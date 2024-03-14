Firmware Compatible Products

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.35.3006 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware Rev 28.35.3006. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200 2 , NDR 2

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2 200GbE2

  • PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Supported Devices

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Device Description

900-9X721-003N-DT0

MCX75510AAS-NEAT

MT_0000000800

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X7AH-0078-DTZ

MCX755106AS-HEAT

MT_0000000834

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s ; Dual-port QSFP; One port IB and second port VPI (IB or Ethernet); PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X766-003N-SQ0

MCX75310AAS-NEAT

MT_0000000838

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X721-003N-DT1

MCX75510AAS-HEAT

MT_0000000839

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X7AH-0078-ST0

MCX713106AS-VEAT

MT_0000000840

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 200 GbE; Dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

900-9X7AH-0088-ST0

MCX713106AC-VEAT

MT_0000000841

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 200 GbE; Dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

900-9X7AH-0086-SQ0

MCX713106AC-CEAT

MT_0000000842

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

900-9X7AH-0076-ST0

MCX713106AS-CEAT

MT_0000000843

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

900-9X766-003N-ST0

MCX75310AAS-HEAT

MT_0000000844

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X767-003N-DT1

MCX75210AAS-HEAT

MT_0000000850

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; Socket Direct PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row; Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X767-003N-DT0

MCX75210AAS-NEAT

MT_0000000851

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; Socket Direct PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row; Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X7AH-0058-DT1

MCX753106AS-HEAT-N

NVD0000000023

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s; dual-port QSFP; single port InfiniBand and second port VPI (InfiniBand or Ethernet); PCIe 5.0 x16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX storage

900-9X766-001N-ST0

MCX75310AAS-HEAT-N

NVD0000000024

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 InfiniBand adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200; single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x 16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX

900-9X745-0039-MB0

MCX71343DMS-WEAB

MT_0000000788

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 400 GbE OCP3.0; With Host management; Single-port QSFP-DD; Multi Host; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure Boot; No Crypto

900-9X745-0049-MB0

MCX71343DMC-WEAB

MT_0000000789

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Ethernet adapter card; 400 GbE OCP3.0; With Host management; Single-port QSFP-DD; Multi Host; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot

930-9O000-0000-060

MCX755206AS-NEAT-N

MT_0000000892

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 400Gb/s IB and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; dual slot; secure boot; no crypto; tall bracket for Nvidia DGX storage

900-9X7AX-0039-SB0

MCX75343AAS-NEAC

MT_0000000784

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card, 400Gb/s NDR IB OCP3.0 TSFF, Single-port OSFP, PCIe 5.0 x16, Secure boot, No Crypto, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) TSFF Bracket

900-9X760-0018-MB2

MCX753436MC-HEAB

MT_0000001030

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card, 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable, PCIe 5.0 x16, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-7 Firmware

28.35.3006 / 28.35.2000 / 28.35.1012

MLNX_OFED

5.8-3.0.7.0 / 5.8-2.0.3.0 / 5.8- 1.1.2.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

5.8-3.0.7.0 / 5.8-2.0.3.0 / 5.8- 1.1.2.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

3.10.52010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.22.1-307 / 4.22.1 / 4.22.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.22.1-307 / 4.22.1 / 4.22.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.6.902

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

UEFI

14.29.15

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

MLNX-OS

3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware

31.2010.5108 onwards

Validated and Supported Cables and Modules

VPI Protocol Support

Note

ConnectX-7 adapter cards support both the Ethernet and InfiniBand networking protocols. The default port state of ConnectX-7 adapter cards is InfiniBand. 

Note

Upon firmware upgrade, after reset, the default port configuration could be changed.

To set the right configuration, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxconfig -d  s LINK_TYPE_P1=1/2 LINK_TYPE_P2=1/2

where:

  • LINK_TYPE_P1 - sets the configuring protocol for port 1
  • LINK_TYPE_P2 - sets the configuring protocol for port 2

  • (1/2) - values used for the different protocols:

    • 1 – for InfiniBand
    • 2 - for Ethernet

Validated and Supported NDR Cables

SpeedOPNDescription

NDR
MCP7Y00-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m

NDR
MCP7Y00-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m

NDR
MCP7Y00-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m

NDR
MCP7Y00-N02A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m

NDR
MCP7Y50-N001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m

NDR
MCP7Y50-N002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m

NDR
MCP7Y50-N01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m

NDR
MMS4X00-NL400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top

NDR
MMA4Z00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

NDR
MMS4X00-NL400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top

NDR
MMS4X00-NS400
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top

Validated and Supported HDR Cables


Speed


OPN


Description

HDR
MCP7Y60-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m

HDR
MCP7Y60-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m

HDR
MCP7Y60-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m

HDR
MCP7Y70-H001
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m

HDR
MCP7Y70-H002
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m

HDR
MCP7Y70-H01A
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m

HDR
MFA7U10-H003
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m

HDR
MFA7U10-H005
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m

HDR
MFA7U10-H010
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m

HDR
MFA7U10-H015
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m

HDR
MFA7U10-H020
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m

HDR
MFA7U10-H030
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m

HDR
MFA7U10-H050
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 50m

HDR
MCP1650-H001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

HDR
MCP1650-H002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

HDR
MCP1650-H00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

HDR
MCP1650-H01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

HDR
MCP1650-H02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

Validated and Supported EDR Cables


Speed


OPN


Description

EDR
MCP1600-E001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

EDR
MCP1600-E002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

EDR
MCP1600-E003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

EDR
MCP1600-E01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

EDR
MCP1600-E02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

Validated and Supported 400GbE Cables


Speed


OPN


Description

400GE
MCP1660-W001E30
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1m, 30AWG

400GE
MCP1660-W002E26
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2m, 26AWG

400GE
MCP1660-W00AE30
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 0.5m, 30AWG

400GE
MCP1660-W01AE30
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1.5m, 30AWG

400GE
MCP1660-W02AE26
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2.5m, 26AWG

400GE
MCP7F60-W001R30
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG

400GE
MCP7F60-W002R26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG

400GE
MCP7F60-W02AR26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG

400GE
MCP7H60-W001R30
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG

400GE
MCP7H60-W002R26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG

400GE
MCP7H60-W01AR30
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, 30AWG

400GE
MCP7H60-W02AR26
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG

Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables


Speed


OPN


Description

200GE
MMA1T00-VS
NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

200GE
MFS1S00-V003E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

200GE
MFS1S00-V005E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

200GE
MFS1S00-V010E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

200GE
MFS1S00-V015E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

200GE
MFS1S00-V020E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

200GE
MFS1S00-V030E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

200GE
MFS1S00-V050E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m

200GE
MFS1S00-V100E
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

200GE
MFS1S50-V003E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

200GE
MFS1S50-V005E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

200GE
MFS1S50-V010E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

200GE
MFS1S50-V015E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

200GE
MFS1S50-V020E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

200GE
MFS1S50-V030E
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

200GE
MCP1650-V001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE
MCP1650-V002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE
MCP1650-V00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE
MCP1650-V01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE
MCP1650-V02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE
MCP7H50-V001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

200GE
MCP7H50-V002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

200GE
MCP7H50-V01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

200GE
MCP7H50-V02AR26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

200GE
MCP7H70-V001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

200GE
MCP7H70-V002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

200GE
MCP7H70-V01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

200GE
MCP7H70-V02AR26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

200GE
MCP1650-V002E26_FF
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables


Speed


OPN


Description

100GbE
MMA1L10-CR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

100GbE
MMA1L30-CM
NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

100GbE
MMS1C10-CM
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

100GbE
FTLC9152RGPL
100Gb/s Transceiver, QSFP28, LC-LC, 850nm SWDM4 up to 100m Over Multi-Mode Fiber

100GbE
MCP1600-C001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG

100GbE
MCP1600-C002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG

100GbE
MCP1600-C003
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG

100GbE
MCP1600-C00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG

100GbE
MCP1600-C01A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE
MCP1600-C02A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG

100GbE
MCP1600-C03A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG

100GbE
MCP7H00-G001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE
MFA1A00-C003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

100GbE
MFA7A20-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m

100GbE
MFA7A20-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m

100GbE
MFA7A20-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m

100GbE
MFA7A20-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m

100GbE
MCP7H00-G001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE
MCP7H00-G002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG

100GbE
MCP7H00-G01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG

100GbE
MMA1B00-C100D
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE
MFA1A00-C001-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C002-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C003-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C005-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C007-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C010-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C015-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C020-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C030-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE
MFA1A00-C050-TG
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

100GbE
MMA1B00-C100-TG
NVIDIA customized transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE
MCP1600-C001E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP1600-C002E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP1600-C003E26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP1600-C003E30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE
MCP1600-C005E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE
MCP1600-C00AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP1600-C00BE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP1600-C01AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP1600-C02AE26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP1600-C02AE30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE
MCP7H00-G001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP7H00-G002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE
MCP7H00-G004R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE
MMA1B00-C100D_FF
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE
MFA7A50-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m

100GbE
MFA7A50-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m

100GbE
MFA7A50-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m

100GbE
MFA7A50-C015
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m

100GbE
MFA7A50-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m

100GbE
MFA7A50-C030
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m

100GbE
MCP7F00-A001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE
MCP7F00-A002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE
MCP7F00-A01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG

100GbE
MCP7F00-A001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP7F00-A002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP7F00-A003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP7F00-A003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE
MCP7F00-A005R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

Validated and Supported 50GbE Cables


Speed


OPN


Description

50GbE
MAM1Q00A-QSA56
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 50GbE, 200Gb/s to 50Gb/s, QSFP56 to SFP56

50GbE
MCP2M50-G001E30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

50GbE
MCP2M50-G002E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

50GbE
MCP2M50-G003E26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG

50GbE
MCP2M50-G00AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

50GbE
MCP2M50-G01AE30
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

50GbE
MCP2M50-G02AE26
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables


Speed


OPN


Description

40GbE
MC2210126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GbE
MC2210126-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE
MC2210128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE
MC2210130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GbE
MC2210130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GbE
MC2210310-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE
MC2210310-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE
MC2210310-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

40GbE
MC2210310-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

40GbE
MC2210310-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

40GbE
MC2210310-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

40GbE
MC2210310-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

40GbE
MC2210310-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

40GbE
MC2609125-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m

40GbE
MC2609130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m

40GbE
MC2609130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m

40GbE
MC6709309-005
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m

40GbE
MC6709309-010
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m

40GbE
MC6709309-020
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m

40GbE
MC6709309-030
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m

40GbE
MCP1700-B001E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab

40GbE
MCP1700-B002E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab

40GbE
MCP1700-B003E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab

40GbE
MCP1700-B01AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab

40GbE
MCP1700-B02AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab

40GbE
MCP7900-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label

40GbE
MCP7904-X002A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GbE
MCP7904-X003A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GbE
MCP7904-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GbE
MCP7904-X02AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GbE
MMA1B00-B150D
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI

40GbE
MC2210411-SR4E
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables


Speed


OPN


Description

25GbE
MMA2L20-AR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km

25GbE
MMA2P00-AS
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 150m

25GbE
MCP2M00-A001
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG

25GbE
MCP2M00-A002
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG

25GbE
MCP2M00-A00A
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG

25GbE
MFA2P10-A003
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m

25GbE
MFA2P10-A005
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m

25GbE
MFA2P10-A007
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m

25GbE
MFA2P10-A010
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m

25GbE
MFA2P10-A015
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m

25GbE
MFA2P10-A020
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m

25GbE
MFA2P10-A030
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m

25GbE
MFA2P10-A050
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m

25GbE
MMA2P00-AS-SP
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package

25GbE
MMA2P00-AS_FF
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m

25GbE
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28

25GbE
MCP2M00-A001E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE
MCP2M00-A002E30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE
MCP2M00-A004E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE
MCP2M00-A005E26L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua

25GbE
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua

25GbE
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua

25GbE
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua

25GbE
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua

25GbE
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua

Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables


Speed


OPN


Description

10GbE
MAM1Q00A-QSA
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+

10GbE
MC2309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m

10GbE
MC2309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m

10GbE
MC2309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m

10GbE
MC2309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m

10GbE
MC2309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m

10GbE
MC2309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m

10GbE
MC3309124-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m

10GbE
MC3309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m

10GbE
MC3309124-006
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m

10GbE
MC3309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m

10GbE
MC3309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m

10GbE
MC3309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m

10GbE
MC3309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m

10GbE
MC3309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m

10GbE
MC3309130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m

10GbE
MC3309130-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m

10GbE
MCP2100-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE
MCP2100-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE
MCP2100-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE
MCP2101-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE
MCP2104-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE
MCP2104-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE
MCP2104-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE
MCP2104-X01AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE
MCP2104-X02AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables


Speed


OPN


Description

1GbE
MC3208011-SX
Nvidia Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m

1GbE
MC3208411-T
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m

Tested Switches

Tested NDR Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

NDR

NVIDIA Quantum-2

MQM9790

NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand EVB Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, non-blocking switching capacity of 51.2Tbps, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Unmanaged, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

NVIDIA

NDR

NVIDIA Quantum-2

MQM9700

NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Managed, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

NVIDIA

Tested HDR Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

HDR

Quantum

MQM8700-xxx

40-port Managed Non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch

NVIDIA

HDR

Quantum

MQM8790-xxx

40-port Unmanaged, Non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch

NVIDIA

