Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

3333959 Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.

Keywords: ACS

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3426519 Description: Added a new condition to check the port split number to resolve an issue that caused the port LEDs to be OFF.

Keywords: Port split

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3426493 Description: Fixed the NEGOTIATE_ALGORITHMS response according to the SPDM specification.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3492613 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the system not to detect the PCIe device during slot DC power cycle tests.

Keywords: PCIe device, DC power cycle tests

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3491989 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.

Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3426533 Description: Fixed an issues that occurred during secure firmware update when decrypting and authenticating each chunk of data using its authentication tag. The issue appeared when the main code chunk was split between the user chunks and any GCM operation (e.g., flash read with decryption). This GCM operation broke the GCM context for main chunk authentication and therefore failed.

Keywords: Secure firmware update, GCM, code chunk

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3467228 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the interface type being shown as "unsupported" in CMIS modules.

Keywords: CMIS

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3337212 Description: Fixed an issue that prevent the ConnectX-7 OCP 3.0 card from detecting that the PCIe link was down during slot AC power cycle.

Keywords: PCIe link AC power cycle

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3337214 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device link down, and the device not being able to get traffic when moving between two states DETECT and POLLING CONFIG in RTL.

Keywords: RTL, link down, traffic

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3467221 Description: Added the option to clear the DPC registers after warm reboot.

Keywords: DPC

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3467220 Description: Fixed wrong credits configuration when MAX_ACC_OUT_READ was configured.

Keywords: Configuration

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3426465 Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented the hardware from handling an error flow that occurred when accessing the DPA cluster L2 cache from the firmware processor. In this case the firmware processor hardware requested a VA=>PA translation from the internal mmio, and the address translation was broken by the mmio on the 4K page boundary.

Keywords: Error handling, mmio, firmware processor

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000