NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.38.1002
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.38.1002

Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

3537571

Description: Fixed SPDM measurements signature.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3439757

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from detecting the PCIe device during slot DC power cycle tests.

Keywords: PCIe device, DC power cycle tests

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3534473

Description: Added a new field/slot ID to PRS pcie_cfg_data.pci_cfg_space.pciex.pcie_switch_ini_defined_base_slot_id = 3 to define a specific slot number for GPU bridge DSP.

Keywords: Slot ID

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3331179

Description: Improved token calculation.

Keywords: Token calculation

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3299420

Description: Upgrading from firmware v28.38.1014 and below to v28.38.1002 no longer requires an upgrade to an intermediate version.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3394841

Description: Updated the plug in/out events' reporting method to report only when the last recorded event is the opposite of the current event.

Keywords: Port events

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3469311

Description: Fixed the SPDM operations order according to the spec. v1.1.0.

Keywords: SPDM operations

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3527987

Description: Added support for NC-SI channel on both ports.

Keywords: NC-SI channel

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3459317

Description: Changed the protection mechanism for BAR configuration.

Keywords: BAR configuration

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3345150

Description: Fixed an issue that caused a packet with invalid/bad padcount to be silently dropped instead of sending a bad nack error.

Keywords: Packet drop

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3418627

Description: Fixed wrong credits configuration that occurred when MAX_ACC_OUT_READ was configured.

Keywords: Performance

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3466088

Description: Update the SX root to work with driverless mode in vport0 gvmi teardown.

Keywords: Driverless mode

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3487313

Description: Fixed a a rare deadlock case between 2 DC packets in the RX side.

Keywords: Firmware deadlock

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3495889

Description: Fixed a QoS host port rate limit shaper inaccuracy that occurred when the shaper was configured via the QSHR access register.

Keywords: Port rate limit shaper

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

3449451

Description: When using ConnectX-7 adapter card as InfiniBand, the port must be configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode.

Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, InfiniBand

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002

