Bug Fixes History
This section includes history of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3652874
|
Description: Fixed firmware measurements calculation.
|
Keywords: Firmware measurements calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3664415
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused Live Migration to hang during the "save" stage.
|
Keywords: Live migration
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3629353
|
Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.
|
Keywords: Hardware timestamp
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3582559
|
Description: Added support for LED scheme #2 to MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00 adapter cards.
|
Keywords: LED
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3669258
|
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.
|
Keywords: mlxconfig
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3670719 / 3676590
|
Description: Added a small delay after the power up process to fix an issue that occasionally caused the module to be unstable after the power up.
|
Keywords: Link up
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3629562
|
Description: Fixed a code mismatch in the process of handling the cause to the link being down when the remote faults were received.
|
Keywords: Link down
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3532508
|
Description: Fixed a wrong parameter in the cable info MAD that resulted in unnecessary messages in the log.
|
Keywords: Cable info MAD
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3634350
|
Description: Disabled PCI power event messages on OCP 3.0 adapter cards according to the spec requirements.
|
Keywords: PCI, OCP 3.0
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3636714
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the buffer for PLDM firmware update that were pending NIC requests to not being properly locked in case of PLDM-over-NC-SI, and consequently being corrupted by other flows.
|
Keywords: PLDM, buffer
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3592276
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevent MSI Interrupts from being advertised correctly, resulting in the wrong MSI being sent.
|
Keywords: MSI
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3605363
|
Description: "Get Temperature" OEM command now always returns a unified temperature.
|
Keywords: Temperature
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3531972
|
Description: Changed the bar configuration algorithm so that the last update to the bar address will be the one that takes affect when the host configures the same bar address for two different PFs.
|
Keywords: Network Interface
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3626872
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the firmware to miscalculate the value of the maximum current temperature measured from all the diodes (found in the Internal_sensor_curr_temp field).
|
Keywords: Sensor, temperature
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3544340 / 3537706 / 3639178
|
Description: Improved SPDM v1.0 compatibility. SPDM measurements signature additional fixes.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3587821
|
Description: Fixed a HW bug that resulted in transaction loss that when cache replacement transaction occurs in parallel to code transcoding.
|
Keywords: HW bug, transaction loss
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3610861
|
Description: The eeprom module gets stuck in polling in 20% of the times after reset. To resolve the issue, a delay after config module to high power was added.
|
Keywords: Polling, module, reset
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3507928
|
Description: Fixed a linkup failure issue that occurred when connecting to a 25GbE transceiver by clearing the PSI Aging before trying to open Tx power.
|
Keywords: Cables, PSI Aging, 25GbE transceiver
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3602379
|
Description: The "Bad Signal Integrity" message seen after power cycle can be safely ignored. The user should monitor BER number.
|
Keywords: Bad Signal Integrity, BER
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3605686
|
Description: Fixed a statics issue that caused the i2c access to module to lock and stuck the switch.
|
Keywords: i2c, switch
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1900
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3482251
|
Description: Added support for hairpin drop counter in QUERY_VNIC_ENV command.
|
Keywords: Hairpin
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3539437
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the get_func_num_from_pci_func_num function from returning the value "-1" for undefined function type.
|
Keywords: get_func_num_from_pci_func_num
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3570478
|
Description: Fixed Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) value calculation for correct readings from the MMA4Z00 optical cable module.
|
Keywords: SNR
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3602169
|
Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error.
Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.
|
Keywords: Firmware steering
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3588515 / 3409806
|
Description: Fixed a race condition that led to a firmware assert upon driver removal, or when changing the ETH flow control scheme in case of a stress of larger than MTU ingress packets.
|
Keywords: Race condition, firmware assert
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
3610169
|
Description: Fixed QoS Shaper handling behavior for non-transmitting applications.
|
Keywords: QoS Shaper
|
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3537571
|
Description: Fixed SPDM measurements signature.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3439757
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the system from detecting the PCIe device during slot DC power cycle tests.
|
Keywords: PCIe device, DC power cycle tests
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3534473
|
Description: Added a new field/slot ID to PRS pcie_cfg_data.pci_cfg_space.pciex.pcie_switch_ini_defined_base_slot_id = 3 to define a specific slot number for GPU bridge DSP.
|
Keywords: Slot ID
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3331179
|
Description: Improved token calculation.
|
Keywords: Token calculation
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3299420
|
Description: Upgrading from firmware v28.38.1014 and below to v28.38.1002 no longer requires an upgrade to an intermediate version.
|
Keywords: Firmware upgrade
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3394841
|
Description: Updated the plug in/out events' reporting method to report only when the last recorded event is the opposite of the current event.
|
Keywords: Port events
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3469311
|
Description: Fixed the SPDM operations order according to the spec. v1.1.0.
|
Keywords: SPDM operations
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3527987
|
Description: Added support for NC-SI channel on both ports.
|
Keywords: NC-SI channel
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3459317
|
Description: Changed the protection mechanism for BAR configuration.
|
Keywords: BAR configuration
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3345150
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused a packet with invalid/bad padcount to be silently dropped instead of sending a bad nack error.
|
Keywords: Packet drop
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3418627
|
Description: Fixed wrong credits configuration that occurred when MAX_ACC_OUT_READ was configured.
|
Keywords: Performance
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3466088
|
Description: Update the SX root to work with driverless mode in vport0 gvmi teardown.
|
Keywords: Driverless mode
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3487313
|
Description: Fixed a a rare deadlock case between 2 DC packets in the RX side.
|
Keywords: Firmware deadlock
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3495889
|
Description: Fixed a QoS host port rate limit shaper inaccuracy that occurred when the shaper was configured via the QSHR access register.
|
Keywords: Port rate limit shaper
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
3449451
|
Description: When using ConnectX-7 adapter card as InfiniBand, the port must be configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode.
|
Keywords: Auto-Negotiation, InfiniBand
|
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
|
Fixed in Release: 28.38.1002
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3272599
|
Description: Removed the option to clear "Tx disable cap" for all non-baseT SFP modules.
|
Keywords: Tx disable cap
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3339087
|
Description: Added a split mask verification process to check whether or not a module is split in HCA.
|
Keywords: Cables, split module
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3411270
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in firmware crash when setting large payload length values (more than ~1500) in NC-SI command's header.
|
Keywords: NC-SI
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3405790
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in the interface type being shown as "unsupported" in CMIS modules.
|
Keywords: CMIS
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3418889
|
Description: Updated the NEGOTIATE_ALGORITHMS response according to the SPDM specification.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3409686
|
Description: Added the option to clear the DPC registers after warm reboot.
|
Keywords: DPC
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3411116
|
Description: Fixed the configuration of the TS1s sent by the DownStream port (DSP) when moving to EQLZ.ph2.
|
Keywords: DSP
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3138665
|
Description: Changed the initial Tx preset configuration for the DownStream port (DSP).
|
Keywords: Tx, DSP
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3138665
|
Description: PLDM firmware update process fails in case 1304 bytes chunk size is chosen.
|
Keywords: PLDM firmware update
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3336619
|
Description: Fixed an issues that occurred during secure firmware update when decrypting and authenticating each chunk of data using its authentication tag. The issue appeared when the main code chunk was split between the user chunks and any GCM operation (e.g., flash read with decryption). This GCM operation broke the GCM context for main chunk authentication and therefore failed.
|
Keywords: Secure firmware update, GCM, code chunk
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3327847
|
Description: CNP received, handled, and ignored counters in the hardware counters cannot work after moving to Programmable Congestion Control mode.
|
Keywords: CNP, Programmable Congestion Control
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3336610
|
Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented the hardware from handling an error flow that occurred when accessing the DPA cluster L2 cache from the firmware processor. In this case the firmware processor hardware requested a VA=>PA translation from the internal mmio, and the address translation was broken by the mmio on the 4K page boundary.
|
Keywords: Error handling, mmio, firmware processor
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3073517
|
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch and trying to raise 10G/40G over 100G optics cable is not supported.
|
Keywords: Optical cables, ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
3358994
|
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the hardware from consuming Port-VL and credits, which consequently blocked traffic from being transmitted due to a race condition between the firmware and the hardware when accessing the chip memory (CR space).
|
Keywords: Firmware race, CR space, Port-VL
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.37.1014
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
-
|
Description: Fixed an issue for adapter cards P/N MCX755106AS-HEAT that caused the link not to raise after changing both ports to Ethernet mode.
|
Keywords: Port type, link up
|
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1700
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3923754 (NVbugs)
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Downstream Port Containment (DPC) not to be exposed on the downstream ports of the top level PCIe switch in products supporting PCIe switch.
|
Keywords: PCIe Switch, DPC
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3070480
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in PRBS lock loss (PRBS_CHK_ERR_CNT_NO_CLR field is raising) when the PRBS mode was first configured on the ConnectX-7 adapter card and then on the Wedge400 switch.
|
Keywords: PRBS
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3317621
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused wqe_based_steering CQEs not to be generated upon an error.
|
Keywords: CQE
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3239340
|
Description: Aligned RDE behavior to DSP0266 v1.15.0 table 23.
|
Keywords: RDE
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3016801
|
Description: Fixed a rare issue that resulted in link not raising when connecting a ConnentX-7 adapter card to IXIA in PAM4 speeds.
|
Keywords: PAM4, IXIA, link up
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3073517
|
Description: Fixed an issue that resulted in device link down, and the device not being able to get traffic, when moving between two states DETECT and POLLING CONFIG in RTL.
|
Keywords: RTL, link down, traffic
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3073517
|
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-5 or an NVIDIA Spectrum switch, configuring first 10G/40G and then configuring back 100G we result in linkup failure.
|
Keywords: ConnectX-5, NVIDIA Spectrum, linkup
|
Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3077026
|
Description: When connecting with MMS4X00-NL400 transceiver at 200Gb/s, instability may be experienced upon link up.
|
Keywords: Transceiver, Link Up
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3077026
|
Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to ConnectX-7 adapter card and one side is configured to RM Loopback, and the port is toggled, link flap maybe experienced.
|
Keywords: Link flap
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3106146
|
Description: Live migration of MPV affiliated function pair is not supported when port numbers are changed. Each function should stay on the same port number as before migration.
|
Keywords: MPV live migration
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
2169950
|
Description: When decapsulation on a packet occurs, the FCS indication is not calculated correctly.
|
Keywords: FCS
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3147219
|
Description: SPDM Get Measurements might return an invalid signature while executed without the included measurements (request param2 = 0).
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3147207
|
Description: The SPDM challenge command returns the hash of all the measurements without their headers.
|
Keywords: SPDM
|
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3261861
|
Description: Connecting an HDR device to an NDR device with Optical cables longer than 30m causes degradation in the bandwidth.
|
Keywords: HDR-to-NDR, cables
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3225504
|
Description: Enabled constant clock offset (visible using PPS out) when synchronizing the device using PTP in 25G or 10G port link speed.
|
Keywords: PTP, PPS offset
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3288489
|
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the Pkey table not to be updated, and wrong value to be sent, when the MADs handled in a long process were sent using GLOBAL_GVMI instead of vport0_gvmi.
|
Keywords: Pkey
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010
|
3283455
|
Description: Fixed a wrong lane mapping to serdes when selecting the OSFP port and using only 4 lanes.
|
Keywords: QSFP, lanes
|
Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012
|
Fixed in Release: 28.36.1010