0.5.5.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

24.01-0.3.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0 / 23.10-0.5.5.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

24.1.50000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.27.0 / 4.26.1 / 4.26.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.27.0 / 4.26.1 / 4.26.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.300

UEFI

14.33.10

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 20, 2024
content here