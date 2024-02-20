Firmware Compatible Products
The chapter contains the following sections:
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE
PCI Express 4.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
This firmware supports the devices and protocols listed below:
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
PSID
|
Device Name
|
900-9X662-0053-ST1
|
MCX631102AN-ADA
|
MT_0000000531
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto
|
900-9X662-0083-ST0
|
MCX631102AC-ADA
|
MT_0000000532
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot
|
900-9X662-0063-ST0
|
MCX631102AE-ADAT
|
MT_0000000545
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot
|
900-9X625-0053-SB0
|
MCX631432AN-ADA
|
MT_0000000546
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
900-9X625-0083-SB0
|
MCX631432AC-ADA
|
MT_0000000547
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
900-9X659-0015-SB1
|
MCX631435AN-GDAB
|
MT_0000000548
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
900-9X659-0045-SB0
|
MCX631435AC-GDAB
|
MT_0000000549
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
900-9X659-0025-SB0
|
MCX631435AE-GDAB
|
MT_0000000550
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE; OCP3.0; With Host management ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
900-9X625-0073-SB1
|
MCX631432AS-ADA
|
MT_0000000551
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto; Internal Lock Bracket
|
900-9X625-0063-SB0
|
MCX631432AE-ADAB
|
MT_0000000552
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE OCP3.0; With Host management ; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
|
900-9X662-0073-ST0
|
MCX631102AS-ADA
|
MT_0000000575
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 25GbE; Dual-port SFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Secure Boot; No Crypto;
|
900-9X601-0025-ST0
|
MCX631105AE-GDAT
|
MT_0000000587
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto; No Secure Boot; Tall Bracket
|
900-9X601-0015-SQ0
|
MCX631105AN-GDAT
|
MT_0000000589
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; No Crypto; Tall Bracket
|
900-9X601-0045-ST0
|
MCX631105AC-GDAT
|
MT_0000000590
|
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card; 50GbE ; Single-port QSFP28; PCIe 4.0 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot; Tall Bracket
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|
Supported Version
|
ConnectX-6 Lx Firmware
|
26.40.1000 / 26.39.2048 / 26.39.1002
|
MLNX_OFED
|
24.01-0.3.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0 / 23.10-0.5.5.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
|
24.01-0.3.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0 / 23.10-0.5.5.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
|
24.1.50000 / 23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
|
4.27.0 / 4.26.1 / 4.26.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
mstflint
|
4.27.0 / 4.26.1 / 4.26.0
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.7.300
|
UEFI
|
14.33.10
|
Cumulus
|
5.4 onwards