Changes and New Features

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.38.1002
Feature/Change

Description

28.38.1002

Header Modification

Added support to the metadata reg_c 8-11 (packet fields) for matching and modifying the header, and Advanced Steering Operation (ASO) actions.

INT Packets

Added support for forwarding INT packets to the user application for monitoring purposes by matching the BTH acknowledge request bit (bth_a).

Get Electrical Sensor, NC-SI

Implemented NVIDIA NC-SI OEM Commands:

  • Get Electrical Sensor Count (command 0x13, parameter 0x6)

  • Gel Electrical Sensor (command 0x13, parameter 0x7)

  • Get Electrical Sensors (command 0x13, parameter 0x8)

IPsec CPS Bulk Allocation

Improved the IPsec CPS by using bulk allocation.

For cases in which log_obj_range == 0, single IPSEC object will be allocated and initialized as before keeping backward compatibility.

For better performance, it is recommended to work with IPsec bulk allocation and to initialize IPsec ASO context not via the firmware but via the hardware using ASO WQE.

DPA PROCESS ERROR

Added support for a new value for coredump_type field in DPA_PROCESS_COREDUMP, [FIRST_ERROR_THREAD_DUMP (1).].

Device Attestation

Attestation is a mechanism in which a host/platform automatically verifies the authenticity and integrity of the hardware and software state of a device. The mechanism is based on a HW RoT and utilizes SPDM messages that handle the attestation, measurement collection, and trust between device and platform BMC or platform RoT (usually host BMC). This provides the added value of increased security and assurance that the host/platform of device is not being tampered with and has the proper software running on it.

A CoRIM is comprised of one or more CoMIDs , with each CoMID providing the reference claims about hardware and firmware for a device. The CoRIM and CoMIDs are encoded in CBOR format. Signed CoRIMs use COSE signatures.

For further information, see "NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing".

Bug Fixes

