Hardware Installation

The ConnectX-8 SuperNIC supports Ethernet and InfiniBand network connections. Ensure the chassis is connected to the appropriate network infrastructure (switches, routers, etc.).

Ensure the system’s power supply unit (PSU) can provide sufficient power for the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, typically requiring 75W from the PCIe slot.

Ensure the chassis is compatible with the form factor of the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC - Tall Small Form Factor (TSFF) OCP 3.0 .

Ensure the system has an available PCIe Gen6 x16 slot for OCP 3.0 for optimal performance.

Environmental Requirements