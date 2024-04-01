NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual

About This Manual
This is the User Guide for Ethernet adapter cards based on the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Lx integrated circuit device for Open Compute Project Spec 3.0. These adapters connectivity provide the highest performing low latency and most flexible interconnect solution for servers supporting OCP spec 3.0 adapter cards used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments.
Important Note:
In some of the OCP 3.0 prototype samples, the insertion force that is required to install the card into a particular PCI connector may exceed the maximum insertion force that is allowed by the connector’s spec. NVIDIA is updating the OCP 3.0 cards to ensure the proper insertion process.
Ordering Part Numbers
The table below provides the ordering part numbers (OPN) for the available ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet adapter cards for OCP Spec 3.0.
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Marketing Description
900-9X625-0083-SB0
MCX631432AC-ADAB
ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, With Host Management, Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Crypto Enabled and Secure Boot, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
900-9X625-0073-SB1
MCX631432AS-ADAB
ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, With Host management, Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Secure Boot, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Marketing Description
900-9X625-0053-SB0
MCX631432AN-ADAB
ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, with Host Management, Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
900-9X625-0063-SB0
MCX631432AE-ADAB
ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, with Host Management, Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Crypto Enabled, No Secure Boot, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
900-9X625-0073-SI0
MCX631432AS-ADAI
ConnectX-6 Lx EN adapter card, 25GbE OCP3.0, With Host management , Dual-port SFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Secure Boot, No Crypto, Internal Lock Bracket
900-9X659-0015-SB1
MCX631435AN-GDAB
ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 50GbE, OCP3.0, with Host Management, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
900-9X659-0045-SB0
MCX631435AC-GDAB
ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 50GbE, OCP3.0, With Host Management, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Crypto Enabled and Secure Boot, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
900-9X659-0025-SB0
MCX631435AE-GDAB
ConnectX®-6 Lx EN adapter card, 50GbE, OCP3.0, with Host Management, Single-port QSFP28, PCIe 4.0 x8, Crypto Enabled, No Secure Boot, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with Ethernet network and architecture specifications.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
URL: https://www.nvidia.com > Support
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Customers who purchased NVIDIA Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Related Documentation
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED for Linux User Manual and Release Notes
User Manual and Release Notes describing MLNx_OFED features, performance, band diagnostic, tools content and configuration. See NVIDIA MLNX_OFED for Linux Documentation.
WinOF-2 for Windows User Manual and Release Notes
User Manual describing WinOF-2 features, performance, Ethernet diagnostic, tools content and configuration. See WinOF-2 for Windows Documentation.
NVIDIA VMware for Ethernet User Manual and Release Notes
User Manual describing the various components of the NVIDIA ConnectX® NATIVE ESXi stack. See VMware® ESXi Documentation.
NVIDIA Firmware Update
NVIDIA firmware update and query utility used to update the firmware. See NVIDIA Firmware Utility (mlxup) Documentation.
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) User Manual
User Manual describing the set of MFT firmware management tools for a single node. See MFT User Manual.
IEEE Std 802.3 Specification
PCI Express Specifications
Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications.
LinkX Interconnect Solutions
LinkX Ethernet cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolio of 40GbE, 56GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE and 400GbE cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 . Read more at LinkX Cables and Transceivers.
Open Compute Project 3.0 Specification
Document Conventions
When discussing memory sizes, MB and MBytes are used in this document to mean size in mega Bytes. The use of Mb or Mbits (small b) indicates size in mega bits. In this document PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.