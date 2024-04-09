Physical Form Factor: Small Form Factor (SFF) OCP 3.0 Size: 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm) Connector: Dual SFP28 Ethernet (copper and optical) Retention Mechanism: Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket Protocol Support(a) Ethernet: 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR Data Rate: Ethernet 1/10/25 Gb/s PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 8 lanes (2.0 and 1.1 compatible) Power and Airflow Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V Power Cable Type Active Mode Standby Mode Typical Power(b) Passive Cables 11.8W TBD Maximum Power Passive Cables 13.4W 9.2W 1.5W Active Cables 16.7W 10.9W Maximum power available through SFP28 port: 1.5W Airflow(c) Cable Type Hot Aisle HSK to Port Cold Aisle @35C Port to HSK Active Mode @55C Standby Mode @45C Active Mode Standby Mode Passive Cable 250LFM 100LFM 100LFM 100LFM Active 0.8W NVIDIA Cable 300LFM 100LFM 100LFM 100LFM Environmental Temperature Operational 0°C to 55°C Non-operational -40°C to 70°C(d) Humidity Operational 10% to 85% relative humidity Non-operational 10% to 90% relative humidity Altitude (Operational) 3050m Regulatory Safety CB / cTUVus / CE EMC CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM RoHS RoHS compliant

a. ConnectX-6 Lx adapters supplement the auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA Ethernet product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. Airflow is measured in wind tunnel.

d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.