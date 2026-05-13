Document Revision History
Date
Description of Changes
Nov. 2023
Added thumbscrew bracket mechanical drawing in Specification
May. 2023
Updated Specifications to include non-operational storage temperature specifications
Apr. 2023
Added a bracket mechanical drawing for dual-port cards with internal lock bracket
Sep. 2022
Added a note on FRU EEPROM memory under the Features and Benefits table.
Feb. 2021
Added OPN MCX653436A-HDAB
Oct. 2020
Sep. 2020
Added OCP 3.0 bracket replacement instructions.
Nov. 2020
Updated "Specifications" with airflow numbers.
Oct. 2019
Added a note to "Introduction".
Updated the Ethernet supported protocols in "Specifications".
May. 2019
First release