NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
Document Revision History

Date

Description of Changes

Apr. 2024

Updated bracket dimensions in Specifications

May. 2023

Updated Specifications to include non-operational storage temperature specifications

Nov. 2022

Updated Specifications tables

Oct. 2022

Updated Finding the MAC and Serial Number on the Adapter Card

Sep. 2022

Added MCX631432AS-ADAB to the relevant sections

Feb. 2022

Added table "Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers"

Jan. 2021

Updated Specifications tables

Oct. 2020

  • Updated airflow numbers in "Specifications"

  • Updated networking ports LEDs indications

Oct. 2020

  • Updated Specifications tables

  • Added board labels

Sep. 2020

First release
