Changes and New Features
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
28.36.2050
|
Surprise Link Down Mechanism
|
Added support for surprise link down mechanism by the DPC.
|
mlxfwreset
|
Added support for mlxfwreset (multi ASIC reset). Following the mlxfwreset activation, the host reboot will trigger all ASICs' reset (enables applying TLVs, loading new firmware ver).
|
NC-SI
|
Implemented the following NC-SI commands:
|
NC-SI
|
Added Get PCIe Error Counters OEM NC-SI command to retrieve PCIe error counters via OOB. Fields that are not supported in Advanced Error Reporting, are reported as 0.
Note: Root Error Command, Root Error Status & Error Source Identifier and TLP Prefix Log are currently not supported.
|
NC-SI
|
Implemented the following NVIDIA NC-SI OEM Commands:
|
Cables
|
Added support for MMS4X00-NS-FLT vs T-DP4CNT-N00 HW rev 1A
Note: The recommended cable firmware version: 234.241.0. When connecting the DR8 to the DR4, you must use this specific DR4.
|
Voltage Monitoring
|
Added support for ASICs voltage monitoring from each of the MP2975 – DUAL-LOOP DIGITAL PWM CONTROLLER devices.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version.