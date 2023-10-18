Changes and New Feature History

28.35.1012

UDP Added support for copy modify header steering action to/from the UDP field.

Range based Lookup Added support for range based lookup. This new capability is available using the following new PRM command: GENERATE WQE which receives GTA WQE, the command supports "match on range" and num_hash_definer=[1,2] and num_match_ste=[1,2]. For further information, refer to section "RTC Object Format" in the PRM.

RoCE based VM Migration Added support for RoCE based VM migration.

Resource Dump Added the following resource dump segments: SEG_HW_STE_FULL that includes dump to STE and all its dependencies

SEG_FW_STE_FULL that include dump to FW_STE and to HW_STE_FULL in range

Striding WQE - Headroom and Tail-room As the software requires additional space before and after a packet is scattered for its processing for stridden RQ, the hardware will allocate the required room while scattering packets to spare a copy.

Connections per Second (CPS) Improved security offload's Connections per Second (CPS) rate using the general object DEK (PSP TLS etc).

VF Migration Flow Added support for pre-copy commands in VF migration flow in order to reduce the migration downtime.

VF Migration Flow Optimized performance to support full VF migration flow.

VirtIO vDPA Performance Virtualization Increased the VirtIO hardware offload message rate to 20/20 MPPS for 256 virtual devices by optimizing the datapath application code.

PTP: Accuracy Scheduling Added support for all PTP/accuracy scheduling.

RoCE: Adaptive Timer Enabled ADP timer to allow the user to configure RC or DC qp_timeout values lower than 16.

QoS Priority Trust Default State QoS priority trust default state can now be changed using the new nvconfig below: QOS_TRUST_STATE_P1

QOS_TRUST_STATE_P2 The values that can be used to set the default state are: TRUST_PORT

TRUST_PCP

TRUST_DSCP

TRUST_DSCP_PCP

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes section.

28.34.4000

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes section.

28.34.1002

MACsec Full Offload Enabled MACsec full offload for NIC tables (aware mode). UnTil now full offload was available only for FDB tables.

LLDP Properties Implementation on RDE Added LLDPEnable, LLDPTransmit and LLDPReceive properties to the RDE Port schema implementation.

Programmable CC, PPCC, MAD, IBCC Added support for PPCC register with bulk operations, MAD for algorithm configuration and tunable parameters.

Programmable Congestion Control (PCC) Optimized both of the DPA's infrastructure and algorithm to be Programmable CC based.

Programmable Counters Added support for programmable counters for PCC via PPCC register and MAD.

Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes section.

28.33.4030

Firmware Based Attestation Flow Attestation is a cryptographic reporting of the security configuration of a device, used by a platform to establish trust in the device. The device’s security configuration includes (but is not limited to) its identity, the code it is running and the states of security related mechanisms and assets. This new capability enables BMC to attest the device over SPDM protocol. The feature works for secure NICs with production certificates installed. SPDM protocol is defined in DMTF DSP0274 v1.1.0. Currently the following SPDM commands are supported: GET_VERSION

GET_CAPABILITIES

NEGOTIATE_ALGORITHMS

GET_DIGESTS

GET_CERTIFICATE Since CHALLENGE and GET_MEASUREMENTS are not functional yet, when they are called, the NIC will respond with RESPONSE_NOT_READY.

Cables Added support for 100G & 200G optical cables (InfiniBand & Ethernet). Please note this support comes with a limitation when connecting ConnectX-7 to a ConnectX-6 Dx or an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 as described in Known Issues 3070409.