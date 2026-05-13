NVIDIA ConnectX-6 InfiniBand/Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
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Finding the GUID_MAC and Serial Number on the Adapter Card

Each NVIDIA adapter card has a different identifier printed on the label: serial number and the card MAC for the Ethernet protocol and the card GUID for the InfiniBand protocol. VPI cards have both a GUID and a MAC (derived from the GUID).

Note

The product revisions indicated on the labels in the following figures do not necessarily represent the latest revisions of the cards.

Note

The country of manufacturing indicated on the board labels is not exhaustive; the products can be manufactured in other countries.

Board Label Example

image2023-6-12_11-22-14-version-1-modificationdate-1686565736820-api-v2.png

image2023-6-12_11-23-39-version-1-modificationdate-1686565736740-api-v2.png

image2023-6-12_13-55-16-version-1-modificationdate-1686570916823-api-v2.png

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