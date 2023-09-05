NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.36.2050
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.36.2050  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

3372986

Description: Fixed a wrong DPC flow behavior that occurred due to a PCIe link being down on the downstream port in the PCIe switch configuration.

Keywords: DPC flow, PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.36.2024

Fixed in Release: 28.36.2050

3409686

Description: Added the option to clear the DPC registers after warm reboot.

Keywords: DPC

Discovered in Version: 28.36.2024

Fixed in Release: 28.36.2050

3275394

Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.36.2024

Fixed in Release: 28.36.2050

