Specifications

Note Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 OCP 3.0 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying 35W.

Physical Size: 2.99 in. x 4.52 in (76.00mm x 115.00mm) Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical) Retention Mechanism: Internal Lock Protocol Support Data Rate: Ethernet 1/10/25/40/100/200 Gb/s InfiniBand SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3 and 1.4 Auto-Negotiation(a): 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port PCI Express Gen 3.0 / 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0 and 1.1 compatible) Power and Airflow Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V Power Cable Type Active Mode STBY Mode Typical Power(b) Passive Cables 18.53W 6.6W Maximum Power Passive Cables 23.3W 10.45W Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 4.55W Airflow(c) Cable Type Hot Aisle - HSK to Port Cold Aisle @35C - Port to HSK Active Mode@55C STBY Mode@45C Active Mode STBY Mode Passive Cable 500LFM 100LFM 200LFM 100LFM Environmental Temperature Operational 0°C to 55°C Non-operational -40°C to 70°C Humidity Operational 10% to 85% relative humidity Non-operational 10% to 90% relative humidity(d) Altitude (Operational) 3050m Regulatory Safety CB / cTUVus / CE EMC CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM RoHS RoHS compliant

a. ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. Airflow numbers are measured while using NVIDIA HDR optic cable. The maximum allowed temperature (internal sensor) for NVIDIA HDR optic cable is 75C.

d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.