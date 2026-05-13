Finding the GUID_MAC and Serial Number on the Adapter Card
Each NVIDIA adapter card has a different identifier printed on the label: serial number and the card MAC for the Ethernet protocol and the card GUID for the InfiniBand protocol. VPI cards have both a GUID and a MAC (derived from the GUID).
Note
The product revisions indicated on the labels in the following figures do not necessarily represent the latest revisions of the cards.
Note
The country of manufacturing indicated on the board labels is not exhaustive; the products can be manufactured in other countries.