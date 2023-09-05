NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

3333959

Description: Enabled ACS for single port cards.

Keywords: ACS

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3426519

Description: Added a new condition to check the port split number to resolve an issue that caused the port LEDs to be OFF.

Keywords: Port split

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3426493

Description: Fixed the NEGOTIATE_ALGORITHMS response according to the SPDM specification.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3492613

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the system not to detect the PCIe device during slot DC power cycle tests.

Keywords: PCIe device, DC power cycle tests

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3491989

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtio-blk traffic to get stuck when working on vDPA over VFE mode.

Keywords: virtio-blk, virtio full emulation, vDPA

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3426533

Description: Fixed an issues that occurred during secure firmware update when decrypting and authenticating each chunk of data using its authentication tag. The issue appeared when the main code chunk was split between the user chunks and any GCM operation (e.g., flash read with decryption). This GCM operation broke the GCM context for main chunk authentication and therefore failed.

Keywords: Secure firmware update, GCM, code chunk

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3467228

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the interface type being shown as "unsupported" in CMIS modules.

Keywords: CMIS

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3337212

Description: Fixed an issue that prevent the ConnectX-7 OCP 3.0 card from detecting that the PCIe link was down during slot AC power cycle.

Keywords: PCIe link AC power cycle

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3337214

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device link down, and the device not being able to get traffic when moving between two states DETECT and POLLING CONFIG in RTL.

Keywords: RTL, link down, traffic

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3467221

Description: Added the option to clear the DPC registers after warm reboot.

Keywords: DPC

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3467220

Description: Fixed wrong credits configuration when MAX_ACC_OUT_READ was configured.

Keywords: Configuration

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

3426465

Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented the hardware from handling an error flow that occurred when accessing the DPA cluster L2 cache from the firmware processor. In this case the firmware processor hardware requested a VA=>PA translation from the internal mmio, and the address translation was broken by the mmio on the 4K page boundary.

Keywords: Error handling, mmio, firmware processor

Discovered in Version: 28.35.2000

Fixed in Release: 28.35.3006

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here