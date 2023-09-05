Known Issues

NVbug 3971388 Description: Reading of the MAX_ACC register value that can support debugging performance is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 28.36.2020

3342918 Description: On rare occasions, the port might get stuck (in all speeds) during the link up flow when using optical modules.

Workaround: Toggle the port to fix the issue.

Keywords: Port link up, port toggling, optical modules

Discovered in Version: 28.36.2020

3098880 Description: Firmware cannot reach the line rate with a single QP while running GPUDirect traffic.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Line rate, MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00

Discovered in Version: 28.36.2020

- Description: Core log files and error monitoring from OOB are currently blocked by the BMC platform that supports ConnectX-7 host management protocols.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BMC, MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00

Discovered in Version: 28.36.2020

3257759 Description: Firmware reset is disabled by default.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware reset, MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00

Discovered in Version: 28.36.2020

3263559 Description: Firmware does not load after warm reboot.

Workaround: Perform a full power cycle to load the firmware.

Keywords: Warm reboot, power cycle, MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00

Discovered in Version: 28.36.2020

3262845 Description: In the ConnectX-7 adapter card with P/N MCX750500B-0D0K, t he "Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit controls both the fatal and the non-fatal ERR MSG forwarding. The "Non-Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit does not affect the ERR MSG forwarding.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit, PCIe, MCX750500B-0D0K

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3327847 Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3312483 Description: WoL packets may not working properly if sent to Unicast destination MAC.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: WoL packets, Unicast destination MAC

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3339919 Description: When raising a link using 200G optical cables while connecting a ConnectX-7 to a ConnectX-7, raising a link with width less than the maximum provided by the cable with speed 25G lane is not supported.

When raising a link using 400G optical cables while connecting a ConnectX-7 to a ConnectX-7, raising a link with width less than the maximum provided by the cable with speed 50G or 25G lane is not supported.

Workaround: To raise in Force flow, configure the speed, FEC and precoding.

Keywords: Link up speed

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3339818 Description: When performing a stress toggling on a ConnectX-7 adapter card that is connected to the MMA1Z00-NS400 cable and the speed is set to 100G_1x with interleaved FEC, a long linkup time of up to 5 min may occur.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Toggling, MMA1Z00-NS400

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3329109 Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

2844036 Description: When using the "Dual Write" feature with QP buffer bigger than the maximum outstanding WQEs (128), the data being sent on the standby QP can be corrupted.

Workaround: Limit the QP buffer size when using "Dual Write" up to 128 WQEs.

Keywords: Dual-write, QP

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

2348641 Description: SFP 1G-BaseT transceivers are currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SFP 1G-BaseT transceivers

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

3178339 Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

3138665 Description: PLDM firmware update process fails in case 1304 bytes chunk size is chosen.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PLDM firmware update

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3110297 Description: When ConnectX-7 adapter card is configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode, 400G_8x linkup cannot be raised.

Workaround: Configure the adapter card to use Force mode.

Keywords: 400G_8x, linkup

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3033910 Description: BAR misses caused by a memory write/read actions are not reported in the AER and the device status.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BAR miss, AER

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3140645 Description: 3rd party servers may hang after warm reboot due to the PCIe switch.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe, 3rd party servers

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

- Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3174038 Description: SPDM requests received while CPLD burn flow is in progress may be answered with incorrect responses.

Workaround: Avoid activation of the two flows in tandem.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3141072 Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

2870970 Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain. Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3081264 Description: 10G/40G speeds are not supported on MFS1S00-XXXX modules (200G optics) in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical cables

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070590 Description: PLL modules are not supported in ConnectX-7 ethernet adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PLL

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3073517 Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch and trying to raise 10G/40G over 100G optics cable is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical cables, ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070409 Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-6 Dx or an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch, NRZ speeds are not raised when using 200GbE optical cable.

Workaround: Configure PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE on the ConnectX-7 side for the requested speed.

Keywords: Optical cables, NRZ, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Spectrum-3, 200GbE optical cable

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

2993531 Description: PML1 is disabled by default. Enabling it might result in server hanging.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

- Description: Upgrading to firmware 28.33.2028 from any previous Engineering Sample (earlier than version 28.98.2406) must be done before installing WinOF-2 v2.90 driver and requires going through the following steps: Upgrade to 28.98.2406 version while the driver is disabled. Upgrade to firmware version 28.33.2028 (the driver can be enable at this stage).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware upgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

- Description: Downgrading from firmware 28.33.2028 to any previous Engineering Sample firmware is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware downgrade