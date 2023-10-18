Known Issues
VF Network Function Limitations in SR-IOV Legacy Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
127 VF per PF (254 functions)
127
VF+SF Network Function Limitations in Switchdev Mode
Dual Port Device
Single Port Device
ConnectX-7 has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-6 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-6 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/connectx6fw.
The below are limitations related to ConnectX-7 only.
Internal Ref.
Issue
3363753
Description: The link is down when connected to the MMS1V00-WM (DR4) optical module.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: 400G, link down
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
3439438
Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: 400G, linkup time
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
3457472
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
3275394
Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
-
Description: When upgrading from firmware v28.35.2000 to a newer one, the default port speeds of adapter cards MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT will change from InfiniBand to Ethernet.
Workaround: To change it back to InfiniBand, please follow the instructions in the ConnectX-7 hardware User Manual.
Keywords: Firmware upgrade, port type, MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
3376224
Description: FEC override is not supported when working with NRZ speeds on PAM4 Optical modules.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FEC override, NRZ, PAM4
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
3262845
Description: In the ConnectX-7 adapter card with P/N MCX750500B-0D0K, t he "Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit controls both the fatal and the non-fatal ERR MSG forwarding. The "Non-Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit does not affect the ERR MSG forwarding.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit, PCIe, MCX750500B-0D0K
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
3312483
Description: WoL packets may not working properly if sent to Unicast destination MAC.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: WoL packets, Unicast destination MAC
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
3339919
Description:
Workaround: To raise in Force flow, configure the speed, FEC and precoding.
Keywords: Link up speed
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
3339818
Description: When performing a stress toggling on a ConnectX-7 adapter card that is connected to the MMA1Z00-NS400 cable and the speed is set to 100G_1x with interleaved FEC, a long linkup time of up to 5 min may occur.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Toggling, MMA1Z00-NS400
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
3329109
Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
2844036
Description: When using the "Dual Write" feature with QP buffer bigger than the maximum outstanding WQEs (128), the data being sent on the standby QP can be corrupted.
Workaround: Limit the QP buffer size when using "Dual Write" up to 128 WQEs.
Keywords: Dual-write, QP
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
3178339
Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe PML1
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
3110297
Description: When ConnectX-7 adapter card is configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode, 400G_8x linkup cannot be raised.
Workaround: Configure the adapter card to use Force mode.
Keywords: 400G_8x, linkup
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
3033910
Description: BAR misses caused by a memory write/read actions are not reported in the AER and the device status.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: BAR miss, AER
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
3140645
Description: 3rd party servers may hang after warm reboot due to the PCIe switch.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe, 3rd party servers
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
-
Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
3174038
Description: SPDM requests received while CPLD burn flow is in progress may be answered with incorrect responses.
Workaround: Avoid activation of the two flows in tandem.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
3141072
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
2870970
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.
Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
3081264
Description: 10G/40G speeds are not supported on MFS1S00-XXXX modules (200G optics) in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Optical cables
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
3070590
Description: PLL modules are not supported in ConnectX-7 ethernet adapter cards.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PLL
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
3070409
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-6 Dx or an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch, NRZ speeds are not raised when using 200GbE optical cable.
Workaround: Configure PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE on the ConnectX-7 side for the requested speed.
Keywords: Optical cables, NRZ, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Spectrum-3, 200GbE optical cable
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
2993531
Description: PML1 is disabled by default. Enabling it might result in server hanging.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PML1
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
-
Description: Upgrading to firmware 28.33.2028 from any previous Engineering Sample (earlier than version 28.98.2406) must be done before installing WinOF-2 v2.90 driver and requires going through the following steps:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware upgrade
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
-
Description: Downgrading from firmware 28.33.2028 to any previous Engineering Sample firmware is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware downgrade
Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028