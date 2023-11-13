NVIDIA ConnectX-6 InfiniBand/Ethernet Adapter Cards for OCP Spec 3.0 User Manual
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Specifications

MCX653435A-HDAI/MCX653435M-HDAI Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 OCP 3.0 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying 35W.

Physical

Size: 2.99 in. x 4.52 in (76.00mm x 115.00mm)

Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Retention Mechanism: Internal Lock

Protocol Support

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/100/200 Gb/s

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3 and 1.4

Auto-Negotiation(a): 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

PCI Express Gen 3.0 / 4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

STBY Mode

Typical Power(b)

Passive Cables

18.53W

6.6W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

23.3W

10.45W

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 4.55W

Airflow(c)

Cable Type

Hot Aisle - HSK to Port

Cold Aisle @35C - Port to HSK

Active Mode@55C

STBY Mode@45C

Active Mode

STBY Mode

Passive Cable

500LFM

100LFM

200LFM

100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity(d)

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. Airflow numbers are measured while using NVIDIA HDR optic cable. The maximum allowed temperature (internal sensor) for NVIDIA HDR optic cable is 75C.

d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX653436A-HDAI/MCX653436A-HDAB Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 OCP 3.0 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying 80W.

Physical

Size: 2.99 in. x 4.52 in (76.00mm x 115.00mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Retention Mechanism: Internal Lock

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3

Auto-Negotiation(a): 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/100/200 Gb/s

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

STBY Mode

Typical Power(b)

Passive Cables

21.4W

6.6W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

26.7W

10.45W

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 4.55W

Airflow(c)

Cable Type

Hot Aisle - HSK to Port

Cold Aisle @35C - Port to HSK

Active Mode @55C

STBY Mode @45C

Active Mode

STBY Mode

Passive Cable

700LFM

100LFM

Not Supported

Not Supported

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity(d)

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. Airflow numbers are measured while using NVIDIA HDR optic cable. The maximum allowed temperature (internal sensor) for NVIDIA HDR optic cable is 75C.

d. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX653435A-EDAI Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 OCP 3.0 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying 35W.

Physical

Size: 2.99 in. x 4.52 in (76.00mm x 115.00mm)

Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Retention Mechanism: Internal Lock

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3

Auto-Negotiation(a): 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/100 Gb/s

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100

PCI Express Gen 3.0/4.0: SERDES @ 8.0GT/s / 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

STBY Mode

Typical Power(b)

Passive Cables

17.4W

5.45W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

20.9W

9.2W

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 3.5W

Airflow

Cable Type

Host Aisle - HSK to Port

Cold Aisle @35C - Port to HSK

Active Mode @55C

STBY Mode @55C

Active Mode

STBY Mode

Passive 100Gb/s Cable

350LFM

100LFM

150LFM

100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity(c)

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a.ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

MCX653435A-HDAE Specifications

Note

Please make sure to install the ConnectX-6 OCP 3.0 card in a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying 35W.

Physical

Size: 2.99 in. x 4.52 in (76.00mm x 115.00mm)

Connector: Single QSFP56 InfiniBand and Ethernet (copper and optical)

Retention Mechanism: Ejector Latch

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 200GBASE-CR4, 200GBASE-KR4, 200GBASE-SR4, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.3

Auto-Negotiation(a): 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane), DDR (5Gb/s per lane), QDR (10Gb/s per lane), FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane), FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane), HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

Data Rate:

Ethernet

1/10/25/40/100/200 Gb/s

InfiniBand

SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @ 16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0 and 1.1 compatible)

Power and Airflow

Voltage: 3.3VAUX, 12V

Power

Cable Type

Active Mode

STBY Mode

Typical Power(b)

Passive Cables

18.53W

6.6W

Maximum Power

Passive Cables

23.3W

10.45W

Maximum power available through QSFP56 port: 4.55W

Airflow

Cable Type

Host Aisle - HSK to Port

Cold Aisle @ 35C - Port to HSK

Active Mode @55C

STBY Mode @45C

Active Mode

STBY Mode

Passive Cable

500LFM

100LFM

200LFM

100LFM

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°C

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity (c)

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a.ConnectX-6 adapters supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. Typical power for ATIS traffic load.

c. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

Board Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

ConnectX-6 for OCP 3.0 Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions

image2020-11-4_15-43-34-version-1-modificationdate-1684932038937-api-v2.png

Brackets Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The brackets mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.25mm.

Cards with Ejector Latch Bracket

image2020-11-4_15-49-26-version-1-modificationdate-1684932038887-api-v2.png

Cards with Internal Lock Bracket

image2020-11-4_15-50-22-version-1-modificationdate-1684932038827-api-v2.png

Dual-port Cards with Internal Lock Bracket

image2023-4-18_9-48-46-version-1-modificationdate-1684932039437-api-v2.png

Dual-port Cards with Thumbscrew Bracket

Capture-version-1-modificationdate-1699889908440-api-v2.PNG

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