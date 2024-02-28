Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.3004 LTS (2023 LTS U2)
Internal Ref.

Issue

3730282

Description: Added mlxconfig ROCE_CC_DCQCN_COMPATIBILITY_MODE for interoperability with different generations of HCAs, and ROCE_CC_CNP_MODERATION for different CNP moderation options.

Keywords: Congestion Control, DCQCN, CNP

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004

3757772

Description: Changed the link speed setting behavior to be "full link speed" instead of the limited rate when in the InfiniBand mode and the Congestion Control does not have a valid database to use for the data.

Keywords: IB Congestion Control

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004

3748944

Description: Fixed an issue that kept the adapter cards' quad ports UP when using breakout cables / QSFP-split-4. Now when a 4 alignment loss is noticed, the link in 25G/lane Ethernet is dropped.

Keywords: Quad ports, link up, breakout cables / QSFP-split-4

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004

3748943

Description: Modified PCIe switch Downstream Port EQLZ.PH1 timing to 3ms.

Keywords: PCIe, EQLZ, Phase1

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004

3699086

Description: Fixed a rare race condition in NODNIC teardown that caused commands to hang on regular PF.

Keywords: NODNIC teardown

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004

3770362

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.

Keywords: IB congestion control, CNP, SL

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004

3748947

Description: Added back the Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE) hardware component to improve the signal integrity link.

Keywords: Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE)

Discovered in Version: 28.36.2020

Fixed in Release: 28.39.3004

