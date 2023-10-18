Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3591726
|
Description: Fixed an issue when in LAG mode that resulted in RoCE traffic having less throughput when Congestion Control (CC) mode is enabled than when CC mode is disabled.
|
Keywords: Congestion Control, LAG, bond, Bandwidth, RoCE
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.0330
|
3482251
|
Description: Added support for hairpin drop counter in QUERY_VNIC_ENV command.
|
Keywords: Hairpin
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.0330
|
3571251
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in migration data corruption when running parallel save_vhca_state/load_vhca_state commands on the same PF.
|
Keywords: VF live migration
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.0330
|
3602176
|
Description: Updated OOB counter behavior.
|
Keywords: OOB
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.0330