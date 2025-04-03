Hardware Installation

The OCP 3.0 adapter card is shipped assembled either with a thumbscrew (pull-tab) bracket, an internal-lock bracket, or an ejector-latch bracket. If this form factor is suitable for your requirements, you can skip the remainder of this section and move to Installation Instructions. If you need to replace the assembled OCP 3.0 bracket with a different form-factor bracket, please follow the instructions in this section.

Warning Due to risk of damaging the EMI gasket, it is not recommended to replace the bracket more than three times.

To replace the bracket you will need the following parts:

The new bracket of the desired form factor.

The screws supplied with the new bracket kit.

The required torx tool type as specified in the instructions.

Removing the Existing Bracket

Using the torx tool type listed in the below table, remove the screws according to the instructions per OCP 3.0 bracket type. Internal Lock Bracket Pull-tab (Thumbscrew) Bracket Ejector-Latch Bracket Gently separate the bracket from the OCP 3.0 card. Internal Lock Bracket Pull-tab Bracket Ejector-Latch Bracket Warning Be careful not to put stress on the LEDs on the adapter card. Save the two screws.

Installing the New Bracket

Assemble the new bracket onto the card. Internal Lock Bracket Pull-tab Bracket Ejector-Latch Bracket Warning Do not force the bracket onto the adapter card. Ensure that the insulator's front edge is beneath the bracket, as shown in the below figure. Screw on the OCP 3.0 bracket with the supplied screws that came with the new bracket kit. Use the specified torx tool type and apply the specified torque on the screws per bracket form factor. Internal Lock Bracket Pull-tab Bracket Ejector-Latch Bracket Note that one screw is flat-head 90° screw and the other is socket-head screw. Screw on the different types of screws as shown in the below illustration.

This section provides detailed instructions on how to install your adapter card in a system. The OCP 3.0 adapter card is shipped assembled either with an internal-lock, a pull-tab (thumbscrew), or an ejector-latch bracket. Follow the below instructions depending on the card you have purchased.

Note The following figures are for illustration purposes only.

Before installing the card, make sure that the system is off and the power cord is not connected to the server. Please follow proper electrical grounding procedures. Open the system case. Align the card with the system rails. Internal Lock Bracket Pull-tab (Thumbscrew) Bracket Ejector-Latch Bracket Push the card until connectors are in a full mate. Internal Lock Bracket Pull-tab (Thumbscrew) Bracket Ejector-Latch Bracket Secure the card. Internal Lock Bracket Pull-tab (Thumbscrew) Bracket Ejector-Latch Bracket A clicking sound is heard once the connectors are in a full mate. Turn the captive screw clockwise until firmly locked. Close the ejector.

Cable Installation

All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on. To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated. Support the weight of the cable before connecting the cable to the adapter card. Do this by using a cable holder or tying the cable to the rack. Determine the correct orientation of the connector to the card before inserting the connector. Do not try and insert the connector upside down. This may damage the adapter card. Insert the connector into the adapter card. Be careful to insert the connector straight into the cage. Do not apply any torque, up or down, to the connector cage in the adapter card. Make sure that the connector locks in place. Note When installing cables make sure that the latches engage. Warning Always install and remove cables by pushing or pulling the cable and connector in a straight line with the card. After inserting a cable into a port, the Yellow or Green LED0 indicator will light when the physical connection is established (that is, when the unit is powered on and a cable is plugged into the port with the other end of the connector plugged into a functioning port). See Adapter Card LED Operations. After plugging in a cable, lock the connector using the latching mechanism particular to the cable vendor. When a logical connection is made, Green LED1 will light. When data is being transferred, Green LED1 will blink. Care should be taken as not to impede the air exhaust flow through the ventilation holes. Use cable lengths which allow for routing horizontally around to the side of the chassis before bending upward or downward in the rack. To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. LED indicator will turn off when the cable is unseated. To uninstall the adapter card, see Uninstalling the Card.

On Linux

Get the device location on the PCI bus by running lspci and locating lines with the string “NVIDIA Technologies”:

lspci |grep -i Mellanox Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT2894 Family [ ConnectX-6 Lx ]

On Windows

Open Device Manager on the server. Click Start => Run, and then enter devmgmt.msc. Expand System Devices and locate your NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx adapter card. Right click the mouse on your adapter's row and select Properties to display the adapter card properties window. Click the Details tab and select Hardware Ids (Windows 2012/R2/2016) from the Property pull-down menu. PCI Device (Example) In the Value display box, check the fields VEN and DEV (fields are separated by ‘&’). In the display example above, notice the sub-string “PCI\VEN_15B3&DEV_1003”: VEN is equal to 0x15B3 – this is the Vendor ID of NVIDIA Technologies; and DEV is equal to 1018 (for ConnectX-6 Lx) – this is a valid NVIDIA Technologies PCI Device ID. Note If the PCI device does not have a NVIDIA adapter ID, return to Step 2 to check another device. Note The list of NVIDIA Technologies PCI Device IDs can be found in the PCI ID repository at http://pci-ids.ucw.cz/read/PC/15b3.

Follow the below instructions depending on the card form-factor you have purchased.

The adapter is installed in a system that operates with voltages that can be lethal. Before uninstalling the adapter card, please observe the following precautions to avoid injury and prevent damage to system components.

Remove any metallic objects from your hands and wrists. It is strongly recommended to use an ESD strap or other antistatic devices. Turn off the system and disconnect the power cord from the server.

Note Please note that the following images are for illustration purposes only.