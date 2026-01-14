Setting High-Speed-Port Link Type

The following table lists the supported speeds, and the default networking port link type .

OPN Data Transmission Rate Default Protocol and Rate 900-9X85E-00EX-MJ0 900-9X85E-00EX-MP0 800Gbs XDR IB / 2x400GbE 800Gbs XDR IB

You can use the mlxconfig or the UEFI tools to configure the networking high-speed ports mode.

Use the UEFI tool to configure the SuperNIC before the operating system is up. User the mlxconfig tool to configure the SuperNIC once the operating system is up. According to your preference, use one of the below tools: