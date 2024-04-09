On This Page
Specifications
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 Lx OCP 3.0 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the power levels mentioned below for the appropriate use case
In Standby mode only port0 is available.
Physical
Form Factor: Small Form Factor (SFF) OCP 3.0
Size: 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm)
Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Retention Mechanism: Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Protocol Support(a)
Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25 Gb/s
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow
Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V
Power
Cable Type
Active Mode
Standby Mode
Typical Power(b)
Passive Cables
11.8W
TBD
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
13.4W
9.2W
1.5W Active Cables
16.7W
10.9W
Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W
|
Airflow(c)
Cable Type
Hot Aisle
HSK to Port
Cold Aisle @35C
Port to HSK
Active Mode @55C
Standby Mode @45C
Active Mode
Standby Mode
Passive Cable
250LFM
100LFM
100LFM
100LFM
Active 0.8W NVIDIA Cable
300LFM
100LFM
100LFM
100LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(d)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. ConnectX-6 Lx adapters supplement the auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA Ethernet product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel.
d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Physical
Form Factor: Small Form Factor (SFF) OCP 3.0
Size: 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm)
Connector: Single QSFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)
Retention Mechanism: Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Protocol Support(a)
Ethernet: 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/50 Gb/s
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow
Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V
Power
Cable Type
Active Mode
Standby Mode
Typical Power(b)
Passive Cables
11.8W
TBD
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
13.4W
9.2W
3.5W Active Cables
17.4W
13W
Maximum power available through QSFP28 port: 3.5W
|
Airflow(c)
Cable Type
Hot Aisle
HSK to Port
Cold Aisle @35C
Port to HSK
Active Mode @55C
Standby Mode @45C
Active Mode
Standby Mode
Passive Cable
200LFM
100LFM
100LFM
100LFM
Active 2W NVIDIA Cable
350LFM
100LFM
100LFM
100LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C(d)
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. ConnectX-6 Lx adapters supplement the auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA Ethernet product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel.
d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
ConnectX-6 Lx Dual-Port SFP56 OCP 3.0
ConnectX-6 Lx Single-Port QSFP28 OCP 3.0
All dimensions are in millimeters. The bracket's mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.25mm.
Dual-port SFP28 Thumbscrew Bracket
Single-port QSFP28 Thumbscrew Bracket