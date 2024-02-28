NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.3004 LTS (2023 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Adapter Cards Firmware Release Notes v28.39.3004 LTS (2023 LTS U2)  Firmware Compatible Products

On This Page

Firmware Compatible Products

These are the release notes for the NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapters firmware. This firmware supports the following protocols:

  • InfiniBand - EDR, HDR1002, HDR2, NDR2002, NDR2

  • Ethernet - 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE 2, 400GbE2

  • PCI Express 5.0, supporting backwards compatibility for v4.0, v3.0, v2.0 and v1.1

1. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

2. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Warning

When connecting an NVIDIA-to-NVIDIA adapter card in ETH PAM4 speeds, Auto-Neg should always be enabled.

Supported Devices

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Device Description

900-9X7AH-0078-DTZ

MCX755106AS-HEAT

MT_0000000834

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X7AH-0078-ST0

MCX713106AS-VEAT

MT_0000000840

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X767-003N-DT0

MCX75210AAS-NEAT

MT_0000000851

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row (Socket Direct); Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X766-001N-ST0

MCX75310AAS-HEAT-N

NVD0000000024

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 InfiniBand adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200; single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x 16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX

900-9X720-00E0-S0B /

900-9X720-007N-SN1 /

900-9X720-00E0-S00 /

900-9X720-007N-SN0

MCX750500B-0D0K /

MCX750500C-0D0K /

MCX750500B-0D00 /

MCX750500C-0D00

MT_0000000891

Nvidia adapter card with four ConnectX-7; each up to 400Gb/s IB (default mode) or 400GbE; PCIe 5.0 x32; PCIe switch; crypto disabled; secure boot enabled

900-9X7AH-0058-DT1

MCX753106AS-HEAT-N

NVD0000000023

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 200Gb/s; dual-port QSFP; single port InfiniBand and second port VPI (InfiniBand or Ethernet); PCIe 5.0 x16; secure boot; no crypto; for Nvidia DGX storage

900-9X7AX-004NMC0

MCX75343AMC-NEAC

MT_0000001059

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 TSFF Adapter Card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X7AH-0076-ST0

MCX713106AS-CEAT

MT_0000000843

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X7AO-0003-ST0

MCX713104AS-ADAT

MT_0000000849

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 25/50GbE; Quad-Port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X766-003N-SR0

MCX75310AAC-NEAT

MT_0000001046

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;

900-9X760-0078-MB0

MCX753436MS-HEAB

MT_0000000833

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X721-003N-DT0

MCX75510AAS-NEAT

MT_0000000800

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 400Gb/s NDR IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X766-003N-SQ0

MCX75310AAS-NEAT

MT_0000000838

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;

900-9X7AH-0088-ST0

MCX713106AC-VEAT

MT_0000000841

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X7AH-0086-SQ0

MCX713106AC-CEAT

MT_0000000842

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 100GbE; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X760-0018-MB2

MCX753436MC-HEAB

MT_0000001030

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 SFF Adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;

900-9X7AX-003NMC0

MCX75343AMS-NEAC

MT_0000001058

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 OCP3.0 TSFF Adapter Card; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X7AX-0039-SB0

MCX75343AAS-NEAC

MT_0000000784

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; NDR IB/400GbE OCP3.0 TSFF; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X721-003N-DT1

MCX75510AAS-HEAT

MT_0000000839

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card; 200Gb/s NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16 Extension option (Socket Direct ready); Secure boot; No Crypto

900-9X767-003N-DT1

MCX75210AAS-HEAT

MT_0000000850

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; NDR200 IB; Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 2x8 in a row (Socket Direct); Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;

900-9X7AO-00C3-STZ

MCX713104AC-ADAT

MT_0000000852

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 25/50GbE; Quad-Port SFP56; PCIe 4.0 x16; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled

900-9X766-003N-ST0

MCX75310AAS-HEAT

MT_0000000844

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 200GbE / NDR200 IB (default mode); Single-port OSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled;

900-9X7AH-0079-DTZ

MCX755106AC-HEAT

MT_0000001045

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL adapter Card; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot Enabled;

930-9O000-0000-060

MCX755206AS-NEAT-N

MT_0000000892

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 VPI adapter card; 400Gb/s IB and 200GbE; dual-port QSFP; PCIe 5.0 x16; dual slot; secure boot; no crypto; tall bracket for Nvidia DGX storage

900-9X7AH-0039-STZ

MCX715105AS-WEAT

MT_0000000856

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 HHHL Adapter Card; 400GbE (default mode) / NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe 5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Disabled; Secure Boot Enabled

Driver Software, Tools and Switch Firmware

The following are the drivers’ software, tools, switch/HCA firmware versions tested that you can upgrade from or downgrade to when using this firmware version:

Supported Version

ConnectX-7 Firmware

28.39.3004 / 28.39.2048 / 28.39.1002

MLNX_OFED

23.10-2.1.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0 / 23.10-0.5.5.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MLNX_EN (MLNX_OFED based code)

23.10-2.1.3.1 / 23.10-1.1.9.0 / 23.10-0.5.5.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

WinOF-2

23.10.50000 / 23.7.50000

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

MFT

4.26.1 / 4.26.0 / 4.25.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

mstflint

4.26.1 / 4.26.0 / 4.25.0

Note: For the list of the supported Operating Systems, please refer to the driver's Release Notes.

FlexBoot

3.7.300

UEFI

14.32.17

MLNX-OS

3.10.5002 onwards

Cumulus

5.4 onwards

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware

31.2012.1024 onwards
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 28, 2024
content here