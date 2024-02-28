Bug Fixes History

3923754 (NVbugs) Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Downstream Port Containment (DPC) not to be exposed on the downstream ports of the top level PCIe switch in products supporting PCIe switch.

Keywords: PCIe Switch, DPC

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3070480 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in PRBS lock loss (PRBS_CHK_ERR_CNT_NO_CLR field is raising) when the PRBS mode was first configured on the ConnectX-7 adapter card and then on the Wedge400 switch.

Keywords: PRBS

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3317621 Description: Fixed an issue that caused wqe_based_steering CQEs not to be generated upon an error.

Keywords: CQE

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3239340 Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.

Keywords: RDE

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3016801 Description: Fixed a rare issue that resulted in link not raising when connecting a ConnentX-7 adapter card to IXIA in PAM4 speeds.

Keywords: PAM4, IXIA, link up

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3073517 Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device link down, and the device not being able to get traffic, when moving between two states DETECT and POLLING CONFIG in RTL.

Keywords: RTL, link down, traffic

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3073517 Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch, configuring first 10G/40G and then configuring back 100G we result in linkup failure.

Keywords: ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum, linkup

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3077026 Description: When connecting with MMS4X00-NL400 transceiver at 200Gb/s, instability may be experienced upon link up.

Keywords: Transceiver, Link Up

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3077026 Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card and one side is configured to RM Loopback, and the port is toggled, link flap maybe experienced.

Keywords: Link flap

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3106146 Description: Live migration of MPV affiliated function pair is not supported when port numbers are changed. Each function should stay on the same port number as before migration.

Keywords: MPV live migration

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

2169950 Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.

Keywords: FCS

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3147219 Description: SPDM Get Measurements might return an invalid signature while executed without the included measurements (request param2 = 0).

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3147207 Description: The SPDM challenge command returns the hash of all the measurements without their headers.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3261861 Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.

Keywords: HDR-to-NDR, cables

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3225504 Description: Enabled constant clock offset (visible using PPS out) when synchronizing the device using PTP in 25G or 10G port link speed.

Keywords: PTP, PPS offset

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3288489 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Pkey table not to be updated, and wrong value to be sent, when the MADs handled in a long process were sent using GLOBAL_GVMI instead of vport0_gvmi .

Keywords: Pkey

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010

3283455 Description: Fixed a wrong lane mapping to serdes when selecting the OSFP port and using only 4 lanes.

Keywords: QSFP, lanes

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012