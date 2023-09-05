NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.36.2050
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.36.2050  Firmware Compatible Products

On This Page

Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware Rev 28.36.2050. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet - 4 00GbE2

  • PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Warning

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Supported Devices

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Device Description

900-9X720-00E0-S0B

MCX750500B-0D0K

MT_0000000891

Nvidia adapter card with four ConnectX-7, each up to 400Gb/s IB (default mode) or 400GbE, PCIe 5.0 x32, PCIe switch, No heatsink, crypto disabled, secure boot enabled

900-9X720-00E0-S00

MCX750500B-0D00

MT_0000000891

Nvidia adapter card with four ConnectX-7, each up to 400Gb/s IB (default mode) or 400GbE, PCIe 5.0 x32, PCIe switch, crypto disabled, secure boot enabled

930-9O000-0000-060

MCX755206AS-NEAT-N

MT_0000000892

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 400Gb/s IB and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; dual slot; secure boot; no crypto; tall bracket for Nvidia DGX storage

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-7 Firmware

28.36.2050 / 28.36.2024

MLNX_OFED

5.9-0.5.6.0.125 / 5.9-0.5.6.0.113

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

5.9-0.5.6.0.125 / 5.9-0.5.6.0.113

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

3.20.50010 / 3.10.51000 / 3.10.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.23.1-7 / 4.23.0 / 4.22.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.23.1-7 / 4.23.0 / 4.22.1

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.6.901

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

UEFI

14.29.14

Note: Please be aware that not all firmware binaries contain FlexBoot or UEFI, support may vary between cards.

MLNX-OS

3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware

31.2010.5108 onwards

Validated and Supported Cables and Modules

Ethernet Connectivity Matrix

The following is the recommended connectivity matrix when using ConnectX-7 in Ethernet mode and NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch system .

Supported Speeds

Connectivity Setup

Cable P/N

Cable Type

Cable Supported Lengths (meter)

Eth 400G (4x100) to 400G (8 x 50)

MCX750500B-0D00 / MCX750500B-0D0K ↔ SN4700

MMS4X00-NS-FLT (NIC side)

OSFP to 2 x OSFP or 2 x QSFP112

3-100

T-DP4CNT-N00 (Innolight) (Switch side)

QSFP-DD

-

Validated and Supported NDR Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

NDR

MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m, flat top

NDR

MMS4X00-NL-FLT *

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top

NDR

MMS4X00-NS-FLT

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top

NDR

MMA4Z00-NS-FLT

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

NDR

MCA4J80-N003-FTF

NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned

* This transceiver can be used in Ethernet mode as well.

Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MFA1A00-C001-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C002-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C003-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C005-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C007-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C010-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C015-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C020-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C030-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C050-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

Tested Switches

Tested NDR Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

NDR

NVIDIA Quantum-2

MQM9790

NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand EVB Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, non-blocking switching capacity of 51.2Tbps, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Unmanaged, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

NVIDIA

NDR

NVIDIA Quantum-2

MQM9700

NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Managed, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

NVIDIA

Tested 400GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

400GbE

Spectrum-3

MSN4700

32 QSFPDD ports, 400GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Cumulus

NVIDIA

Tested 200GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

200GbE

Spectrum-3

MSN4600V-XXXX

64 QSFP56 ports, 200GbE 2U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx

NVIDIA

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here