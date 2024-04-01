NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Adapters  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
Download PDF

About This Manual

This is the User Guide for Ethernet adapter cards based on the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx integrated circuit device for Open Compute Project Spec 3.0. These adapters connectivity provide the highest performing low latency and most flexible interconnect solution for servers supporting OCP spec 3.0 adapter cards used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments.

Important Note:

In some of the OCP 3.0 prototype samples, the insertion force that is required to install the card into a particular PCI connector may exceed the maximum insertion force that is allowed by the connector’s spec. NVIDIA is updating the OCP 3.0 cards to ensure the proper insertion process.

Ordering Part Numbers

The table below provides the ordering part numbers (OPN) for the available ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet adapter cards for OCP Spec 3.0.

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Marketing Description

900-9X625-0083-SB0

MCX631432AC-ADAB

ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, With Host Management, Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Crypto Enabled and Secure Boot, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X625-0073-SB1

MCX631432AS-ADAB

ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, With Host management, Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Secure Boot, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Marketing Description

900-9X625-0053-SB0

MCX631432AN-ADAB

ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, with Host Management, Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X625-0063-SB0

MCX631432AE-ADAB

ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, with Host Management, Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Crypto Enabled, No Secure Boot, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X625-0073-SI0

MCX631432AS-ADAI

ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, With Host management , Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Secure Boot, No Crypto, Internal Lock Bracket

900-9X659-0015-SB1

MCX631435AN-GDAB

ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 50GbE, OCP3.0, with Host Management, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X659-0015-SB1

MCX631435AN-GDAB

ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 50GbE, OCP3.0, with Host Management, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X659-0045-SB0

MCX631435AC-GDAB

ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 50GbE, OCP3.0, With Host Management, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Crypto Enabled and Secure Boot, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X659-0025-SB0

MCX631435AE-GDAB

ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 50GbE, OCP3.0, with Host Management, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Crypto Enabled, No Secure Boot, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

NVIDIA MLNX_OFED for Linux User Manual and Release Notes

User Manual and Release Notes describing MLNx_OFED features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content and configuration. See NVIDIA MLNX_OFED for Linux Documentation.

WinOF-2 for Windows User Manual and Release Notes

User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content and configuration. See WinOF-2 for Windows Documentation.

NVIDIA VMware for Ethernet User Manual and Release Notes

User Manual describing the various components of the NVIDIA ConnectX® NATIVE ESXi stack. See VMware® ESXi Documentation.

NVIDIA Firmware Update

NVIDIA firmware update and query utility used to update the firmware. See NVIDIA Firmware Utility (mlxup) Documentation.

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) User Manual

User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node. See MFT User Manual.

IEEE Std 802.3 Specification

IEEE Ethernet Specifications

PCI Express Specifications

Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications.

LinkX Interconnect Solutions

LinkX Ethernet cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolio of 40GbE, 56GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE and 400GbE cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 . Read more at LinkX Cables and Transceivers.

Open Compute Project 3.0 Specification

https://www.opencompute.org/

Document Conventions

When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in mega Bytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in mega bits. In this document PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.
Aerospace Hardware / Semiconductor AEC Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Restaurant / Quick-Service Developer / Engineer Energy HPC / Scientific Computing IT Specialist Public Sector Financial Services Dev / IT Operations Consumer Internet Cloud Services Telecommunications Gaming System Administrator Agriculture Academia / Higher Education Retail / Consumer Packaged Goods Networking / Communications Networking NVIDIA Networking
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Apr 1, 2024
content here