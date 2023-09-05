On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware Rev 28.36.2050. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - NDR200, NDR
Ethernet - 4 00GbE2
PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
PSID
|
Device Description
|
900-9X720-00E0-S0B
|
MCX750500B-0D0K
|
MT_0000000891
|
Nvidia adapter card with four ConnectX-7, each up to 400Gb/s IB (default mode) or 400GbE, PCIe 5.0 x32, PCIe switch, No heatsink, crypto disabled, secure boot enabled
|
900-9X720-00E0-S00
|
MCX750500B-0D00
|
MT_0000000891
|
Nvidia adapter card with four ConnectX-7, each up to 400Gb/s IB (default mode) or 400GbE, PCIe 5.0 x32, PCIe switch, crypto disabled, secure boot enabled
|
930-9O000-0000-060
|
MCX755206AS-NEAT-N
|
MT_0000000892
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 400Gb/s IB and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; dual slot; secure boot; no crypto; tall bracket for Nvidia DGX storage
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|
Supported Version
|
ConnectX-7 Firmware
|
28.36.2050 / 28.36.2024
|
MLNX_OFED
|
5.9-0.5.6.0.125 / 5.9-0.5.6.0.113
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
|
5.9-0.5.6.0.125 / 5.9-0.5.6.0.113
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
|
3.20.50010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
|
4.23.1-7 / 4.23.0 / 4.22.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
mstflint
|
4.23.1-7 / 4.23.0 / 4.22.1
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.6.901
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
|
UEFI
|
14.29.14
Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.
|
MLNX-OS
|
3.10.5002 onwards
|
Cumulus
|
5.4 onwards
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
|
31.2010.5108 onwards
Ethernet Connectivity Matrix
The following is the recommended connectivity matrix when using ConnectX-7 in Ethernet mode and NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch system .
|
Supported Speeds
|
Connectivity Setup
|
Cable P/N
|
Cable Type
|
Cable Supported Lengths (meter)
|
Eth 400G (4x100) to 400G (8 x 50)
|
MCX750500B-0D00 / MCX750500B-0D0K ↔ SN4700
|
MMS4X00-NS-FLT (NIC side)
|
OSFP to 2 x OSFP or 2 x QSFP112
|
3-100
|
T-DP4CNT-N00 (Innolight) (Switch side)
|
QSFP-DD
|
-
Validated and Supported NDR Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NL-FLT *
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NS-FLT
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MMA4Z00-NS-FLT
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCA4J80-N003-FTF
|
NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned
* This transceiver can be used in Ethernet mode as well.
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
100GbE
|
MMA1B00-C100D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C001-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C002-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C003-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C005-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C007-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C010-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C015-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C020-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C030-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C050-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
Tested NDR Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
NDR
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
MQM9790
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand EVB Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, non-blocking switching capacity of 51.2Tbps, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Unmanaged, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6
|
NVIDIA
|
NDR
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
MQM9700
|
NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Managed, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
|
NVIDIA
Tested 400GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
400GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4700
|
32 QSFPDD ports, 400GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Cumulus
|
NVIDIA
Tested 200GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
200GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4600V-XXXX
|
64 QSFP56 ports, 200GbE 2U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx
|
NVIDIA