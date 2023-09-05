Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3372986
|
Description: Fixed a wrong DPC flow behavior that occurred due to a PCIe link being down on the downstream port in the PCIe switch configuration.
|
Keywords: DPC flow, PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.2024
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.2050
|
3409686
|
Description: Added the option to clear the DPC registers after warm reboot.
|
Keywords: DPC
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.2024
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.2050
|
3275394
|
Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.
|
Keywords: PCIe
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.2024
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.2050