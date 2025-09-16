Specifications
The ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is designed and validated for operation in data-center servers and other large environments that guarantee proper power supply and airflow conditions.
The SuperNIC is not intended for installation on a desktop or a workstation. Moreover, installing the adapter card in any system without proper power and airflow levels can impact the SuperNIC's functionality and potentially damage it. Failure to meet the environmental requirements listed in this user manual may void the warranty.
Please install the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC in a PCIe slot capable of supplying the required power and airflow.
ConnectX-8 SuperNICs with OSFP form factor support RHS (Riding Heatsink) cage only
Physical
SuperNIC PCB Dimensions: Tall Small Form Factor (TSFF) OCP 3.0, 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm)
Bracket Type
900-9X85E-00EX-MC0 : Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket
900-9X85E-00EX-MP0 and 900-9X85E-00EX-MJ0: Internal lock Bracket
Cooling Mechanism
900-9X85E-00EX-MC0 and 900-9X85E-00EX-MJ0 : NVIDIA Heatsink
900-9X85E-00EX-MP0: Partner Cooled
Interfaces
PCI Express Interface
Gen6 SERDES @ 64GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 5 compatible)
Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen5 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary card and MCIO harness
Networking Port: Single cage OSFP InfiniBand and Ethernet
Data Rate
InfiniBand (Default)
XDR/NDR/HDR/HDR100/EDR/SDR
Ethernet
400/200/100 Gb/s Ethernet
Protocol Support
InfiniBand: IBTA v1.7a
Auto-Negotiation: XDR (4 lanes x 200Gb/s per ) port, NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 (2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane) port, EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).
Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
Capabilities
Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled, Multi-Host and Socket Direct Capable
Electrical and Thermal Specifications
Voltage: 12V, 3.3V, 3.3VAUX
TBD
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Cb
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Altitude (Operational)
3050m
Regulatory
Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC
RoHS: RoHS Compliant
Notes:
a. The ConnectX-8 SuperNICs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.
b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
Cards Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
C8180P SuperNICs
C8180P for Partner-Cooled SuperNICs
Dimensions include the Pull-tab Bracket
Dimensions include the Internal Lock Bracket
Single-Port OSFP Thumbscrew Bracket
Single-Port OSFP Internal Lock Bracket