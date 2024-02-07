Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
3712016
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented Congestion Control from behaving properly when GRH is used in traffic of an IB cluster.
Keywords: IB Congestion Control, CNP, SL
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3174038
Description: SPDM requests received while CPLD burn flow is in progress may be answered with incorrect responses.
Keywords: SPDM
Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3110297
Description: When ConnectX-7 adapter card is configured to use the Auto-Negotiation mode, 400G_8x linkup cannot be raised.
Keywords: 400G_8x, linkup
Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3339818
Description: When performing a stress toggling on a ConnectX-7 adapter card that is connected to the MMA1Z00-NS400 cable and the speed is set to 100G_1x with interleaved FEC, a long linkup time of up to 5 min may occur.
Keywords: Toggling, MMA1Z00-NS400
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3339919
Description:
Keywords: Link up speed
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3312483
Description: WoL packets may not working properly if sent to Unicast destination MAC.
Keywords: WoL packets, Unicast destination MAC
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3275394
Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3457472
Description: Disabling the Relaxed Ordered (RO) capability (relaxed_ordering_read_pci_enabled=0) using the vhca_resource_manager is currently not functional.
Keywords: Relaxed Ordered
Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3606136
Description: In rare cases, linkup time of NDR and NDR200 with MMA4Z00-NS400 may take longer than 60 seconds.
Keywords: Cables, NDR, NDR200, linkup time
Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3683068
Description: Added back the Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE) hardware component to improve the signal integrity link.
Keywords: Digital Feedforward Equalizer (DFFE)
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3708035
Description: Fixed an issue with Selective-Repeat configuration which occasionally caused retransmission to wait for timeout instead of out-of-sequence NACK.
Keywords: RoCE, SR
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3695219
Description: Enabled the lowest minimum rate for SW DCQCN to enable congestion control to hold a larger amount of QPs without pauses or drops.
Keywords: Congestion control, PCC, DCQCN
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3637429
Description: Fixed an issue that caused the secondary ASIC run module init to fail due to missing condition.
Keywords: Secondary device, EEPROM
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3693945
Description: Fixed an issue that kept the adapter cards' quad ports UP when using breakout cables / QSFP-split-4. Now when a 4 alignment loss is noticed, the link in 25G/lane Ethernet is dropped.
Keywords: Quad ports, link up, breakout cables / QSFP-split-4
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3607329
Description: Modified PCIe switch downstream port EQLZ.PH1 timing to 3ms.
Keywords: PCIe switch downstream port
Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000
3617606
Description: Fixed a rare race condition in NODNIC teardown that caused commands to hang on regular PF.
Keywords: NODNIC teardown
Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010
Fixed in Release: 28.40.1000