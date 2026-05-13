NVIDIA ConnectX-6 InfiniBand/Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Adapters  NVIDIA ConnectX-6 InfiniBand/Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual  Document Revision History

Document Revision History

Date

Description of Changes

Nov. 2023

Added thumbscrew bracket mechanical drawing in Specification

May. 2023

Updated Specifications to include non-operational storage temperature specifications

Apr. 2023

Added a bracket mechanical drawing for dual-port cards with internal lock bracket

Sep. 2022

Added a note on FRU EEPROM memory under the Features and Benefits table.

Feb. 2021

Added OPN MCX653436A-HDAB

Oct. 2020

  • Updated airflow numbers in "Specifications".

  • Updated networking ports LEDs indications in "Interfaces"

Sep. 2020

Added OCP 3.0 bracket replacement instructions.

Nov. 2020

Updated "Specifications" with airflow numbers.

Oct. 2019

Added a note to "Introduction".

Updated the Ethernet supported protocols in "Specifications".

May. 2019

First release
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on May 13, 2026
content here