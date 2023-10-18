NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.38.1900
ConnectX-7 has the same feature set and limitations as ConnectX-6 adapter card. For the list of ConnectX-6 Known Issues, please go to https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/connectx6fw.

The below are limitations related to ConnectX-7 only.

Internal Ref.

Issue

3363753

Description: The link is down when connected to the MMS1V00-WM (DR4) optical module.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G, link down

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

3439438

Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G, linkup time

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

3457472

Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Relaxed Ordered

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

3275394

Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

-

Description: When upgrading from firmware v28.35.2000 to a newer one, the default port speeds of adapter cards MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT will change from InfiniBand to Ethernet.

Workaround: To change it back to InfiniBand, please follow the instructions in the ConnectX-7 hardware User Manual.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade, port type, MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

3376224

Description: FEC override is not supported when working with NRZ speeds on PAM4 Optical modules.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FEC override, NRZ, PAM4

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

3262845

Description: In the ConnectX-7 adapter card with P/N MCX750500B-0D0K, t he "Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit controls both the fatal and the non-fatal ERR MSG forwarding. The "Non-Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit does not affect the ERR MSG forwarding.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit, PCIe, MCX750500B-0D0K

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3312483

Description: WoL packets may not working properly if sent to Unicast destination MAC.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: WoL packets, Unicast destination MAC

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3339919

Description:

  • When raising a link using 200G optical cables while connecting a ConnectX-7 to a ConnectX-7, raising a link with width less than the maximum provided by the cable with speed 25G lane is not supported.

  • When raising a link using 400G optical cables while connecting a ConnectX-7 to a ConnectX-7, raising a link with width less than the maximum provided by the cable with speed 50G or 25G lane is not supported.

Workaround: To raise in Force flow, configure the speed, FEC and precoding.

Keywords: Link up speed

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3339818

Description: When performing a stress toggling on a ConnectX-7 adapter card that is connected to the MMA1Z00-NS400 cable and the speed is set to 100G_1x with interleaved FEC, a long linkup time of up to 5 min may occur.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Toggling, MMA1Z00-NS400

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3329109

Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

2844036

Description: When using the "Dual Write" feature with QP buffer bigger than the maximum outstanding WQEs (128), the data being sent on the standby QP can be corrupted.

Workaround: Limit the QP buffer size when using "Dual Write" up to 128 WQEs.

Keywords: Dual-write, QP

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3178339

Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

3110297

Description: When ConnectX-7 adapter card is configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode, 400G_8x linkup cannot be raised.

Workaround: Configure the adapter card to use Force mode.

Keywords: 400G_8x, linkup

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3033910

Description: BAR misses caused by a memory write/read actions are not reported in the AER and the device status.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BAR miss, AER

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3140645

Description: 3rd party servers may hang after warm reboot due to the PCIe switch.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe, 3rd party servers

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

-

Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3174038

Description: SPDM requests received while CPLD burn flow is in progress may be answered with incorrect responses.

Workaround: Avoid activation of the two flows in tandem.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3141072

Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

2870970

Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.

Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3081264

Description: 10G/40G speeds are not supported on MFS1S00-XXXX modules (200G optics) in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical cables

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070590

Description: PLL modules are not supported in ConnectX-7 ethernet adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PLL

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070409

Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-6 Dx or an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch, NRZ speeds are not raised when using 200GbE optical cable.

Workaround: Configure PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE on the ConnectX-7 side for the requested speed.

Keywords: Optical cables, NRZ, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Spectrum-3, 200GbE optical cable

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

2993531

Description: PML1 is disabled by default. Enabling it might result in server hanging.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

-

Description: Upgrading to firmware 28.33.2028 from any previous Engineering Sample (earlier than version 28.98.2406) must be done before installing WinOF-2 v2.90 driver and requires going through the following steps:

  1. Upgrade to 28.98.2406 version while the driver is disabled.

  2. Upgrade to firmware version 28.33.2028 (the driver can be enable at this stage).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware upgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

-

Description: Downgrading from firmware 28.33.2028 to any previous Engineering Sample firmware is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware downgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028
