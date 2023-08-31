Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3272599
Description: Removed the option to clear "Tx disable cap" for all non-baseT SFP modules.
Keywords: Tx disable cap
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3339087
Description: Added a split mask verification process to check whether or not a module is split in HCA.
Keywords: Cables, split module
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3411270
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware crash when setting large payload length values (more than ~1500) in NC-SI command's header.
Keywords: NC-SI
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3405790
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the interface type being shown as "unsupported" in CMIS modules.
Keywords: CMIS
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3418889
Description: Updated the NEGOTIATE_ALGORITHMS response according to the SPDM specification.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3409686
Description: Added the option to clear the DPC registers after warm reboot.
Keywords: DPC
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3411116
Description: Fixed the configuration of the TS1s sent by the DownStream port (DSP) when moving to EQLZ.ph2.
Keywords: DSP
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3138665
Description: Changed the initial Tx preset configuration for the DownStream port (DSP).
Keywords: Tx, DSP
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3138665
Description: PLDM firmware update process fails in case 1304 bytes chunk size is chosen.
Keywords: PLDM firmware update
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3336619
Description: Fixed an issues that occurred during secure firmware update when decrypting and authenticating each chunk of data using its authentication tag. The issue appeared when the main code chunk was split between the user chunks and any GCM operation (e.g., flash read with decryption). This GCM operation broke the GCM context for main chunk authentication and therefore failed.
Keywords: Secure firmware update, GCM, code chunk
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3327847
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3336610
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented the hardware from handling an error flow that occurred when accessing the DPA cluster L2 cache from the firmware processor. In this case the firmware processor hardware requested a VA=>PA translation from the internal mmio, and the address translation was broken by the mmio on the 4K page boundary.
Keywords: Error handling, mmio, firmware processor
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3073517
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch and trying to raise 10G/40G over 100G optics cable is not supported.
Keywords: Optical cables, ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
3358994
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the hardware from consuming Port-VL and credits, which consequently blocked traffic from being transmitted due to a race condition between the firmware and the hardware when accessing the chip memory (CR space).
Keywords: Firmware race, CR space, Port-VL
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
-
Description: Fixed an issue for adapter cards P/N MCX755106AS-HEAT that caused the link not to raise after changing both ports to Ethernet mode.
Keywords: Port type, link up
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1700
3923754 (NVbugs)
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Downstream Port Containment (DPC) not to be exposed on the downstream ports of the top level PCIe switch in products supporting PCIe switch.
Keywords: PCIe Switch, DPC
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3070480
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in PRBS lock loss (PRBS_CHK_ERR_CNT_NO_CLR field is raising) when the PRBS mode was first configured on the ConnectX-7 adapter card and then on the Wedge400 switch.
Keywords: PRBS
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3317621
Description: Fixed an issue that caused wqe_based_steering CQEs not to be generated upon an error.
Keywords: CQE
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3239340
Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3016801
Description: Fixed a rare issue that resulted in link not raising when connecting a ConnentX-7 adapter card to IXIA in PAM4 speeds.
Keywords: PAM4, IXIA, link up
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3073517
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device link down, and the device not being able to get traffic, when moving between two states DETECT and POLLING CONFIG in RTL.
Keywords: RTL, link down, traffic
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3073517
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch, configuring first 10G/40G and then configuring back 100G we result in linkup failure.
Keywords: ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum, linkup
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3077026
Description: When connecting with MMS4X00-NL400 transceiver at 200Gb/s, instability may be experienced upon link up.
Keywords: Transceiver, Link Up
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3077026
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card and one side is configured to RM Loopback, and the port is toggled, link flap maybe experienced.
Keywords: Link flap
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3106146
Description: Live migration of MPV affiliated function pair is not supported when port numbers are changed. Each function should stay on the same port number as before migration.
Keywords: MPV live migration
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
2169950
Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.
Keywords: FCS
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3147219
Description: SPDM Get Measurements might return an invalid signature while executed without the included measurements (request param2 = 0).
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3147207
Description: The SPDM challenge command returns the hash of all the measurements without their headers.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3261861
Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.
Keywords: HDR-to-NDR, cables
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3225504
Description: Enabled constant clock offset (visible using PPS out) when synchronizing the device using PTP in 25G or 10G port link speed.
Keywords: PTP, PPS offset
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3288489
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Pkey table not to be updated, and wrong value to be sent, when the MADs handled in a long process were sent using GLOBAL_GVMI instead of vport0_gvmi.
Keywords: Pkey
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3283455
Description: Fixed a wrong lane mapping to serdes when selecting the OSFP port and using only 4 lanes.
Keywords: QSFP, lanes
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
3217896
Description: Fixed RDE PATCH operation status code reported in case the property is "read-only".
Keywords: RDE
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
3241357
Description: Fixed an issue in MCTP-over-PCIe, where the VDM message with the type Route-to-Root Complex, the target ID was not set as 0x0.
Keywords: MCTP-over-PCIe, VDM message
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
3227764
Description: Updated the GET_CERTIFICATE response fields according to the SPDM v1.1.0 specification. Added the following certificate chain header fields: length, reserved, root hash.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
3124378
Description: Updated counters and their path to allow NeoHost to run properly on ConnectX7 adapter cards with secure firmware.
Keywords: NeoHost, counters
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
3215393
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the virtual QoS mechanism to stop traffic from reaching the full line rate of 200GbE on each direction when LAG was enabled.
Keywords: Virtual QoS mechanism, 200GbE, LAG
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
Fixed in Release: 28.35.2000
3227873
Description: Fixed an issue that caused RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation to LLDPTransmit properties "ManagementAddressIPv4", "ManagementAddressIPv6" and "ManagementAddressMAC" to be applied only in the first attempt but failed in the next.
Keywords: RDE (Redfish) PATCH operation
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.35.1012
3172302
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the commands sent by the MLNX_OFED driver to the NIC to fail when loading the VirtIO driver.
Keywords: vDPA, virtio-net full emulation
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.35.1012
3184625
Description: Fixed an issue that caused PLDM AEN event receiver media to be changed unexpectedly and destination BDF to be overridden with garbage when some PLDM packet were received from the SMBus layer.
Keywords: PLDM AEN event receiver media
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.35.1012
3194359
Description: Fixed PCIe SKP OS generation interval for Gen1 and Gen2.
Keywords: PCIe SKP
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.35.1012
2824427
Description: Running with a debug firmware reduces security as if token was applied.
Keywords: Debug Firmware
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.35.1012
3110205
Description: Fixed inconsistent TCP performance when sending multiple streams.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.35.1012
Description: Fixed inconsistent TCP performance when sending multiple streams.
Keywords: Performance
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
3138401
Description: Fixed an issue that caused host's PCI device to disappear after running 12V cycles in a loop while there was traffic between the hosts in a Multi-Host platform.
Keywords: PCI device, Multi-Host platform, 12V cycles
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
3148833
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in lack of communication with the BMC from the host (IPv4/IPv6) when using BMC version v2022.22.1.
Keywords: BMC
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
3143956
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card, once in few fwresets the link may raise in 1G speed instead of the highest speed enabled.
Keywords: Speed rate
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.34.4000
2931516
Description: Added support for SPDM Get_measurements command.
Note: Executing the command with a signature request without measurements, can cause an invalid L1 hash calculation.
Keywords: SPDM
|
|
|
|
Description: Added support for SPDM Challenge command.
Keywords: SPDM
|
|
|
|
Description: Fixed PCIe link down failures during PCIe speed change tests.
Keywords: PCIe, link down
|
|
|
|
Description: Fixed an issue where set_flow_table_entry failed when aso_flow_meter action was used.
Keywords: ASO Flow Meter, FW Steering
|
|
|
|
Description: Enabled Multi-Host RX Rate-limiter configuration via the QEEC mlxreg and the max_shaper_rate field.
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
|
|
|
|
Description: Added "Command Unsupported" response code in cases when running the MCTP control command "Get Vendor Defined Messages Supported", and there were no supported VDMs.
Keywords: MCTP control command
|
|
|
|
Description: Added the following new checks to commands' interface:
Keywords: Command checks
|
|
|
|
Description: Implemented a firmware flow to power up/down the PLL from downstream links upon PERST assertion/de-assertion.
Keywords: PLL, PERST
|
|
|
|
Description: MAC allocation in adapter cards that support Port-Per-Host feature ("host isolation") is reordered to fit the required range.
Note: After burning a new firmware, the user must power cycle the server, and run the DHCP flow to recover the MAC changes.
|
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3085879
Description: On rare occasions, when connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch system using the optical cable OPN MFA1A00-C003, the link up time is ~7sec.
|
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
2994292
Description: Fixed a race condition occured between the duplicate read and QP commands (2RST, 2ERR and Destroy) in the signature that caused the command to hang.
|
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002
3023847
Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.
|
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
Description: Enabled sending and receiving traffic with a different LID than the host LID in MetroX applications.
|
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
Fixed in Release: 28.33.4030
2920813
Description: The an_disable flow is not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards for 25GbE and 50G_2x link speeds when using one of the following cables:
The flow is supported only when configuring FEC using the PPLM register.
The flow is supported only when configuring FEC using the PPLM register.
Keywords: AN, cables, 25GbE, FEC
|
|
|
|
Description: Host Chaining is currently not supported in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
Keywords: Host Chaining
|
|
|
|
Description: Link flapping may occur when using ConnectX-7 adapter cards with HDR optic cables.
Keywords: Link flapping, HDR optic cables
|
|
|
|
Description: Congestion Control is not enabled when one link type of different ports is different.
Keywords: Congestion Control, Link Type, PCC
|
|
|
|
Description: A Bit Error Rate (BER) of 1e-9 might occur when using optical cables.
Keywords: BER
|
|
|
|
Description: Configuring 400G_8x in force mode is currently not supported.
Keywords: 400G_8x in force mode
|
|
|
|
Description: LRO is currently not supported.
Keywords: LRO
|
|
Fixed in Release: 28.34.1002