NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.36.2050
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.36.2050

Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

28.36.2050

August 15, 2023

Initial release of this Release Notes version,

This version introduces Changes and New Features and Bug Fixes.

Overview

Firmware which is added at the time of manufacturing, is used to run user programs on the device and can be thought of as the software that allows hardware to run. Embedded firmware is used to control the functions of various hardware devices and systems, much like a computer’s operating system (OS) controls the function of software applications. Firmware may be written into read-only memory (ROM), erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) or flash memory.

The ConnectX-7 smart host channel adapter (HCA), featuring the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand architecture, provides the highest networking performance available to take on the world’s most challenging workloads. ConnectX-7 provides ultra-low latency, 400Gb/s throughput, and innovative NVIDIA In-Network Computing acceleration engines to provide additional acceleration to deliver the scalability and feature-rich technology needed for supercomputers, artificial intelligence, and hyperscale cloud data centers.

Firmware Download

Document Revision History

