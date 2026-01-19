Introduction

This is the User Guide for InfiniBand/VPI adapter cards based on the ConnectX-7 integrated circuit device for OCP Spec 3.0. These adapters' connectivity provides the highest-performing and most flexible interconnect solution for servers supporting OCP 3.0 used in Enterprise Data Centers and High-Performance Computing environments. ConnectX-7 network adapters are offered in two form factors and various flavors: stand-up PCIe and Open Compute Project (OCP) Spec 3.0 cards. This user manual covers the OCP 3.0 cards, for the low-profile PCIe stand-up cards hardware user manual, please refer to ConnectX-7 PCIe Stand-up Cards User Manual.

Providing up to two ports of NDR200 and 200GbE or a single port of NDR and 400GbE connectivity, and PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 host connectivity, ConnectX-7 is a member of NVIDIA’s world-class, award-winning, ConnectX family of network adapters. Continuing NVIDIA’s consistent innovation in networking, ConnectX-7 provides agility and efficiency at every scale. ConnectX-7 delivers cutting-edge performance and security for uncompromising data centers.

In addition to the Small Form Factor (SFF) form factor, ConnectX-7 for OCP 3.0 cards are available in the newly added Tall-SFF (TSFF) spec form factor, taking into account the added height of the card to allow better thermal performance. Contact NVIDIA for more details.

ConnectX-8 SuperNICs offer a variety of network port configurations designed to meet the demands of different environments and deployments.

The Port Splitting feature allows a single physical networking module to be split into multiple network ports. This provides flexibility in optimizing port configurations for various network topology use cases. For the supported OPNs and configurations, refer to Port Splitting Configurations.