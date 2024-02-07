Known Issues

- Description: Downgrading the following adapter cards (MCX713104AS-ADAT & MCX713104AC-ADAT) to a lower version than 20.39.2048 is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Downgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000

3728450 Description: SW_RESET with a pending image is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SW_RESET

Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000

3735988 Description: In IB system, RTT_response_sl feature does not work with Sniffer tools (e.g., Wireshark/Tcpdump/).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Health buffer, sniffer, RTT

Discovered in Version: 28.40.1000

3614362 Description: When connected to a Spectrum-1 switch system using NRZ 25G optic module supporting DME in NO FEC, an EFF BER of -13 may be seen once in 200 toggles.

Workaround: To raise the link, re-toggle the port.

Keywords: Spectrum-1, NRZ, BER, port toggling

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3629216 Description: mlxfwreset level 3 command is not supported for MCX750500B-0D00 / MCX750500B-0D0K / MCX755206AS-NEAT-N P/N.

Workaround: Enable mlxfwreset level 4. mlxfwreset -d <dev> r -l 4 -y Reboot the server.

Keywords: mlxfwreset level 3

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

- Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification. For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: I2C clock

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3179534 Description: 25G/lane speeds are not supported on 200GbE optic cables.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Cables, 200GbE

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3435259 Description: The host enables the device to populate only 1 bus. When opening extra 2 Physical ports, moving from dual-port to quad-port, the user can open 2 less Virtual Functions.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF, dual-port, quad-port

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3525865 Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 28.39.1002

3363753 Description: The link is down when connected to the MMS1V00-WM (DR4) optical module.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G, link down

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

3439438 Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G, linkup time

Discovered in Version: 28.38.1002

- Description: When upgrading from firmware v28.35.2000 to a newer one, the default port speeds of adapter cards MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT will change from InfiniBand to Ethernet.

Workaround: To change it back to InfiniBand, please follow the instructions in the ConnectX-7 hardware User Manual.

Keywords: Firmware upgrade, port type, MCX755106AS-HEAT/ MCX755106AC-HEAT

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

3376224 Description: FEC override is not supported when working with NRZ speeds on PAM4 Optical modules.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: FEC override, NRZ, PAM4

Discovered in Version: 28.37.1014

3262845 Description: In the ConnectX-7 adapter card with P/N MCX750500B-0D0K, t he "Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit controls both the fatal and the non-fatal ERR MSG forwarding. The "Non-Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit does not affect the ERR MSG forwarding.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Fatal Error Reporting Enable" bit, PCIe, MCX750500B-0D0K

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3329109 Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

2844036 Description: When using the "Dual Write" feature with QP buffer bigger than the maximum outstanding WQEs (128), the data being sent on the standby QP can be corrupted.

Workaround: Limit the QP buffer size when using "Dual Write" up to 128 WQEs.

Keywords: Dual-write, QP

Discovered in Version: 28.36.1010

3178339 Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.35.1012

3033910 Description: BAR misses caused by a memory write/read actions are not reported in the AER and the device status.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BAR miss, AER

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

3140645 Description: 3rd party servers may hang after warm reboot due to the PCIe switch.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe, 3rd party servers

Discovered in Version: 28.34.4000

- Description: Changing dynamic PCIe link width is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3141072 Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

2870970 Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain. Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 28.34.1002

3081264 Description: 10G/40G speeds are not supported on MFS1S00-XXXX modules (200G optics) in ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Optical cables

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070590 Description: PLL modules are not supported in ConnectX-7 ethernet adapter cards.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PLL

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

3070409 Description: When connecting a ConnectX-7 adapter card to a ConnectX-6 Dx or an NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch, NRZ speeds are not raised when using 200GbE optical cable.

Workaround: Configure PHY_FEC_OVERRIDE on the ConnectX-7 side for the requested speed.

Keywords: Optical cables, NRZ, ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA Spectrum-3, 200GbE optical cable

Discovered in Version: 28.33.4030

2993531 Description: PML1 is disabled by default. Enabling it might result in server hanging.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PML1

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

- Description: Upgrading to firmware 28.33.2028 from any previous Engineering Sample (earlier than version 28.98.2406) must be done before installing WinOF-2 v2.90 driver and requires going through the following steps: Upgrade to 28.98.2406 version while the driver is disabled. Upgrade to firmware version 28.33.2028 (the driver can be enable at this stage).

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware upgrade

Discovered in Version: 28.33.2028

- Description: Downgrading from firmware 28.33.2028 to any previous Engineering Sample firmware is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Firmware downgrade