Changes and New Feature in this Firmware Version
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
28.40.1000
|
Socket Direct Single netdev Mapped to Two PCIe Devices
|
Enabled Single Netdev mapping to two PCIe devices (Socket Direct).
Now multiple devices (PFs) of the same port can be combined under a single netdev instance. Traffic is passed through different devices belonging to different NUMA sockets, thus saving cross-NUMA traffic and allowing apps running on the same netdev from different NUMAs to still feel a sense of proximity to the device and achieve improved performance.
The netdev is destroyed once any of the PFs is removed. A proper configuration would utilize the correct close NUMA when working on a certain app/CPU.
Currently, this capability is limited to PFs only, and up to two devices (sockets). To enable the feature, one must configure the same Socket Direct group (non zero) for both PFs through mlxconfig SD_GROUP.
|
Port Rate Limiting
|
Added a new access register (PBWS) to set the port maximum bandwidth to a value between 95% to 100%.
|
ACL
|
Added support for egress ACL to the uplink by adding a new bit to the Set Flow Table Entry: allow_fdb_uplink_hairpin.
|
Live Migration
|
Added support for live migration with MPV and IPSEC. This capability enables creating cross-vhca objects, however, they can only be created between affiliated GVMIs.
If HCA_CAP.migratable bit is set, HCA_CAP.cross_vhca_object_to_object_supported and HCA_CAP.allowed_object_for_other_vhca_access refer to affiliated VHCAs only.
|
Alternative Bill of Materials (BOM)
|
NVIDIA is adding an alternative Bill of Materials (BOM) for the specified affected items (MCX713104AS-ADAT & MCX713104AC-ADAT) to enhance production yields. The new alternate BOM requires updating to a minimum firmware version of 28.39.2048.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version section.