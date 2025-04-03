Introduction

This is the User Guide for Ethernet adapter cards based on the ConnectX®-6 Lx integrated circuit device for OCP Spec 3.0. These adapters connectivity provide the highest performing and most flexible interconnect solution for servers supporting OCP 3.0 used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments.

Providing up to two ports of 25GbE or a single-port of 50GbE connectivity, and PCIe Gen 3.0/4.0 x8 host connectivity, ConnectX-6 Lx is a member of NVIDIA’s world-class, award-winning, ConnectX family of network adapters. Continuing NVIDIA’s consistent innovation in networking, ConnectX-6 Lx provides agility and efficiency at every scale. ConnectX-6 Lx delivers cutting edge 25GbE performance and security for uncompromising data centers. ConnectX-6 Lx offers IPsec inline encryption/decryption acceleration (in Crypto enabled products) and connection-tracking hardware offload to accelerates L4 firewall performance as part of NVIDIA ASAP².

ConnectX-6 Lx also delivers supply chain protection with hardware Root-of-Trust (RoT) for Secure Boot (in Secure Boot enabled products) as well as Secure Firmware Update using RSA cryptography and cloning protection, via a device-unique key, to guarantee firmware authenticity

ConnectX-6 Lx SmartNICs are available in several form factors including low-profile PCIe and OCP 3.0 cards with SFP28 connectors for 10/25GbE applications, or QSFP28 for 50GbE applications. OCP3.0 cards are available with either a pull tab or an internal lock bracket. For the low-profile PCIe cards hardware user manual, please refer to ConnectX-6 Lx HHHL Cards UM.

The following table provides the ordering part number, port speed, number of ports, and PCI Express speed.