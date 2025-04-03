Troubleshooting
Server unable to find the adapter
The adapter no longer works
Adapters stopped working after installing another adapter
Link indicator light is off
Link light is on, but with no communication established
Event message received of insufficient power
Environment Information
cat /etc/issue
uname -a
cat /proc/cupinfo | grep ‘model name’ | uniq
ofed_info -s
ifconfig -a
ip link show
ethtool <interface>
ethtool -i <interface_of_Mellanox_port_num>
ibdev2netdev
Card Detection
lspci | grep -i Mellanox
Mellanox Firmware Tool (MFT)
Download and install MFT: MFT Documentation
Refer to the User Manual for installation instructions.
Once installed, run:
mst start
mst status
flint -d <mst_device> q
Ports Information
ibstat
ibv_devinfo
Firmware Version Upgrade
To download the latest firmware version, refer to the NVIDIA Update and Query Utility.
Collect Log File
cat /var/log/messages
dmesg >> system.log
journalctl (Applicable on new operating systems)
cat /var/log/syslog
Environment Information
From the Windows desktop choose the Start menu and run:
To export system information to a text file, choose the Export option from the File menu.
Assign a file name and save.
Mellanox Firmware Tool (MFT)
Download and install MFT: MFT Documentation
Refer to the User Manual for installation instructions.
Once installed, open a CMD window and run:
WinMFT
mst start
mst status
flint –d <mst_device> q
Ports Information
vstat
Firmware Version Upgrade
Download the latest firmware version using the PSID/board ID from here.
flint –d <mst_device> –i <firmware_bin_file> b
Collect Log File