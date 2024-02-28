Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
3730282
Description: Added mlxconfig ROCE_CC_DCQCN_COMPATIBILITY_MODE for interoperability with different generations of HCAs, and ROCE_CC_CNP_MODERATION for different CNP moderation options.
Keywords: Congestion Control, DCQCN, CNP
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3757772
Description: Changed the link speed setting behavior to be "full link speed" instead of the limited rate when in the InfiniBand mode and the Congestion Control does not have a valid database to use for the data.
Keywords: IB Congestion Control
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3748944
Description: Fixed an issue that kept the adapter cards' quad ports UP when using breakout cables / QSFP-split-4. Now when a 4 alignment loss is noticed, the link in 25G/lane Ethernet is dropped.
Keywords: Quad ports, link up, breakout cables / QSFP-split-4
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3748943
Description: Modified PCIe switch Downstream Port EQLZ.PH1 timing to 3ms.
Keywords: PCIe, EQLZ, Phase1
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3699086
Description: Fixed a rare race condition in NODNIC teardown that caused commands to hang on regular PF.
Keywords: NODNIC teardown
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3770362
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.
Keywords: IB congestion control, CNP, SL
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004
3748947
Description: Added back the Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE) hardware component to improve the signal integrity link.
Keywords: Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE)
Discovered in Version: 28.36.2020
Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004