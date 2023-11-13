On This Page
- MCX653435A-HDAI/MCX653435M-HDAI Specifications
- MCX653436A-HDAI/MCX653436A-HDAB Specifications
- MCX653435A-EDAI Specifications
- MCX653435A-HDAE Specifications
- Board Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions
- Brackets Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions
Specifications
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 OCP 3.0 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying 35W.
Physical
Size: 2.99 in. x 4.52 in (76.00mm x 115.00mm)
Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Retention Mechanism: Internal Lock
Protocol Support
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/100/200 Gb/s
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3 and 1.4
Auto-Negotiation(a): 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port
PCI Express Gen 3.0 / 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow
Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V
Power
Cable Type
Active Mode
STBY Mode
Typical Power(b)
Passive Cables
18.53W
6.6W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
23.3W
10.45W
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 4.55W
|
Airflow(c)
Cable Type
Hot Aisle - HSK to Port
Cold Aisle @35C - Port to HSK
Active Mode@55C
STBY Mode@45C
Active Mode
STBY Mode
Passive Cable
500LFM
100LFM
200LFM
100LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity(d)
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. Airflow numbers are measured while using NVIDIA HDR optic cable. The maximum allowed temperature (internal sensor) for NVIDIA HDR optic cable is 75C.
d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 OCP 3.0 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying 80W.
Physical
Size: 2.99 in. x 4.52 in (76.00mm x 115.00mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Retention Mechanism: Internal Lock
Protocol Support
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3
Auto-Negotiation(a): 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/100/200 Gb/s
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow
Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V
Power
Cable Type
Active Mode
STBY Mode
Typical Power(b)
Passive Cables
21.4W
6.6W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
26.7W
10.45W
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 4.55W
Airflow(c)
Cable Type
Hot Aisle - HSK to Port
Cold Aisle @35C - Port to HSK
Active Mode @55C
STBY Mode @45C
Active Mode
STBY Mode
Passive Cable
700LFM
100LFM
Not Supported
Not Supported
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity(d)
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. Airflow numbers are measured while using NVIDIA HDR optic cable. The maximum allowed temperature (internal sensor) for NVIDIA HDR optic cable is 75C.
d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 OCP 3.0 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying 35W.
Physical
Size: 2.99 in. x 4.52 in (76.00mm x 115.00mm)
Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Retention Mechanism: Internal Lock
Protocol Support
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3
Auto-Negotiation(a): 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/100 Gb/s
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100
PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow
Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V
Power
Cable Type
Active Mode
STBY Mode
Typical Power(b)
Passive Cables
17.4W
5.45W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
20.9W
9.2W
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 3.5W
|
Airflow
Cable Type
Host Aisle - HSK to Port
Cold Aisle @35C - Port to HSK
Active Mode @55C
STBY Mode @55C
Active Mode
STBY Mode
Passive 100Gb/s Cable
350LFM
100LFM
150LFM
100LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity(c)
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a.ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 OCP 3.0 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying 35W.
Physical
Size: 2.99 in. x 4.52 in (76.00mm x 115.00mm)
Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)
Retention Mechanism: Ejector Latch
Protocol Support
Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3
Auto-Negotiation(a): 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port
Data Rate:
Ethernet
1/10/25/40/100/200 Gb/s
InfiniBand
SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0 and 1.1 compatible)
Power and Airflow
Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V
Power
Cable Type
Active Mode
STBY Mode
Typical Power(b)
Passive Cables
18.53W
6.6W
Maximum Power
Passive Cables
23.3W
10.45W
Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 4.55W
|
Airflow
Cable Type
Host Aisle - HSK to Port
Cold Aisle @ 35C - Port to HSK
Active Mode @55C
STBY Mode @45C
Active Mode
STBY Mode
Passive Cable
500LFM
100LFM
200LFM
100LFM
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°C
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity (c)
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a.ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.
c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
ConnectX-6 for OCP 3.0 Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions
All dimensions are in millimeters. The brackets mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.25mm.
Cards with Ejector Latch Bracket
Cards with Internal Lock Bracket
Dual-port Cards with Internal Lock Bracket
Dual-port Cards with Thumbscrew Bracket