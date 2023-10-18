NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.38.1900
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.38.1900  Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

3591726

Description: Fixed an issue when in LAG mode that resulted in RoCE traffic having less throughput when Congestion Control (CC) mode is enabled than when CC mode is disabled.

Keywords: Congestion Control, LAG, bond, Bandwidth, RoCE

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.0330

3482251

Description: Added support for hairpin drop counter in QUERY_VNIC_ENV command.

Keywords: Hairpin

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.0330

3571251

Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.

Keywords: VF live migration

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.0330

3602176

Description: Updated OOB counter behavior.

Keywords: OOB

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.0330
