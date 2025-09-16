DOCA-Host for Linux Driver Installation

Copy Copied! 82 : 00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies CX8 Family [ConnectX- 8 ] 82 : 00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies CX8 Family [ConnectX- 8 ] 84 : 00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies CX8 Family [ConnectX- 8 ] 84 : 00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies CX8 Family [ConnectX- 8 ]

In the output example above, the first two rows indicate that one card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 05 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00, and PCI Function numbers 0 and 1. The other card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 82 (hexadecimal), PCI Device number 00, and PCI Function numbers 0 and 1.

Since the two PCIe cards are installed in two PCIe slots, each card gets a unique PCI Bus and Device number. Each of the PCIe x16 busses sees two network ports; in effect, the two physical ports of the ConnectX-7 Socket Direct adapter are viewed as four net devices by the system.