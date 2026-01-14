Firmware Upgrade
Each SuperNIC is shipped with the latest version of qualified firmware at the time of manufacturing. However, NVIDIA issues firmware updates occasionally that provide new features and bug fixes. To check that your card is programmed with the latest available firmware version, download the mlxup firmware update and query utility. The utility can query for available SuperNICS and indicate which SuperNIC require a firmware update. If the user confirms, mlxup upgrades the firmware using embedded images. The latest mlxup executable and documentation are available in mlxup - Update and Query Utility.
Firmware Update Example
[server1]# ./mlxup
Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...
Device Type: ConnectX-8
Part Number: 900-9X85E-00EX-MC0
Description: NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180P, OCP3.0 TSFF SuperNIC, 800Gbs XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE, Single-port OSFP, Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable, PCIe 6.0 x16, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
PCI Device Name: 0b:00.0
Base MAC: 0000e41d2d5cf810
Versions: Current Available
FW 28.33.0800 28.33.1000
Status: Update required
Device Type: ConnectX-8
Part Number: 900-9X85E-00EX-MC0
Description: NVIDIA ConnectX-8 C8180P, OCP3.0 TSFF SuperNIC, 800Gbs XDR IB (default mode) / 2x400GbE, Single-port OSFP, Multi-Host and Socket Direct capable, PCIe 6.0 x16, Crypto Enabled, Secure Boot Enabled, Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
Base MAC: 0000e41d2d5cf810
Versions: Current Available
FW 28.33.0800 28.33.1000
Status: Up to date
Perform FW update? [y/N]: y
Device #1: Up to date
Device #2: Updating FW ... Done
Restart needed for updates to take effect.
Log File: /var/log/mlxup/mlxup-yyyymmdd.log