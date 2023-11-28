NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.38.1002
Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware Rev 28.38.1002. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2

  • PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Warning

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Supported Devices

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Device Description

900-9X7AH-0078-DTZ

MCX755106AS-HEAT

MT_0000000834

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X7AH-0078-ST0

MCX713106AS-VEAT

MT_0000000840

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X767-003N-DT0

MCX75210AAS-NEAT

MT_0000000851

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row (Socket Direct); Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X766-001N-ST0

MCX75310AAS-HEAT-N

NVD0000000024

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 InfiniBand adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200; single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x 16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX

900-9X720-00E0-S0B / 900-9X720-00E0-S00

MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500C-0D00

MT_0000000891

Nvidia adapter card with four ConnectX-7; each up to 400Gb/s IB (default mode) or 400GbE; PCIe 5.0 x32; PCIe switch; crypto disabled; secure boot enabled

900-9X7AH-0058-DT1

MCX753106AS-HEAT-N

NVD0000000023

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s; dual-port QSFP; single port InfiniBand and second port VPI (InfiniBand or Ethernet); PCIe 5.0 x16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX storage

900-9X7AX-004NMC0

MCX75343AMC-NEAC

MT_0000001059

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 TSFF Adapter Card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X7AH-0076-ST0

MCX713106AS-CEAT

MT_0000000843

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X7AO-0003-ST0

MCX713104AS-ADAT

MT_0000000849

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 25/50GbE; Quad-Port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X766-003N-SR0

MCX75310AAC-NEAT

MT_0000001046

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;

900-9X760-0078-MB0

MCX753436MS-HEAB

MT_0000000833

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X721-003N-DT0

MCX75510AAS-NEAT

MT_0000000800

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X766-003N-SQ0

MCX75310AAS-NEAT

MT_0000000838

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;

900-9X7AH-0088-ST0

MCX713106AC-VEAT

MT_0000000841

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X7AH-0086-SQ0

MCX713106AC-CEAT

MT_0000000842

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X760-0018-MB2

MCX753436MC-HEAB

MT_0000001030

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;

900-9X7AX-003NMC0

MCX75343AMS-NEAC

MT_0000001058

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 TSFF Adapter Card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X7AX-0039-SB0

MCX75343AAS-NEAC

MT_0000000784

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; NDR IB/400GbE OCP3.0 TSFF; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X721-003N-DT1

MCX75510AAS-HEAT

MT_0000000839

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X767-003N-DT1

MCX75210AAS-HEAT

MT_0000000850

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row (Socket Direct); Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;

900-9X7AO-00C3-STZ

MCX713104AC-ADAT

MT_0000000852

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 25/50GbE; Quad-Port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X766-003N-ST0

MCX75310AAS-HEAT

MT_0000000844

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE / NDR200 IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;

900-9X7AH-0079-DTZ

MCX755106AC-HEAT

MT_0000001045

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;

930-9O000-0000-060

MCX755206AS-NEAT-N

MT_0000000892

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 400Gb/s IB and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; dual slot; secure boot; no crypto; tall bracket for Nvidia DGX storage

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-7 Firmware
28.38.1002 / 28.37.1014 / 28.36.1010

MLNX_OFED


23.07-0.5.0.0 / 23.04-0.5.3.3

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.


MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)


23.07-0.5.0.0 / 23.04-0.5.3.3

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.


WinOF-2


23.7.50000 / 23.4.50010

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.


MFT


4.25.0 / 4.24.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.


mstflint


4.25.0 / 4.24.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.


FlexBoot
3.7.201 / 3.7.102

UEFI
14.31.20 / 14.30.13

MLNX-OS
3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus
5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
31.2010.5108 onwards

Validated and Supported Cables and Modules

Validated and Supported NDR Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

NDR

MCP7Y00-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m

NDR

MCP7Y00-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m

NDR

MCP7Y00-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m

NDR

MCP7Y00-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m

NDR

MCP7Y50-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m

NDR

MCP7Y50-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m

NDR

MCP7Y50-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m

NDR

MMA4Z00-NS

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, finned

NDR

MMS4X00-NL

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, finned

NDR

MMS4X00-NS

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, finned

NDR

MMA1Z00-NS400

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

NDR

MCA4J80-N003-FTF

NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned

NDR

MCA7J70-N004

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 4m

NDR

MCA7J70-N005

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 5m

NDR

MCA7J60-N004

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 4m

NDR

MCA7J60-N005

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 5m

NDR

MCA7J65-N004

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 4m

NDR

MCA7J65-N005

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 5m

NDR

MCA7J75-N004

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 4m

NDR

MCA7J75-N005

NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 5m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m

NDR

MCP7Y10-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m

NDR

MCP7Y40-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m

NDR

MMA4Z00-NV4

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,4xNVlink4, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm, finned

NDR

MCA7J60-N004

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 4m

NDR

MCA7J60-N005

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 5m

NDR

MCA7J70-N004

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 4m

NDR

MCA7J70-N005

NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 5m

NDR

MCP7Y00-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 3m

NDR

MCP7Y50-N003

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 3m

NDR

MCP7Y50-N02A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2.5m

NDR

MFP7E10-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m

NDR

MFP7E10-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m

NDR

MFP7E10-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m

NDR

MFP7E10-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m

NDR

MFP7E10-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m

NDR

MFP7E10-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m

NDR

MFP7E10-N025

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 25m

NDR

MFP7E10-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m

NDR

MFP7E10-N035

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 35m

NDR

MFP7E10-N040

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m

NDR

MFP7E10-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m

NDR

MFP7E20-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m

NDR

MFP7E20-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m

NDR

MFP7E20-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m

NDR

MFP7E20-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m

NDR

MFP7E20-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m

NDR

MFP7E20-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m

NDR

MFP7E20-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m

NDR

MFP7E20-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m

NDR

MFP7E30-N001

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 1m

NDR

MFP7E30-N002

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 2m

NDR

MFP7E30-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m

NDR

MFP7E30-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m

NDR

MFP7E30-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m

NDR

MFP7E30-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m

NDR

MFP7E30-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m

NDR

MFP7E30-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m

NDR

MFP7E30-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m

NDR

MFP7E30-N040

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m

NDR

MFP7E30-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m

NDR

MFP7E30-N060

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 60m

NDR

MFP7E30-N070

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 70m

NDR

MFP7E30-N100

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 100m

NDR

MFP7E30-N150

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 150m

NDR

MFP7E40-N003

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m

NDR

MFP7E40-N005

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m

NDR

MFP7E40-N007

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m

NDR

MFP7E40-N010

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m

NDR

MFP7E40-N015

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m

NDR

MFP7E40-N020

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m

NDR

MFP7E40-N030

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m

NDR

MFP7E40-N050

NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m

NDR

MMA4Z00-NS-FLT

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

NDR

MMS4X00-NM-FLT

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top

NDR

MMS4X00-NS-FLT

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top

NDR

MMA4Z00-NV4-FLT

NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,4xNVlink4, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm, flat top

NDR

MCP4Y10-N001-FLT

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top

NDR

MCP4Y10-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m, flat top

NDR

MCP4Y10-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m, flat top

NDR

MCP7Y00-N001-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m, flat top

NDR

MCP7Y00-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m, flat top

NDR

MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m, flat top

NDR

MCP7Y50-N001-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m, flat top

NDR

MCP7Y50-N002-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, flat top

NDR

MCP7Y50-N01A-FLT

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, flat top

NDR

MMS4X00-NL400 *

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top

NDR

MMA4Z00-NS400 *

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top

NDR

MMS4X00-NS400 *

NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top

NDR

MCP4Y10-N001-FLT *

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top

NDR

MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT *

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top

NDR

MCA4J80-N003-FLT *

Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat top

NDR

MCP4Y10-N00A **

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N00B **

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.75m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N001 **

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N01A **

NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m

NDR

MCP4Y10-N002 **

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m

Warning

* Cables supported in adapter cards that are not supported in switches.
** Cables supported in switches that are not supported in adapter cards.


Validated and Supported HDR Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

HDR

MCP7Y60-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m

HDR

MCP7Y60-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m

HDR

MCP7Y60-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H001

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H002

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m

HDR

MCP7Y70-H01A

NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m

HDR

MFA7U10-H003

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m

HDR

MFA7U10-H005

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m

HDR

MFA7U10-H010

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m

HDR

MFA7U10-H015

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m

HDR

MFA7U10-H020

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m

HDR

MFA7U10-H030

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m

HDR

MCP1650-H001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

HDR

MCP1650-H01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

HDR

MFS1S00-H003E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-H005E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

HDR

MFS1S00-H010E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

HDR

MFS1S00-H015E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

HDR

MFS1S00-H020E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

HDR

MFS1S00-H030E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

HDR

MFS1S00-H050E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m

HDR

MFS1S00-H100E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

HDR

MFS1S00-H003V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 3m

HDR

MFS1S00-H005V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 5m

HDR

MFS1S00-H010V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 10m

HDR

MFS1S00-H015V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 15m

HDR

MFS1S00-H020V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 20m

HDR

MFS1S00-H030V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 30m

HDR

MFS1S00-H050V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 50m

HDR

MFS1S00-H100V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 100m

HDR

MFS1S00-H130V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 130m

HDR

MFS1S00-H150V

NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 150m

HDR

MFS1S50-H0xxE

NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m

HDR

MMA1T00-HS

NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

HDR

MMS1W50-HM

NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LC-LC, 1310nm, FR4

HDR

MCP7H50-H001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1m, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG

Validated and Supported EDR Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

EDR

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG

EDR

MFA1A00-E001

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

EDR

MFA1A00-E003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

EDR

MFA1A00-E005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E007

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 7m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

EDR

MFA1A00-E030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

EDR

MFA1A00-E050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

EDR

MFA1A00-E100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

EDR

MMA1B00-E100

NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

EDR

MCP1600-E001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E004E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E005E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00BE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01BE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG

EDR

MFA1A00-E010_FF

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

Validated and Supported 400GbE Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

400GE

MCP1660-W001E30

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1m, 30AWG

400GE

MCP1660-W002E26

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2m, 26AWG

400GE

MCP1660-W00AE30

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 0.5m, 30AWG

400GE

MCP1660-W01AE30

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1.5m, 30AWG

400GE

MCP1660-W02AE26

NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2.5m, 26AWG

400GE

MCP7F60-W001R30

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG

400GE

MCP7F60-W002R26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG

400GE

MCP7F60-W02AR26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG

400GE

MCP7H60-W001R30

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG

400GE

MCP7H60-W002R26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG

400GE

MCP7H60-W01AR30

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, 30AWG

400GE

MCP7H60-W02AR26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG

400GE

MFA7U20-H010

NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 10m

400GE

MMS1V00-WM

NVIDIA transceiver, 400GbE, QSFP-DD, MPO, 1310nm, DR4

400GE

C-DQ8FNM003-NML

NVIDIA Select 400GbE QSFP-DD AOC 3m

400GE

C-DQ8FNM005-NML

NVIDIA Select 400GbE QSFP-DD AOC 5m

400GE

C-DQ8FNM010-NML

NVIDIA Select 400GbE QSFP-DD AOC 10m

400GE

C-DQ8FNM020-NML

NVIDIA Select 400GbE QSFP-DD AOC 20m

400GE

C-DQ8FNM050-NML

NVIDIA Select 400GbE QSFP-DD AOC 50m

400GE

MCP7H60-W003R26

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 3m, 26AWG

Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

200GE

MMA1T00-VS

NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

200GE

MFS1S00-V003E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

200GE

MFS1S00-V005E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

200GE

MFS1S00-V010E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

200GE

MFS1S00-V015E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

200GE

MFS1S00-V020E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

200GE

MFS1S00-V030E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

200GE

MFS1S00-V050E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m

200GE

MFS1S00-V100E

NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m

200GE

MFS1S50-V003E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m

200GE

MFS1S50-V005E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m

200GE

MFS1S50-V010E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m

200GE

MFS1S50-V015E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m

200GE

MFS1S50-V020E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m

200GE

MFS1S50-V030E

NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m

200GE

MCP1650-V001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V02AR26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V02AR26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V002E26_FF

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP1650-V003E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H50-V003R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H70-V003R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG

200GE

MCP7H60-C002

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m

200GE

MCP7H60-C003

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m

200GE

MCP7H60-C003-M

NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m

Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

100GbE

MMA1L10-CR

NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

100GbE

MMA1L30-CM

NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

100GbE

MMS1C10-CM

NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

100GbE

FTLC9152RGPL

100Gb/s Transceiver, QSFP28, LC-LC, 850nm SWDM4 up to 100m Over Multi-Mode Fiber

100GbE

MCP1600-C001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C003

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C00A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C01A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C02A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C03A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MFA1A00-C003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MFA1A00-C002-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C003-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C005-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C007-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C010-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C015-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C020-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C030-TG

NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100-TG

NVIDIA customized transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MCP1600-C001E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C002E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C005E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C00AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C00BE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C01AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G004R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D_FF

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MFA7A50-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C015

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C030

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02ARLZ

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A005R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A03AR26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GE

MFA7A20-C02A

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m

100GE

MFA7A20-C03A

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3.5m

100GE

MMA1B00-C100T

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, up to 100m, OTU4

100GE

MCP1600-C001LZ

NVIDIA Passive Copper Cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, LSZH, 30AWG

100GE

MCP1600-C003LZ

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, LSZH, 26AWG

100GE

MCP7H00-G00000

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GE

MCP1600-C002E26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

MCP7H00-G002R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GE

SPQ-CE-ER-CDFL-M

40km 100G QSFP28 ER Optical Transceiver

100GE

MMS1V70-CM

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, DR1

Validated and Supported 506GbE Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

50GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA56

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 50GbE, 200Gb/s to 50Gb/s, QSFP56 to SFP56

50GbE

MCP2M50-G001E30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG

50GbE

MCP2M50-G002E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG

50GbE

MCP2M50-G003E26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG

50GbE

MCP2M50-G00AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

50GbE

MCP2M50-G01AE30

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG

50GbE

MCP2M50-G02AE26

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG

Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

40GbE

MC2210126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GbE

MC2210126-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2210128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2210130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GbE

MC2210310-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2210310-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2210310-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

40GbE

MC2210310-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

40GbE

MC2210310-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

40GbE

MC2210310-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

40GbE

MC2210310-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

40GbE

MC2210310-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

40GbE

MC2609125-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m

40GbE

MC2609130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m

40GbE

MC2609130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m

40GbE

MC6709309-005

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m

40GbE

MC6709309-010

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m

40GbE

MC6709309-020

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m

40GbE

MC6709309-030

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m

40GbE

MCP1700-B001E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab

40GbE

MCP1700-B002E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab

40GbE

MCP1700-B003E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab

40GbE

MCP1700-B01AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab

40GbE

MCP1700-B02AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab

40GbE

MCP7900-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X002A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X003A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X02AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label

40GbE

MMA1B00-B150D

NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI

40GbE

MC2210411-SR4E

NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

40GbE

MC2210130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GE

MCA7J60-C003

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m

40GE

MCA7J70-C003

NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m

Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

25GbE

MMA2L20-AR

NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 150m

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00A

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG

25GbE

MFA2P10-A003

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A005

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A007

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A010

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A015

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A020

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A030

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A050

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS-SP

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS_FF

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m

25GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA28

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002E30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A004E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A005E26L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A01AE30N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE30L

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC03M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC05M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC07M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC10M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC20M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua

25GbE

SFP25G-AOC30M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002E26N

NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N

Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

10GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+

10GbE

MC2309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m

10GbE

MC2309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m

10GbE

MC2309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m

10GbE

MC2309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m

10GbE

MC2309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m

10GbE

MC2309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m

10GbE

MC3309124-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m

10GbE

MC3309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m

10GbE

MC3309124-006

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m

10GbE

MC3309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m

10GbE

MC3309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m

10GbE

MC3309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m

10GbE

MC3309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m

10GbE

MC3309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m

10GbE

MC3309130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m

10GbE

MC3309130-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m

10GbE

MCP2100-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE

MCP2100-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE

MCP2100-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE

MCP2104-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE

MCP2104-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE

MCP2104-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE

MCP2104-X01AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GbE

MCP2104-X02AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label

10GE

MFM1T02A-LR-F

NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km

10GE

MFM1T02A-SR-F

NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 850nm, SR up to 300m

10GE

MFM1T02A-SR-P

NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 850nm, SR up to 300m

Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables

Speed

OPN

Description

1GbE

MC3208011-SX

Nvidia Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m

1GbE

MC3208411-T

NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m

Supported 3rd Party Cables and Modules

Speed

Cable OPN

Description

40GbE

2231254-2

Cisco 3m 40GbE copper

40GbE

AFBR-7QER15Z-CS1

Cisco 40GbE 15m AOC

40GbE

BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M

PASSIVE COPPER SPLITTER CABLE ETH 40GBE TO 4X10GBE 5M

40GbE

NDCCGJ-C402

15m (49ft) Avago AFBR-7QER15Z Compatible 40G QSFP+ Active Optical Cable

40GbE

QSFP-40G-SR-BD

Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF

100GbE

1AT-3Q4M01XX-12A

O-NET QSFP28 100G Active cable/module

100GbE

AQPMANQ4EDMA0784

QSFP28 100G SMF 500m Transceiver

100GbE

CAB-Q-Q-100G-3M

Passive 3 meter, QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4

100GbE

CAB-Q-Q-100GbE-3M

Passive 3 meter , QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4

100GbE

FCBN425QE1C30-C1

100GbE Quadwire® QSFP28 Active Optical Cable 30M

100GbE

FTLC1151RDPL

TRANSCIEVER 100GBE QSFP LR4

100GbE

FTLC9152RGPL

100G 100M QSFP28 SWDM4 OPT TRANS

100GbE

FTLC9555REPM3-E6

100m Parallel MMF 100GQSFP28Optical Transceiver

100GbE

NDAAFJ-C102

SF-NDAAFJ100G-005M

100GbE

QSFP-100G-AOC30M

30m (98ft) Cisco QSFP-100G-AOC30M Compatible 100G QSFP28 Active Optical Cable

100GbE

QSFP28-LR4-AJ

CISCO-PRE 100GbE LR4 QSFP28 Transceiver Module

100GbE

SFBR-89BDDZ-CS2

CISCO-PRE 100G AOM BiDi

100GbE

SQF1002L4LNC101P

Cisco-SUMITOMO 100GbE AOM

200GbE

RTXM500-905

400G-2x200G split 5M AOC cables (400G QSFP-DD breaking out to 2x 200G QSFP56)

Tested Switches

Tested NDR Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

NDR

NVIDIA Quantum-2

MQM9790

NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand EVB Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, non-blocking switching capacity of 51.2Tbps, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Unmanaged, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6

NVIDIA

NDR

NVIDIA Quantum-2

MQM9700

NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Managed, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

NVIDIA

Tested HDR Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

HDR

Quantum

MQM8700-xxx

40-port Managed Non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch

NVIDIA

HDR

Quantum

MQM8790-xxx

40-port Unmanaged, Non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch

NVIDIA

Tested 400GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

400GbE

Spectrum-3

MSN4410

24 QSFP-DD28 and 8 QSFP-DD ports, 400GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx

NVIDIA

400GbE

Spectrum-3

MSN4700

32 QSFPDD ports, 400GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx

NVIDIA

400GbE

N/A

Wedge 400

Wedge 400-48X 400GbE Data Center Switch

Facebook

400GbE

N/A

Cisco Nexus 3432D-S

Cisco Nexus 3432D-S, 32 fixed 400-Gigabit Ethernet QSFP-DD ports with backward compatibility for QSFP56, QSFP28, and QSFP+

Cisco

Tested 200GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

200GbE

Spectrum-3

MSN4600V-XXXX

64 QSFP56 ports, 200GbE 2U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx

NVIDIA

200GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3700-XXXX

32 QSFP56 ports, 200GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

Tested 100GbE Switches

Speed

Switch Silicon

OPN # / Name

Description

Vendor

100GbE

Spectrum-3

MSN4600-XXXX

64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3700C-XXXX

32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum-2

MSN3420-XXXX

48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

Spectrum

MSN2700-XXXX

32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System

NVIDIA

100GbE

N/A

QFX5200-32C-32

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Juniper

100GbE

N/A

7060CX-32S

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Arista

100GbE

N/A

3232C

32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

N9K-C9236C

36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

93180YC-EX

48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System

Cisco

100GbE

N/A

S6820-56HF

H3C S6850-56HF L3 Ethernet Switch with 48 SFP28 Ports and 8 QSFP28 Ports

H3C

100GbE

N/A

BMS T7032-IX7

32 QSFP28 ports support for 10/25/40/50/100GbE

QuantaMesh

