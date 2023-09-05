Bug Fixes History
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3217896
|
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
|
Keywords: RDE
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
|
3241357
|
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
|
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
|
3227764
|
Description: Updated the GET_CERTIFICATE response fields according to the SPDM v1.1.0 specification. Added the following certificate chain header fields: length, reserved, root hash.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
|
3124378
|
Description: Updated counters and their path to allow NeoHost to run properly on ConnectX7 adapter cards with secure firmware.
|
Keywords: NeoHost, counters
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
|
3215393
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
|
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3110205
|
Description: Fixed inconsistent TCP performance when sending multiple streams.
|
Keywords: Performance
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
|
3138401
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused host's PCI device to disappear after running 12V cycles in a loop while there was traffic between the hosts in a Multi-Host platform.
|
Keywords: PCI device, Multi-Host platform, 12V cycles
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
|
3148833
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in lack of communication with the BMC from the host (IPv4/IPv6) when using BMC version v2022.22.1.
|
Keywords: BMC
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
|
3143956
|
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card, once in few fwresets the link may raise in 1G speed instead of the highest speed enabled.
|
Keywords: Speed rate
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2931516
|
Description: Added support for SPDM Get_measurements command.
Note: Executing the command with a signature request without measurements, can cause an invalid L1 hash calculation.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3091233
|
Description: Added support for SPDM Challenge command.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
2907008
|
Description: Fixed PCIe link down failures during PCIe speed change tests.
|
Keywords: PCIe, link down
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3134894
|
Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.
|
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3039007
|
Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.
|
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3059379
|
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
|
Keywords: MCTP control command
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3133476
|
Description: Added the following new checks to commands' interface:
|
Keywords: Command checks
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3047521
|
Description: Implemented a firmware flow to power up/down the PLL from downstream links upon PERST assertion/de-assertion.
|
Keywords: PLL, PERST
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3132594
|
Description: MAC allocation in adapter cards that support Port-Per-Host feature ("host isolation") is reordered to fit the required range.
Note: After burning a new firmware, the user must power cycle the server, and run the DHCP flow to recover the MAC changes.
|
Keywords: MAC allocation, PortPerHost
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3085879
|
Description: On rare occasions, when connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch system using the optical cable OPN MFA1A00-C003, the link up time is ~7sec.
|
Keywords: Optical cables, link up time
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
2994292
|
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
|
Keywords: Race condition
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3023847
|
Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.
|
Keywords: MetroX, LID based
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
|
2920813
|
Description: The an_disable flow is not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards for 25GbE and 50G_2x link speeds when using one of the following cables:
The flow is supported only when configuring FEC using the PPLM register.
|
Keywords: AN, cables, 25GbE, FEC
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3039348
|
Description: Host Chaining is currently not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
|
Keywords: Host Chaining
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3023751
|
Description: Link flapping may occur when using ConnectX-7 adapter cards with HDR optic cables.
|
Keywords: Link flapping, HDR optic cables
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3046168
|
Description: Congestion Control is not enabled when one link type of different ports is different.
|
Keywords: Congestion Control, Link Type, PCC
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3009525
|
Description: A Bit Error Rate (BER) of 1e-9 might occur when using optical cables.
|
Keywords: BER
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3036791
|
Description: Configuring 400G_8x in force mode is currently not supported.
|
Keywords: 400G_8x in force mode
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
3004352
|
Description: LRO is currently not supported.
|
Keywords: LRO
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
2969829
|
Description: On rare occasions, the HDR speed link up time when using the optical module MFA7U10-H010 might take up to 70sec.
|
Keywords: HDR, link up time, optical cable
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3024199
|
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Quantum switch using the copper cable (MCP1600-E01AE30), the link is Down when in EDR speed.
|
Keywords: EDR, copper cable, NVIDIA Quantum
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
2947588
|
Description: Trying to query/burn the firmware using the flint utility when the image is pending (after firmware burn and before firmware reset), results in the action's failure.
|
Keywords: flint, query/burn firmware
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3047723
|
Description: When changing the protocols from ETH to IB on two ConnectX-7 adapter cards connected to each other, the ports on both sides must be toggled to get the link up.
|
Keywords: Linkup, port toggling, protocol change
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
|
3033874
|
Description: Connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to either a ConnectX-5 adapter card or to an NVIDIA Spectrum switch system is supported only when using a 100GbE optic cables and when configuring ConnectX-5 or the NVIDIA Spectrum switch system to Force Mode.
|
Keywords: Linkup connectivity
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
|
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030