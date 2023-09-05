Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
3217896

Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3227764

Description: Updated the GET_CERTIFICATE response fields according to the SPDM v1.1.0 specification. Added the following certificate chain header fields: length, reserved, root hash.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3124378

Description: Updated counters and their path to allow NeoHost to run properly on ConnectX7 adapter cards with secure firmware.

Keywords: NeoHost, counters

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3110205

Description: Fixed inconsistent TCP performance when sending multiple streams.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000

3138401

Description: Fixed an issue that caused host's PCI device to disappear after running 12V cycles in a loop while there was traffic between the hosts in a Multi-Host platform.

Keywords: PCI device, Multi-Host platform, 12V cycles

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000

3148833

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in lack of communication with the BMC from the host (IPv4/IPv6) when using BMC version v2022.22.1.

Keywords: BMC

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000

3143956

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card, once in few fwresets the link may raise in 1G speed instead of the highest speed enabled.

Keywords: Speed rate

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000

2931516

Description: Added support for SPDM Get_measurements command.

Note: Executing the command with a signature request without measurements, can cause an invalid L1 hash calculation.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3091233

Description: Added support for SPDM Challenge command.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

2907008

Description: Fixed PCIe link down failures during PCIe speed change tests.

Keywords: PCIe, link down

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3134894

Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3039007

Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3059379

Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3133476

Description: Added the following new checks to commands' interface:

  • CREATE/MODIFY QP/DCT - blocking QP/DCT with adaptive routing (multi_path field) if gvmi has MKEY with Signature

  • CREATE_MKEY- blocking the signature option if gvmi has open QPs/DCTs with the adaptive_routing feature enabled

Keywords: Command checks

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3047521

Description: Implemented a firmware flow to power up/down the PLL from downstream links upon PERST assertion/de-assertion.

Keywords: PLL, PERST

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3132594

Description: MAC allocation in adapter cards that support Port-Per-Host feature ("host isolation") is reordered to fit the required range.

Note: After burning a new firmware, the user must power cycle the server, and run the DHCP flow to recover the MAC changes.

Keywords: MAC allocation, PortPerHost

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3085879

Description: On rare occasions, when connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch system using the optical cable OPN MFA1A00-C003, the link up time is ~7sec.

Keywords: Optical cables, link up time

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

2994292

Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3023847

Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.

Keywords: MetroX, LID based

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

2920813

Description: The an_disable flow is not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards for 25GbE and 50G_2x link speeds when using one of the following cables:

  • MT1841VS00827 (rev A4)

  • MT1830VS00895 (rev A3)

The flow is supported only when configuring FEC using the PPLM register.

Keywords: AN, cables, 25GbE, FEC

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3039348

Description: Host Chaining is currently not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Keywords: Host Chaining

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3023751

Description: Link flapping may occur when using ConnectX-7 adapter cards with HDR optic cables.

Keywords: Link flapping, HDR optic cables

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3046168

Description: Congestion Control is not enabled when one link type of different ports is different.

Keywords: Congestion Control, Link Type, PCC

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3009525

Description: A Bit Error Rate (BER) of 1e-9 might occur when using optical cables.

Keywords: BER

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3036791

Description: Configuring 400G_8x in force mode is currently not supported.

Keywords: 400G_8x in force mode

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3004352

Description: LRO is currently not supported.

Keywords: LRO

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

2969829

Description: On rare occasions, the HDR speed link up time when using the optical module MFA7U10-H010 might take up to 70sec.

Keywords: HDR, link up time, optical cable

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3024199

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Quantum switch using the copper cable (MCP1600-E01AE30), the link is Down when in EDR speed.

Keywords: EDR, copper cable, NVIDIA Quantum

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

2947588

Description: Trying to query/burn the firmware using the flint utility when the image is pending (after firmware burn and before firmware reset), results in the action's failure.

Keywords: flint, query/burn firmware

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3047723

Description: When changing the protocols from ETH to IB on two ConnectX-7 adapter cards connected to each other, the ports on both sides must be toggled to get the link up.

Keywords: Linkup, port toggling, protocol change

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3033874

Description: Connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to either a ConnectX-5 adapter card or to an NVIDIA Spectrum switch system is supported only when using a 100GbE optic cables and when configuring ConnectX-5 or the NVIDIA Spectrum switch system to Force Mode.

Keywords: Linkup connectivity

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

