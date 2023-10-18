NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.38.1900
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.38.1900  Changes and New Feature in this Firmware Version

Changes and New Feature in this Firmware Version

Warning

Firmware version 28.38.1900 (together with MLNX_OFED v23.07-0.5.1.2) should be used by InfiniBand customers.

Feature/Change

Description

28.38.1900

QKEY Mitigation in the Kernel

QKEY creation with the MSB set is available now for non-privileged users as well.

To allow non-privileged users to create QKEY with MSB set, the below new module parameter was added to ib_uverbs module:

  • Module Parameter: enforce_qkey_check

  • Description: Force QKEY MSB check for non-privileged user on UD QP creation

  • Default: 0 (disabled)

Note: In this release, this module parameter is disabled by default to ensure backward compatibility and give customers the opportunity to update their applications accordingly. In the upcoming release, it will be enabled by default, and later on deprecated.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 18, 2023
content here