Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3537571
|
Description: Fixed SPDM measurements signature.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3439757
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from detecting the PCIe device during slot DC power cycle tests.
|
Keywords: PCIe device, DC power cycle tests
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3534473
|
Description: Added a new field/slot ID to PRS pcie_cfg_data.pci_cfg_space.pciex.pcie_switch_ini_defined_base_slot_id = 3 to define a specific slot number for GPU bridge DSP.
|
Keywords: Slot ID
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3331179
|
Description: Improved token calculation.
|
Keywords: Token calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3299420
|
Description: Upgrading from firmware v28.38.1014 and below to v28.38.1002 no longer requires an upgrade to an intermediate version.
|
Keywords: Firmware upgrade
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3394841
|
Description: Updated the plug in/out events' reporting method to report only when the last recorded event is the opposite of the current event.
|
Keywords: Port events
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3469311
|
Description: Fixed the SPDM operations order according to the spec. v1.1.0.
|
Keywords: SPDM operations
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3527987
|
Description: Added support for NC-SI channel on both ports.
|
Keywords: NC-SI channel
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3459317
|
Description: Changed the protection mechanism for BAR configuration.
|
Keywords: BAR configuration
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3345150
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a packet with invalid/bad padcount to be silently dropped instead of sending a bad nack error.
|
Keywords: Packet drop
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3418627
|
Description: Fixed wrong credits configuration that occurred when MAX_ACC_OUT_READ was configured.
|
Keywords: Performance
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3466088
|
Description: Update the SX root to work with driverless mode in vport0 gvmi teardown.
|
Keywords: Driverless mode
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3487313
|
Description: Fixed a a rare deadlock case between 2 DC packets in the RX side.
|
Keywords: Firmware deadlock
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3495889
|
Description: Fixed a QoS host port rate limit shaper inaccuracy that occurred when the shaper was configured via the QSHR access register.
|
Keywords: Port rate limit shaper
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3449451
|
Description: When using ConnectX-7 adapter card as InfiniBand, the port must be configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode.
|
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, InfiniBand
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002