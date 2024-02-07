Bug Fixes History

3652874 Description: Fixed firmware measurements calculation.

Keywords: Firmware measurements calculation

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3664415 Description: Fixed an issue that caused Live Migration to hang during the "save" stage.

Keywords: Live migration

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3629353 Description: Fixed the cr_space in port configuration to prevent wrong timestamp of cqes.

Keywords: Hardware timestamp

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3582559 Description: Added support for LED scheme #2 to MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX750500B-0D00 adapter cards.

Keywords: LED

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3669258 Description: Fixed a rare issue that prevented changes in mlxconfig from taking effect upon warm reboot.

Keywords: mlxconfig

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3670719 / 3676590 Description: Added a small delay after the power up process to fix an issue that occasionally caused the module to be unstable after the power up.

Keywords: Link up

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3629562 Description: Fixed a code mismatch in the process of handling the cause to the link being down when the remote faults were received.

Keywords: Link down

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3532508 Description: Fixed a wrong parameter in the cable info MAD that resulted in unnecessary messages in the log.

Keywords: Cable info MAD

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3634350 Description: Disabled PCI power event messages on OCP 3.0 adapter cards according to the spec requirements.

Keywords: PCI, OCP 3.0

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3636714 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the buffer for PLDM firmware update that were pending NIC requests to not being properly locked in case of PLDM-over-NC-SI, and consequently being corrupted by other flows.

Keywords: PLDM, buffer

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3592276 Description: Fixed an issue that prevent MSI Interrupts from being advertised correctly, resulting in the wrong MSI being sent.

Keywords: MSI

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3605363 Description: "Get Temperature" OEM command now always returns a unified temperature.

Keywords: Temperature

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3531972 Description: Changed the bar configuration algorithm so that the last update to the bar address will be the one that takes affect when the host configures the same bar address for two different PFs.

Keywords: Network Interface

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3626872 Description: Fixed an issue that caused the firmware to miscalculate the value of the maximum current temperature measured from all the diodes (found in the Internal_sensor_curr_temp field).

Keywords: Sensor, temperature

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3544340 / 3537706 / 3639178 Description: Improved SPDM v1.0 compatibility. SPDM measurements signature additional fixes.

Keywords: SPDM

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3587821 Description: Fixed a HW bug that resulted in transaction loss that when cache replacement transaction occurs in parallel to code transcoding.

Keywords: HW bug, transaction loss

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3610861 Description: The eeprom module gets stuck in polling in 20% of the times after reset. To resolve the issue, a delay after config module to high power was added.

Keywords: Polling, module, reset

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3507928 Description: Fixed a linkup failure issue that occurred when connecting to a 25GbE transceiver by clearing the PSI Aging before trying to open Tx power.

Keywords: Cables, PSI Aging, 25GbE transceiver

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3602379 Description: The "Bad Signal Integrity" message seen after power cycle can be safely ignored. The user should monitor BER number.

Keywords: Bad Signal Integrity, BER

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3605686 Description: Fixed a statics issue that caused the i2c access to module to lock and stuck the switch.

Keywords: i2c, switch

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1900

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3482251 Description: Added support for hairpin drop counter in QUERY_VNIC_ENV command.

Keywords: Hairpin

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3539437 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the get_func_num_from_pci_func_num function from returning the value "-1" for undefined function type.

Keywords: get_func_num_from_pci_func_num

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3570478 Description: Fixed Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) value calculation for correct readings from the MMA4Z00 optical cable module.

Keywords: SNR

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3602169 Description: Added a locking mechanism to protect the firmware from a race condition between insertion and deletion of the same rule in parallel. Such behavior occasionally resulted in firmware accessing a memory that has already been released, thus causing IOMMU / translation error. Note: This fix will not impact insertion rate for tables owned by SW steering.

Keywords: Firmware steering

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3588515 / 3409806 Description: Fixed a race condition that led to a firmware assert upon driver removal, or when changing the ETH flow control scheme in case of a stress of larger than MTU ingress packets.

Keywords: Race condition, firmware assert

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

Fixed in Release: 28.39.2048

3610169 Description: Fixed QoS Shaper handling behavior for non-transmitting applications.

Keywords: QoS Shaper

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002