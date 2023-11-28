On This Page
Firmware Compatible Products
These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware Rev 28.38.1002. This firmware supports the following protocols:
InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2
Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2
PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1
1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
PSID
|
Device Description
|
900-9X7AH-0078-DTZ
|
MCX755106AS-HEAT
|
MT_0000000834
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X7AH-0078-ST0
|
MCX713106AS-VEAT
|
MT_0000000840
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X767-003N-DT0
|
MCX75210AAS-NEAT
|
MT_0000000851
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row (Socket Direct); Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X766-001N-ST0
|
MCX75310AAS-HEAT-N
|
NVD0000000024
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 InfiniBand adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200; single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x 16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX
|
900-9X720-00E0-S0B / 900-9X720-00E0-S00
|
MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500C-0D00
|
MT_0000000891
|
Nvidia adapter card with four ConnectX-7; each up to 400Gb/s IB (default mode) or 400GbE; PCIe 5.0 x32; PCIe switch; crypto disabled; secure boot enabled
|
900-9X7AH-0058-DT1
|
MCX753106AS-HEAT-N
|
NVD0000000023
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s; dual-port QSFP; single port InfiniBand and second port VPI (InfiniBand or Ethernet); PCIe 5.0 x16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX storage
|
900-9X7AX-004NMC0
|
MCX75343AMC-NEAC
|
MT_0000001059
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 TSFF Adapter Card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X7AH-0076-ST0
|
MCX713106AS-CEAT
|
MT_0000000843
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X7AO-0003-ST0
|
MCX713104AS-ADAT
|
MT_0000000849
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 25/50GbE; Quad-Port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X766-003N-SR0
|
MCX75310AAC-NEAT
|
MT_0000001046
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
|
900-9X760-0078-MB0
|
MCX753436MS-HEAB
|
MT_0000000833
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X721-003N-DT0
|
MCX75510AAS-NEAT
|
MT_0000000800
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto
|
900-9X766-003N-SQ0
|
MCX75310AAS-NEAT
|
MT_0000000838
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
|
900-9X7AH-0088-ST0
|
MCX713106AC-VEAT
|
MT_0000000841
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X7AH-0086-SQ0
|
MCX713106AC-CEAT
|
MT_0000000842
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X760-0018-MB2
|
MCX753436MC-HEAB
|
MT_0000001030
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
|
900-9X7AX-003NMC0
|
MCX75343AMS-NEAC
|
MT_0000001058
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 TSFF Adapter Card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X7AX-0039-SB0
|
MCX75343AAS-NEAC
|
MT_0000000784
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; NDR IB/400GbE OCP3.0 TSFF; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure boot; No Crypto
|
900-9X721-003N-DT1
|
MCX75510AAS-HEAT
|
MT_0000000839
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto
|
900-9X767-003N-DT1
|
MCX75210AAS-HEAT
|
MT_0000000850
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row (Socket Direct); Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
|
900-9X7AO-00C3-STZ
|
MCX713104AC-ADAT
|
MT_0000000852
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 25/50GbE; Quad-Port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled
|
900-9X766-003N-ST0
|
MCX75310AAS-HEAT
|
MT_0000000844
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE / NDR200 IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
|
900-9X7AH-0079-DTZ
|
MCX755106AC-HEAT
|
MT_0000001045
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;
|
930-9O000-0000-060
|
MCX755206AS-NEAT-N
|
MT_0000000892
|
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 400Gb/s IB and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; dual slot; secure boot; no crypto; tall bracket for Nvidia DGX storage
The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:
|Supported Version
|
ConnectX-7 Firmware
|
28.38.1002 / 28.37.1014 / 28.36.1010
|
MLNX_OFED
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
WinOF-2
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
MFT
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
mstflint
Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot
|
3.7.201 / 3.7.102
|
UEFI
|
14.31.20 / 14.30.13
|
MLNX-OS
|
3.10.5002 onwards
|
Cumulus
|
5.4 onwards
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware
|
31.2010.5108 onwards
Validated and Supported NDR Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y50-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y50-N002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y50-N01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m
|
NDR
|
MMA4Z00-NS
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, finned
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NL
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, finned
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NS
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, finned
|
NDR
|
MMA1Z00-NS400
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, QSFP112, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCA4J80-N003-FTF
|
NVIDIA Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat to finned
|
NDR
|
MCA7J70-N004
|
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 4m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J70-N005
|
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 5m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J60-N004
|
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 4m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J60-N005
|
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 5m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J65-N004
|
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 4m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J65-N005
|
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112, 5m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J75-N004
|
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 4m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J75-N005
|
NVIDIA Active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N003
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,3m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,1.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y10-N02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP112,2.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N003
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 3m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 1.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y40-N02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP112, 2.5m
|
NDR
|
MMA4Z00-NV4
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,4xNVlink4, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm, finned
|
NDR
|
MCA7J60-N004
|
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 4m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J60-N005
|
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 5m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J70-N004
|
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 4m
|
NDR
|
MCA7J70-N005
|
NVIDIA active copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 5m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N003
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 3m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y50-N003
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 3m
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y50-N02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2.5m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N003
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N007
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N015
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF , MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N025
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 25m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N035
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 35m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N040
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E10-N050
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N003
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N007
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N015
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E20-N050
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, MMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N001
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 1m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N002
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 2m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N003
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 3m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 5m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N007
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 7m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 10m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N015
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 15m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 20m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 30m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N040
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 40m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N050
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 50m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N060
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 60m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N070
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 70m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N100
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 100m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E30-N150
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to MPO12 APC, 150m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N003
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 3m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 5m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N007
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 7m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 10m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N015
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 15m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 20m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 30m
|
NDR
|
MFP7E40-N050
|
NVIDIA passive fiber cable, SMF, MPO12 APC to 2xMPO12 APC, 50m
|
NDR
|
MMA4Z00-NS-FLT
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NM-FLT
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 500m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NS-FLT
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,2xNDR, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MMA4Z00-NV4-FLT
|
NVIDIA twin port transceiver, 800Gbps,4xNVlink4, OSFP, 2xMPO12 APC, 850nm, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N001-FLT
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N002-FLT
|
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N01A-FLT
|
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N001-FLT
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N002-FLT
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP, 2m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y00-N01A-FLT
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 2x400Gb/s, OSFP to 2xOSFP,1.5m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y50-N001-FLT
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y50-N002-FLT
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 2m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP7Y50-N01A-FLT
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port NDR 800Gb/s to 4x200Gb/s, OSFP to 4xOSFP, 1.5m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NL400 *
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 30m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MMA4Z00-NS400 *
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 850nm MMF, up to 50m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MMS4X00-NS400 *
|
NVIDIA single port transceiver, 400Gbps,NDR, OSFP, MPO12 APC, 1310nm SMF, up to 100m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N001-FLT *
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N00A-FLT *
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCA4J80-N003-FLT *
|
Active copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 3m, flat top
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N00A **
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N00B **
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 0.75m
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N001 **
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1m
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N01A **
|
NVIDIA passive Copper cable, IB twin port NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 1.5m
|
NDR
|
MCP4Y10-N002 **
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB NDR, up to 800Gb/s, OSFP, 2m
*
Cables supported in adapter cards that are not supported in switches.
** Cables supported in switches that are not supported in adapter cards.
Validated and Supported HDR Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 2m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y60-H01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H001
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H002
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 2m
|
HDR
|
MCP7Y70-H01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper splitter cable, IB twin port HDR 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 1.5m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H003
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H005
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H010
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H015
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H020
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFA7U10-H030
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, OSFP to 2xQSFP56, 30m
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP1650-H01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H015E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H020E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H030E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H050E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H100E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H003V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 3m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H005V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 5m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H010V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 10m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H015V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 15m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H020V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 20m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H030V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 30m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H050V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 50m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H100V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 100m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H130V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 130m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S00-H150V
|
NVIDIA active optical cable, up to 200Gb/s IB HDR, QSFP56, 150m
|
HDR
|
MFS1S50-H0xxE
|
NVIDIA Active Fiber Splitter cable, IB HDR, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, up to 30m
|
HDR
|
MMA1T00-HS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, HDR, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
HDR
|
MMS1W50-HM
|
NVIDIA transceiver, IB HDR, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LC-LC, 1310nm, FR4
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H001R30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H002R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG
Validated and Supported EDR Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E001
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E007
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 7m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
EDR
|
MMA1B00-E100
|
NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E004E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E005E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00BE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01BE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, Black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02AE26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010_FF
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
Validated and Supported 400GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
400GE
|
MCP1660-W001E30
|
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1m, 30AWG
|
400GE
|
MCP1660-W002E26
|
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2m, 26AWG
|
400GE
|
MCP1660-W00AE30
|
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 0.5m, 30AWG
|
400GE
|
MCP1660-W01AE30
|
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
400GE
|
MCP1660-W02AE26
|
NVIDIA Direct Attach Copper cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s, QSFP-DD, 2.5m, 26AWG
|
400GE
|
MCP7F60-W001R30
|
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG
|
400GE
|
MCP7F60-W002R26
|
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG
|
400GE
|
MCP7F60-W02AR26
|
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG
|
400GE
|
MCP7H60-W001R30
|
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1m, 30AWG
|
400GE
|
MCP7H60-W002R26
|
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2m, 26AWG
|
400GE
|
MCP7H60-W01AR30
|
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
400GE
|
MCP7H60-W02AR26
|
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 2.5m, 26AWG
|
400GE
|
MFA7U20-H010
|
NVIDIA AOC splitter, IB twin port HDR, 400Gb/s to 4x100Gb/s, OSFP to 4xQSFP56, 10m
|
400GE
|
MMS1V00-WM
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 400GbE, QSFP-DD, MPO, 1310nm, DR4
|
400GE
|
C-DQ8FNM003-NML
|
NVIDIA Select 400GbE QSFP-DD AOC 3m
|
400GE
|
C-DQ8FNM005-NML
|
NVIDIA Select 400GbE QSFP-DD AOC 5m
|
400GE
|
C-DQ8FNM010-NML
|
NVIDIA Select 400GbE QSFP-DD AOC 10m
|
400GE
|
C-DQ8FNM020-NML
|
NVIDIA Select 400GbE QSFP-DD AOC 20m
|
400GE
|
C-DQ8FNM050-NML
|
NVIDIA Select 400GbE QSFP-DD AOC 50m
|
400GE
|
MCP7H60-W003R26
|
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 400GbE, 400Gb/s to 2x200Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56, 3m, 26AWG
Validated and Supported 200GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
200GE
|
MMA1T00-VS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 200GbE, up to 200Gb/s, QSFP56, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V003E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V005E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V010E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V015E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V020E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V030E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V050E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 50m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S00-V100E
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 100m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V003E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 3m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V005E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 5m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V010E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 10m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V015E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 15m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V020E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 20m
|
200GE
|
MFS1S50-V030E
|
NVIDIA active fiber splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, black pulltab, 30m
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V02AE26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V001R30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V002R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V01AR30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V02AR26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V001R30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V002R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V01AR30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V02AR26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4xSFP56, colored, 2.5m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V002E26_FF
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP1650-V003E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s, QSFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H50-V003R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H70-V003R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, 200GbE 200Gb/s to 4x50Gb/s, QSFP56 to 4x4SFP56, colored, 3m, 26AWG
|
200GE
|
MCP7H60-C002
|
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m
|
200GE
|
MCP7H60-C003
|
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m
|
200GE
|
MCP7H60-C003-M
|
NVIDIA DAC splitter cable, 200GbE, 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
100GbE
|
MMA1L10-CR
|
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
|
100GbE
|
MMA1L30-CM
|
NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
|
100GbE
|
MMS1C10-CM
|
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
|
100GbE
|
FTLC9152RGPL
|
100Gb/s Transceiver, QSFP28, LC-LC, 850nm SWDM4 up to 100m Over Multi-Mode Fiber
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C01A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C03A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 3m, 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MMA1B00-C100D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C002-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 2m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C003-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C005-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C007-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LSZH, 7m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C010-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C015-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C020-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C030-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MMA1B00-C100-TG
|
NVIDIA customized transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C002E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003E30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C005E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00BE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C01AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02AE26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02AE30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G004R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MMA1B00-C100D_FF
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pulltabs,1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, Colored, 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A005R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, Colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C02A
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m
|
100GE
|
MFA7A20-C03A
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3.5m
|
100GE
|
MMA1B00-C100T
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, up to 100m, OTU4
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C001LZ
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper Cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, LSZH, 30AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C003LZ
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, LSZH, 26AWG
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G00000
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GE
|
MCP1600-C002E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
MCP7H00-G002R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, Colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GE
|
SPQ-CE-ER-CDFL-M
|
40km 100G QSFP28 ER Optical Transceiver
|
100GE
|
MMS1V70-CM
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, DR1
Validated and Supported 506GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
50GbE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA56
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 50GbE, 200Gb/s to 50Gb/s, QSFP56 to SFP56
|
50GbE
|
MCP2M50-G001E30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 1m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
50GbE
|
MCP2M50-G002E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 2m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
50GbE
|
MCP2M50-G003E26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 3m, black pulltab, 26AWG
|
50GbE
|
MCP2M50-G00AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 0.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
50GbE
|
MCP2M50-G01AE30
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 1.5m, black pulltab, 30AWG
|
50GbE
|
MCP2M50-G02AE26
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, 50GbE, 50Gb/s, SFP56, LSZH, 2.5m, black pulltab, 26AWG
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
40GbE
|
MC2210126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210126-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
40GbE
|
MC2609125-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2609130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
|
40GbE
|
MC2609130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
|
40GbE
|
MC6709309-005
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 5m
|
40GbE
|
MC6709309-010
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
|
40GbE
|
MC6709309-020
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 20m
|
40GbE
|
MC6709309-030
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 30m
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B001E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Black Pulltab
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B002E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Black Pulltab
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B003E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Black Pulltab
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B01AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, Black Pulltab
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B02AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, Black Pulltab
|
40GbE
|
MCP7900-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Blue Pulltab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MCP7904-X002A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MCP7904-X003A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MCP7904-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MCP7904-X02AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MMA1B00-B150D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
|
40GbE
|
MC2210411-SR4E
|
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GE
|
MCA7J60-C003
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
|
40GE
|
MCA7J70-C003
|
NVIDIA passive fiber hybrid cable, MPO to 8xLC, 10m
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
25GbE
|
MMA2L20-AR
|
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 25GbE, 25Gb/s, SFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 150m
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00A
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A003
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A005
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A007
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A010
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A015
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A020
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A030
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A050
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS-SP
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m, single package
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS_FF
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 100m
|
25GbE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002E30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A004E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A005E26L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, Black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
|
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002E26N
|
NVIDIA Passive Copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, Black, 26AWG, CA-N
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
10GbE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
|
10GbE
|
MC2309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309124-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309124-006
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
|
10GbE
|
MCP2100-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2100-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2100-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Blue Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X01AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X02AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, Black Pulltab, Connector Label
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-LR-F
|
NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR up to 10km
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-SR-F
|
NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 850nm, SR up to 300m
|
10GE
|
MFM1T02A-SR-P
|
NVIDIA optical module, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, LC-LC, 850nm, SR up to 300m
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
OPN
|
Description
|
1GbE
|
MC3208011-SX
|
Nvidia Optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
|
1GbE
|
MC3208411-T
|
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
|
Speed
|
Cable OPN
|
Description
|
40GbE
|
2231254-2
|
Cisco 3m 40GbE copper
|
40GbE
|
AFBR-7QER15Z-CS1
|
Cisco 40GbE 15m AOC
|
40GbE
|
BN-QS-SP-CBL-5M
|
PASSIVE COPPER SPLITTER CABLE ETH 40GBE TO 4X10GBE 5M
|
40GbE
|
NDCCGJ-C402
|
15m (49ft) Avago AFBR-7QER15Z Compatible 40G QSFP+ Active Optical Cable
|
40GbE
|
QSFP-40G-SR-BD
|
Cisco 40GBASE-SR-BiDi, duplex MMF
|
100GbE
|
1AT-3Q4M01XX-12A
|
O-NET QSFP28 100G Active cable/module
|
100GbE
|
AQPMANQ4EDMA0784
|
QSFP28 100G SMF 500m Transceiver
|
100GbE
|
CAB-Q-Q-100G-3M
|
Passive 3 meter, QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4
|
100GbE
|
CAB-Q-Q-100GbE-3M
|
Passive 3 meter , QSFP+ to QSFP+ QSFP100 TWINAX 103.125Gbps-CR4
|
100GbE
|
FCBN425QE1C30-C1
|
100GbE Quadwire® QSFP28 Active Optical Cable 30M
|
100GbE
|
FTLC1151RDPL
|
TRANSCIEVER 100GBE QSFP LR4
|
100GbE
|
FTLC9152RGPL
|
100G 100M QSFP28 SWDM4 OPT TRANS
|
100GbE
|
FTLC9555REPM3-E6
|
100m Parallel MMF 100GQSFP28Optical Transceiver
|
100GbE
|
NDAAFJ-C102
|
SF-NDAAFJ100G-005M
|
100GbE
|
QSFP-100G-AOC30M
|
30m (98ft) Cisco QSFP-100G-AOC30M Compatible 100G QSFP28 Active Optical Cable
|
100GbE
|
QSFP28-LR4-AJ
|
CISCO-PRE 100GbE LR4 QSFP28 Transceiver Module
|
100GbE
|
SFBR-89BDDZ-CS2
|
CISCO-PRE 100G AOM BiDi
|
100GbE
|
SQF1002L4LNC101P
|
Cisco-SUMITOMO 100GbE AOM
|
200GbE
|
RTXM500-905
|
400G-2x200G split 5M AOC cables (400G QSFP-DD breaking out to 2x 200G QSFP56)
Tested NDR Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
NDR
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
MQM9790
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand EVB Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, non-blocking switching capacity of 51.2Tbps, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Unmanaged, P2C airflow, Rail Kit, RoHS6
|
NVIDIA
|
NDR
|
NVIDIA Quantum-2
|
MQM9700
|
NVIDIA Quantum 2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), Standard depth, Managed, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
|
NVIDIA
Tested HDR Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
HDR
|
Quantum
|
MQM8700-xxx
|
40-port Managed Non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
|
NVIDIA
|
HDR
|
Quantum
|
MQM8790-xxx
|
40-port Unmanaged, Non-blocking HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Switch
|
NVIDIA
Tested 400GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
400GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4410
|
24 QSFP-DD28 and 8 QSFP-DD ports, 400GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx
|
NVIDIA
|
400GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4700
|
32 QSFPDD ports, 400GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx
|
NVIDIA
|
400GbE
|
N/A
|
Wedge 400
|
Wedge 400-48X 400GbE Data Center Switch
|
|
400GbE
|
N/A
|
Cisco Nexus 3432D-S
|
Cisco Nexus 3432D-S, 32 fixed 400-Gigabit Ethernet QSFP-DD ports with backward compatibility for QSFP56, QSFP28, and QSFP+
|
Cisco
Tested 200GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
200GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4600V-XXXX
|
64 QSFP56 ports, 200GbE 2U Open Ethernet Switch with Onyx
|
NVIDIA
|
200GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3700-XXXX
|
32 QSFP56 ports, 200GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
Tested 100GbE Switches
|
Speed
|
Switch Silicon
|
OPN # / Name
|
Description
|
Vendor
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-3
|
MSN4600-XXXX
|
64-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3700C-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum-2
|
MSN3420-XXXX
|
48 SFP + 12 QSFP ports Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
Spectrum
|
MSN2700-XXXX
|
32-port Non-blocking 100GbE Open Ethernet Switch System
|
NVIDIA
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
QFX5200-32C-32
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Juniper
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
7060CX-32S
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Arista
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
3232C
|
32-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
N9K-C9236C
|
36-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
93180YC-EX
|
48-port 25GbE + 6-port 100GbE Ethernet Switch System
|
Cisco
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
S6820-56HF
|
H3C S6850-56HF L3 Ethernet Switch with 48 SFP28 Ports and 8 QSFP28 Ports
|
H3C
|
100GbE
|
N/A
|
BMS T7032-IX7
|
32 QSFP28 ports support for 10/25/40/50/100GbE
|
QuantaMesh