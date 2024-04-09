NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Adapters  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual  Specifications

Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 Lx OCP 3.0 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the power levels mentioned below for the appropriate use case

Note

In Standby mode only port0 is available.

MCX631432AC-ADAB / MCX631432AE-ADAB / MCX631432AN-ADAB / MCX631432AS-ADAB Specifications

Physical

Form Factor: Small Form Factor (SFF) OCP 3.0

Size: 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm)

Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Retention Mechanism: Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Protocol Support(a)

Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25 Gb/s

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Typical Power(b)

Passive Cables

11.8W

TBD

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

13.4W

9.2W

1.5W Active Cables

16.7W

10.9W

Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W

Airflow(c)

Cable Type

Hot Aisle

HSK to Port

Cold Aisle @35C

Port to HSK

Active Mode @55C

Standby Mode @45C

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Passive Cable

250LFM

100LFM

100LFM

100LFM

Active 0.8W NVIDIA Cable

300LFM

100LFM

100LFM

100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(d)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. ConnectX-6 Lx adapters supplement the auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA Ethernet product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel.

d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX631435AC-GDAB / MCX631435AE-GDAB / MCX631435AN-GDAB Specifications

Physical

Form Factor: Small Form Factor (SFF) OCP 3.0

Size: 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm)

Connector: Single QSFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical)

Retention Mechanism: Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Protocol Support(a)

Ethernet: 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/50 Gb/s

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Typical Power(b)

Passive Cables

11.8W

TBD

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

13.4W

9.2W

3.5W Active Cables

17.4W

13W

Maximum power available through QSFP28 port: 3.5W

Airflow(c)

Cable Type

Hot Aisle

HSK to Port

Cold Aisle @35C

Port to HSK

Active Mode @55C

Standby Mode @45C

Active Mode

Standby Mode

Passive Cable

200LFM

100LFM

100LFM

100LFM

Active 2W NVIDIA Cable

350LFM

100LFM

100LFM

100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C(d)

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. ConnectX-6 Lx adapters supplement the auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA Ethernet product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel.

d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

Board Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

ConnectX-6 Lx Dual-Port SFP56 OCP 3.0

ConnectX-6 Lx Single-Port QSFP28 OCP 3.0

image2020-9-13_12-49-48-version-1-modificationdate-1684965804570-api-v2.png

image2020-9-13_12-48-57-version-1-modificationdate-1684965804623-api-v2.png

Bracket Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The bracket's mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.25mm.

Dual-port SFP28 Thumbscrew Bracket

Single-port QSFP28 Thumbscrew Bracket

dualsfp28thumbscrew-version-2-modificationdate-1712656371340-api-v2.PNG

image-2024-4-9_11-1-3-version-1-modificationdate-1712653263500-api-v2.png

