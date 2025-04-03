Linux Driver Installation
This section describes how to install and test the NVIDIA OFED for Linux package on a single server with a NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx adapter card installed.
Requirements
Description
Platforms
A server platform with ConnectX®-6 Lx (EN) (firmware: fw-ConnectX6 Lx)
Required Disk Space for Installation
1GB
Device ID
For the latest list of device IDs, please visit the NVIDIA website at http://www.nvidia.com/page/firmware_HCA_FW_identification.
Operating System
Linux operating system.
For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the NVIDIA OFED Release Notes file.
Installer Privileges
The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.
For Linux driver installation, please refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.