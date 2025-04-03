NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
This section describes how to install and test the NVIDIA OFED for Linux package on a single server with a NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx adapter card installed.

Prerequisites

Requirements

Description

Platforms

A server platform with ConnectX®-6 Lx (EN) (firmware: fw-ConnectX6 Lx)

Required Disk Space for Installation

1GB

Device ID

For the latest list of device IDs, please visit the NVIDIA website at http://www.nvidia.com/page/firmware_HCA_FW_identification.

Operating System

Linux operating system.

For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the NVIDIA OFED Release Notes file.

Installer Privileges

The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.

For Linux driver installation, please refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.
