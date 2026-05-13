Introduction

This is the User Guide for Ethernet adapter cards based on the ConnectX®-6 InfiniBand/Ethernet integrated circuit device for OCP Spec 3.0. These adapters connectivity provide the highest performing low latency and most flexible interconnect solution for PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0 servers used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments.

The following provides the ordering part number, port speed, number of ports, and PCI Express speed.

Important Note:

ConnectX-6 OCP 3.0 cards were tested for Shock & Vibe in accordance with NVIDIA specifications and setups as defined in document XXX, as the OCP spec 3.0 available at that time did not contain any S&V definitions. A newer version of the OCP spec 3.0 has defined S&V specifications and NVIDIA is in the midst of retesting these cards to comply with OCP spec 3.0.