NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual

About This Manual

This is the User Guide for Ethernet adapter cards based on the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx integrated circuit device for Open Compute Project Spec 3.0. These adapters connectivity provide the highest performing low latency and most flexible interconnect solution for servers supporting OCP spec 3.0 adapter cards used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments.

Important Note:

In some of the OCP 3.0 prototype samples, the insertion force that is required to install the card into a particular PCI connector may exceed the maximum insertion force that is allowed by the connector’s spec. NVIDIA is updating the OCP 3.0 cards to ensure the proper insertion process.

Ordering Part Numbers

The table below provides the ordering part numbers (OPN) for the available ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet adapter cards for OCP Spec 3.0.

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Marketing Description 900-9X625-0083-SB0 MCX631432AC-ADAB ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, With Host Management, Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Crypto Enabled and Secure Boot, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket 900-9X625-0073-SB1 MCX631432AS-ADAB ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, With Host management, Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Secure Boot, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Marketing Description 900-9X625-0053-SB0 MCX631432AN-ADAB ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, with Host Management, Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket 900-9X625-0063-SB0 MCX631432AE-ADAB ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, with Host Management, Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Crypto Enabled, No Secure Boot, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket 900-9X625-0073-SI0 MCX631432AS-ADAI ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, With Host management , Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Secure Boot, No Crypto, Internal Lock Bracket 900-9X659-0015-SB1 MCX631435AN-GDAB ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 50GbE, OCP3.0, with Host Management, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket 900-9X659-0015-SB1 MCX631435AN-GDAB ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 50GbE, OCP3.0, with Host Management, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket 900-9X659-0045-SB0 MCX631435AC-GDAB ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 50GbE, OCP3.0, With Host Management, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Crypto Enabled and Secure Boot, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket 900-9X659-0025-SB0 MCX631435AE-GDAB ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 50GbE, OCP3.0, with Host Management, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Crypto Enabled, No Secure Boot, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

Document Conventions

When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in mega Bytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in mega bits. In this document PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.