Changes and New Feature History
This section includes history of changes and new feature of 3 major releases back. For older releases history, please refer to the relevant firmware versions.
Feature/Change
Description
28.39.2048
FEC Configuration
Changed the default FEC configuration for the "Protocol Aware" and "Active DME Modules" (ETH cables).
For the list of cable identifiers, see tables below.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Byte 192 of Page 0 for sff cables
Name
Auto Detect FEC
Current Default FEC
Previous Default FEC
P/N - Example of one module
0x1A
100GBase DWDM2
No
NO FEC
RS FEC
0x21
100G BIDI PAM4
No
NO FEC
RS FEC
SFBR-89BDDZ-CS4
0x25
100GBASE-DR
No
NO FEC
RS FEC
MMS1V70-CM
0x26
100GBASE-FR
No
NO FEC
RS FEC
QSFP28-FR-C
0x27
100GBASE-LR
No
NO FEC
RS FEC
SPTSBP4LLCDF
Protocol Aware ETH Cables
Byte 192 of Page 0 for sff cables
Name
Auto Detect FEC
Current Default FEC
Previous Default FEC
P/N - Example of one module
0x1
100G AOC / 25GAUI C2M AOC
Yes
RS FEC
RS FEC
0x2
100GBASE-SR4 / 25GBASE-SR
Yes
RS FEC
RS FEC
MMA2P00-AS
0x3
100GBASE-LR4
Yes
NO FEC
RS FEC
MMA1L10-CR
0x3
25GBASE-LR
Yes
RS FEC
FC FEC
MMA2L20-AR
0x4
100GBASE-ER4
Yes
NO FEC
RS FEC
SPQCEERCDFLM Source Photonics
0x5
100GBASE-SR10
Yes
NO FEC
RS FEC
0x6
100G CWDM4 MSA with FEC
Yes
RS FEC
RS FEC
MMA1L30-CM
0x7
100G PSM4 Parallel SMF
Yes
RS FEC
RS FEC
MMS1C10-CM
0x8
100G ACC / 25GAUI C2M ACC
Yes
RS FEC
RS FEC
0x9
100G CWDM4 MSA without FEC
Yes
NO FEC
RS FEC
LQ210CR-CPA2
0x17
100G CLR4
Yes
RS FEC
RS FEC
0x18
100G AOC
Yes
NO FEC
RS FEC
MFA1A00-C010
0x19
100G ACC
Yes
NO FEC
RS FEC
0x20
100G SWDM4
Yes
RS FEC
RS FEC
FTLC9152RGPL
0x22 / 0x23 / 0x24
4WDM-10 MSA / 4WDM-20 MSA / 4WDM-40 MSA
Yes
RS FEC
RS FEC
Active DME Modules ETH Cables
To configure FEC or Speed that is different than the default, you must configure both sides.
The following are examples of when FEC detection capability is available:
when a 25G SFP module is connected to card, it will support FEC detection in 25G
when a 100G QSFP module is connected to a card, it will support FEC detection in 100G, but not in 50G or 25G
Firmware version 28.38.1900 (together with MLNX_OFED v23.07-0.5.1.2) should be used by InfiniBand customers.
Feature/Change
Description
28.38.1900
QKEY Mitigation in the Kernel
QKEY creation with the MSB set is available now for non-privileged users as well.
Note: In this release, this module parameter is disabled by default to ensure backward compatibility and give customers the opportunity to update their applications accordingly. In the upcoming release, it will be enabled by default, and later on deprecated.
Feature/Change
Description
28.38.1002
Header Modification
Added support to the metadata reg_c 8-11 (packet fields) for matching and modifying the header, and Advanced Steering Operation (ASO) actions.
INT Packets
Added support for forwarding INT packets to the user application for monitoring purposes by matching the BTH acknowledge request bit (bth_a).
Get Electrical Sensor, NC-SI
Implemented NVIDIA NC-SI OEM Commands:
IPsec CPS Bulk Allocation
Improved the IPsec CPS by using bulk allocation.
For better performance, it is recommended to work with IPsec bulk allocation and to initialize IPsec ASO context not via the firmware but via the hardware using ASO WQE.
DPA PROCESS ERROR
Added support for a new value for coredump_type field in DPA_PROCESS_COREDUMP, [FIRST_ERROR_THREAD_DUMP (1).].
Device Attestation
Attestation is a mechanism in which a host/platform automatically verifies the authenticity and integrity of the hardware and software state of a device. The mechanism is based on a HW RoT and utilizes SPDM messages that handle the attestation, measurement collection, and trust between device and platform BMC or platform RoT (usually host BMC). This provides the added value of increased security and assurance that the host/platform of device is not being tampered with and has the proper software running on it.
For further information, see "NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing".
QKEY Mitigation in the Kernel
Non-privileged users are now blocked by default from setting controlled/privileged QKEYs (QKEY with MSB set).
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.
Feature/Change
Description
28.37.1014
Mergeable Buffer
Added mergeable buffer support (VIRTIO_NET_F_MRG_RXBUF in virtio spec) for VDPA kernel mode to improve performance in case of large MTU such as 9K. The feature is disabled by default and must be manually enabled while creating or modifying the virtio device.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If a PF NVME device emulation is created with dynamic_vf_msix_control = 1, then the dynamic_vf_msix_reset can set the PF device emulation's VF MSIX number to 0. The num_msix is used in the modified VF device emulation to modify the MSIX number of the VF device emulation.
InfiniBand Congestion Control (IB CC)
Enabled IB CC per Service Level (SL) for RC/UC on the HCA side.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The RTT response packet SL may be set/queried via the CONGESTION_CONTROL_HCA_NP_PARAMETER MAD.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.