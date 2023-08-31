Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.38.1002
Warning

This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.

Issue

3272599

Description: Removed the option to clear "Tx disable cap" for all non-baseT SFP modules.

Keywords: Tx disable cap

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3339087

Description: Added a split mask verification process to check whether or not a module is split in HCA.

Keywords: Cables, split module

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3411270

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware crash when setting large payload length values (more than ~1500) in NC-SI command's header.

Keywords: NC-SI

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3405790

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the interface type being shown as "unsupported" in CMIS modules.

Keywords: CMIS

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3418889

Description: Updated the NEGOTIATE_ALGORITHMS response according to the SPDM specification.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3409686

Description: Added the option to clear the DPC registers after warm reboot.

Keywords: DPC

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3411116

Description: Fixed the configuration of the TS1s sent by the DownStream port (DSP) when moving to EQLZ.ph2.

Keywords: DSP

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3138665

Description: Changed the initial Tx preset configuration for the DownStream port (DSP).

Keywords: Tx, DSP

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3138665

Description: PLDM firmware update process fails in case 1304 bytes chunk size is chosen.

Keywords: PLDM firmware update

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3336619

Description: Fixed an issues that occurred during secure firmware update when decrypting and authenticating each chunk of data using its authentication tag. The issue appeared when the main code chunk was split between the user chunks and any GCM operation (e.g., flash read with decryption). This GCM operation broke the GCM context for main chunk authentication and therefore failed.

Keywords: Secure firmware update, GCM, code chunk

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3327847

Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.

Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3336610

Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented the hardware from handling an error flow that occurred when accessing the DPA cluster L2 cache from the firmware processor. In this case the firmware processor hardware requested a VA=>PA translation from the internal mmio, and the address translation was broken by the mmio on the 4K page boundary.

Keywords: Error handling, mmio, firmware processor

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3073517

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch and trying to raise 10G/40G over 100G optics cable is not supported.

Keywords: Optical cables, ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

3358994

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the hardware from consuming Port-VL and credits, which consequently blocked traffic from being transmitted due to a race condition between the firmware and the hardware when accessing the chip memory (CR space).

Keywords: Firmware race, CR space, Port-VL

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014

Issue

-

Description: Fixed an issue for adapter cards P/N MCX755106AS-HEAT that caused the link not to raise after changing both ports to Ethernet mode.

Keywords: Port type, link up

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1700

Issue

3923754 (NVbugs)

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Downstream Port Containment (DPC) not to be exposed on the downstream ports of the top level PCIe switch in products supporting PCIe switch.

Keywords: PCIe Switch, DPC

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3070480

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in PRBS lock loss (PRBS_CHK_ERR_CNT_NO_CLR field is raising) when the PRBS mode was first configured on the ConnectX-7 adapter card and then on the Wedge400 switch.

Keywords: PRBS

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3317621

Description: Fixed an issue that caused wqe_based_steering CQEs not to be generated upon an error.

Keywords: CQE

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3239340

Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3016801

Description: Fixed a rare issue that resulted in link not raising when connecting a ConnentX-7 adapter card to IXIA in PAM4 speeds.

Keywords: PAM4, IXIA, link up

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3073517

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device link down, and the device not being able to get traffic, when moving between two states DETECT and POLLING CONFIG in RTL.

Keywords: RTL, link down, traffic

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3073517

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch, configuring first 10G/40G and then configuring back 100G we result in linkup failure.

Keywords: ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum, linkup

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3077026

Description: When connecting with MMS4X00-NL400 transceiver at 200Gb/s, instability may be experienced upon link up.

Keywords: Transceiver, Link Up

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3077026

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card and one side is configured to RM Loopback, and the port is toggled, link flap maybe experienced.

Keywords: Link flap

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3106146

Description: Live migration of MPV affiliated function pair is not supported when port numbers are changed. Each function should stay on the same port number as before migration.

Keywords: MPV live migration

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

2169950

Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3147219

Description: SPDM Get Measurements might return an invalid signature while executed without the included measurements (request param2 = 0).

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3147207

Description: The SPDM challenge command returns the hash of all the measurements without their headers.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3261861

Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.

Keywords: HDR-to-NDR, cables

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3225504

Description: Enabled constant clock offset (visible using PPS out) when synchronizing the device using PTP in 25G or 10G port link speed.

Keywords: PTP, PPS offset

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3288489

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Pkey table not to be updated, and wrong value to be sent, when the MADs handled in a long process were sent using GLOBAL_GVMI instead of vport0_gvmi.

Keywords: Pkey

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3283455

Description: Fixed a wrong lane mapping to serdes when selecting the OSFP port and using only 4 lanes.

Keywords: QSFP, lanes

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

Issue

3217896

Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3241357

Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.

Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3227764

Description: Updated the GET_CERTIFICATE response fields according to the SPDM v1.1.0 specification. Added the following certificate chain header fields: length, reserved, root hash.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3124378

Description: Updated counters and their path to allow NeoHost to run properly on ConnectX7 adapter cards with secure firmware.

Keywords: NeoHost, counters

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

3215393

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.

Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000

Issue

3227873

Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.

Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.35.1012

3172302

Description: Fixed an issue that caused the commands sent by the MLNX_OFED driver to the NIC to fail when loading the VirtIO driver.

Keywords: vDPA, virtio-net full emulation

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.35.1012

3184625

Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.

Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.35.1012

3194359

Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.

Keywords: PCIe SKP

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.35.1012

2824427

Description: Running with a debug firmware reduces security as if token was applied.

Keywords: Debug Firmware

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.35.1012

3110205

Description: Fixed inconsistent TCP performance when sending multiple streams.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.35.1012

Issue

3110205

Description: Fixed inconsistent TCP performance when sending multiple streams.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000

3138401

Description: Fixed an issue that caused host's PCI device to disappear after running 12V cycles in a loop while there was traffic between the hosts in a Multi-Host platform.

Keywords: PCI device, Multi-Host platform, 12V cycles

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000

3148833

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in lack of communication with the BMC from the host (IPv4/IPv6) when using BMC version v2022.22.1.

Keywords: BMC

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000

3143956

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card, once in few fwresets the link may raise in 1G speed instead of the highest speed enabled.

Keywords: Speed rate

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000

Issue

2931516

Description: Added support for SPDM Get_measurements command.

Note: Executing the command with a signature request without measurements, can cause an invalid L1 hash calculation.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3091233

Description: Added support for SPDM Challenge command.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

2907008

Description: Fixed PCIe link down failures during PCIe speed change tests.

Keywords: PCIe, link down

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3134894

Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.

Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3039007

Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3059379

Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.

Keywords: MCTP control command

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3133476

Description: Added the following new checks to commands' interface:

  • CREATE/MODIFY QP/DCT - blocking QP/DCT with adaptive routing (multi_path field) if gvmi has MKEY with Signature

  • CREATE_MKEY- blocking the signature option if gvmi has open QPs/DCTs with the adaptive_routing feature enabled

Keywords: Command checks

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3047521

Description: Implemented a firmware flow to power up/down the PLL from downstream links upon PERST assertion/de-assertion.

Keywords: PLL, PERST

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3132594

Description: MAC allocation in adapter cards that support Port-Per-Host feature ("host isolation") is reordered to fit the required range.

Note: After burning a new firmware, the user must power cycle the server, and run the DHCP flow to recover the MAC changes.

Keywords: MAC allocation, PortPerHost

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3085879

Description: On rare occasions, when connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch system using the optical cable OPN MFA1A00-C003, the link up time is ~7sec.

Keywords: Optical cables, link up time

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

2994292

Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.

Keywords: Race condition

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3023847

Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.

Keywords: MetroX, LID based

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

2920813

Description: The an_disable flow is not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards for 25GbE and 50G_2x link speeds when using one of the following cables:

  • MT1841VS00827 (rev A4)

  • MT1830VS00895 (rev A3)

The flow is supported only when configuring FEC using the PPLM register.

Keywords: AN, cables, 25GbE, FEC

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3039348

Description: Host Chaining is currently not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Keywords: Host Chaining

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3023751

Description: Link flapping may occur when using ConnectX-7 adapter cards with HDR optic cables.

Keywords: Link flapping, HDR optic cables

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3046168

Description: Congestion Control is not enabled when one link type of different ports is different.

Keywords: Congestion Control, Link Type, PCC

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030

3009525

Description: A Bit Error Rate (BER) of 1e-9 might occur when using optical cables.

Keywords: BER

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3036791

Description: Configuring 400G_8x in force mode is currently not supported.

Keywords: 400G_8x in force mode

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

3004352

Description: LRO is currently not supported.

Keywords: LRO

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002

