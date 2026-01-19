On This Page
Introduction
This is the User Guide for InfiniBand/VPI adapter cards based on the ConnectX-7 integrated circuit device for OCP Spec 3.0. These adapters' connectivity provides the highest-performing and most flexible interconnect solution for servers supporting OCP 3.0 used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments. ConnectX-7 network adapters are offered in two form factors and various flavors: stand-up PCIe and Open Compute Project (OCP) Spec 3.0 cards. This user manual covers the OCP 3.0 cards, for the low-profile PCIe stand-up cards hardware user manual, please refer to ConnectX-7 PCIe Stand-up Cards User Manual.
Providing up to two ports of NDR200 and 200GbE or a single port of NDR and 400GbE connectivity, and PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 host connectivity, ConnectX-7 is a member of NVIDIA’s world-class, award-winning, ConnectX family of network adapters. Continuing NVIDIA’s consistent innovation in networking, ConnectX-7 provides agility and efficiency at every scale. ConnectX-7 delivers cutting-edge performance and security for uncompromising data centers.
In addition to the Small Form Factor (SFF) form factor, ConnectX-7 for OCP 3.0 cards are available in the newly added Tall-SFF (TSFF) spec form factor, taking into account the added height of the card to allow better thermal performance. Contact NVIDIA for more details.
Port Splitting
ConnectX-8 SuperNICs offer a variety of network port configurations designed to meet the demands of different environments and deployments.
The Port Splitting feature allows a single physical networking module to be split into multiple network ports. This provides flexibility in optimizing port configurations for various network topology use cases. For the supported OPNs and configurations, refer to Port Splitting Configurations.
Item
Description
PCI Express slot
In PCIe x16 Configuration
PCIe Gen 5.0/4.0 (16 GT/s / 32GT/s) through x16 edge connector.
System Power Supply
Refer to Specifications
Operating System
Connectivity
Category
Qty
Item
Cards
1
ConnectX-7 adapter card for OCP 3.0
Accessories
1
Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
For more detailed information, see Specifications.
This section describes hardware features and capabilities. Please refer to the relevant driver and/or firmware release notes for feature availability.
Feature
Description
InfiniBand Architecture Specification v1.5 compliant
ConnectX-7 delivers low latency, high bandwidth, and computing efficiency for high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and hyperscale cloud data center applications. ConnectX-7 is InfiniBand Architecture Specification v1.5 compliant.
InfiniBand Network Protocols and Rates:
Up to 400Gb/s Ethernet
ConnectX-7 adapter cards comply with the following IEEE 802.3 standards:400GbE / 200GbE / 100GbE / 50GbE / 40GbE / 25GbE / 10GbE
Memory Components
Overlay Networks
In order to better scale their networks, datacenter operators often create overlay networks that carry traffic from individual virtual machines over logical tunnels in encapsulated formats such as NVGRE and VXLAN. While this solves network scalability issues, it hides the TCP packet from the hardware offloading engines, placing higher loads on the host CPU. ConnectX-7 effectively addresses this by providing advanced NVGRE and VXLAN hardware offloading engines that encapsulate and de-capsulate the overlay protocol.
Quality of Service (QoS)
Support for port-based Quality of Service enabling various application requirements for latency and SLA.
Hardware-based I/O Virtualization
ConnectX-7 provides dedicated adapter resources and guaranteed isolation and protection for virtual machines within the server.
Storage Acceleration
A consolidated compute and storage network achieves significant cost-performance advantages over multi-fabric networks. Standard block and file access protocols can leverage:
SR-IOV
ConnectX-7 SR-IOV technology provides dedicated adapter resources and guaranteed isolation and protection for virtual machines (VM) within the server.
High-Performance Accelerations
RDMA Message Rate
330-370 million messages per second.
Secure Boot
The secure boot process assures booting of authentic firmware/software that is intended to run on ConnectX-7. This is achieved using cryptographic primitives using asymmetric cryptography. ConnectX-7 supports several cryptographic functions in its HW Root-of-Trust (RoT) that has its key stored in on-chip FUSES.
Secure Firmware Update
The Secure firmware update feature enables a device to verify digital signatures of new firmware binaries to ensure that only officially approved versions can be installed from the host, the network, or a Board Management Controller (BMC). The firmware of devices with “secure firmware update” functionality (secure FW), restricts access to specific commands and registers that can be used to modify the firmware binary image on the flash, as well as commands that can jeopardize security in general.
For further information, refer to the MFT User Manual.
Advanced storage capabilities
Block-level encryption and checksum offloads.
Host Management
ConnectX-7 technology maintains support for host manageability through a BMC. ConnectX-7 PCIe stand-up adapter can be connected to a BMC using MCTP over SMBus or MCTP over PCIe protocols as if it is a standard NVIDIA PCIe stand-up adapter card. For configuring the adapter for the specific manageability solution in use by the server, please contact NVIDIA Support.
RDMA and RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE)
ConnectX-7, utilizing IBTA RDMA (Remote Data Memory Access) and RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet) technology, delivers low-latency and high-performance over InfiniBand and Ethernet networks. Leveraging datacenter bridging (DCB) capabilities as well as ConnectX-7 advanced congestion control hardware mechanisms, RoCE provides efficient low-latency RDMA services over Layer 2 and Layer 3 networks.
NVIDIA PeerDirect™
PeerDirect™ communication provides high-efficiency RDMA access by eliminating unnecessary internal data copies between components on the PCIe bus (for example, from GPU to CPU), and therefore significantly reduces application run time. ConnectX-7 advanced acceleration technology enables higher cluster efficiency and scalability to tens of thousands of nodes.
CPU Offload
Adapter functionality enables reduced CPU overhead allowing more available CPU for computation tasks.
NVIDIA Multi-Host
NVIDIA® Multi-Host technology enables next-generation Cloud, Web 2.0 and high-performance data centers to design and build new scale-out heterogeneous compute and storage racks with direct connectivity between multiple hosts and the centralized network controller. This enables direct data access with the lowest latency to significantly improve densities and maximizes data transfer rates. For more information, please visit NVIDIA Multi-Host Solutions.