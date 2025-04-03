Interfaces

1Hz blinking Yellow Beacon command for locating the adapter card

4Hz blinking Yellow Indicates an error with the link. The error can be one of the following: Error Type Description LED Behavior I2C I2C access to the networking ports fails Blinks until the error is fixed Over-current Over-current condition of the networking ports Blinks until the error is fixed

LED0 - Link Speed A constant Green indicates a link with the maximum networking speed.

A constant Yellow indicates a link with less than the maximum networking speed

If LED0 is off, then the link has not been established.