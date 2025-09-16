NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC for OCP 3.0 User Manual
Specifications

Warning

The ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is designed and validated for operation in data-center servers and other large environments that guarantee proper power supply and airflow conditions.

The SuperNIC is not intended for installation on a desktop or a workstation. Moreover, installing the adapter card in any system without proper power and airflow levels can impact the SuperNIC's functionality and potentially damage it. Failure to meet the environmental requirements listed in this user manual may void the warranty.

Note

Please install the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC in a PCIe slot capable of supplying the required power and airflow.

C8180P SuperNICs Specifications

Note

ConnectX-8 SuperNICs with OSFP form factor support RHS (Riding Heatsink) cage only

Physical

SuperNIC PCB Dimensions: Tall Small Form Factor (TSFF) OCP 3.0, 4.52 in. x 2.99 in (115.00mm x 76.00mm)

Bracket Type

900-9X85E-00EX-MC0 : Thumbscrew (Pull Tab) Bracket

900-9X85E-00EX-MP0 and 900-9X85E-00EX-MJ0: Internal lock Bracket

Cooling Mechanism

900-9X85E-00EX-MC0 and 900-9X85E-00EX-MJ0 : NVIDIA Heatsink

900-9X85E-00EX-MP0: Partner Cooled

Interfaces

See Supported Interfaces

PCI Express Interface

Gen6 SERDES @ 64GT/s, x16 lanes (Gen 5 compatible)

Optional: Additional PCIe x16 Gen5 @ SERDES 32GT/s through the PCIe auxiliary card and MCIO harness

Networking Port: Single cage OSFP InfiniBand and Ethernet

Data Rate

InfiniBand (Default)

XDR/NDR/HDR/HDR100/EDR/SDR

Ethernet

400/200/100 Gb/s Ethernet

Protocol Support

InfiniBand: IBTA v1.7a

Auto-Negotiation: XDR (4 lanes x 200Gb/s per ) port, NDR (4 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, NDR200 (2 lanes x 100Gb/s per lane) port, HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port, HDR100 (2 lane x 50Gb/s per lane) port, EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port, FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane), 1X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane).

Ethernet: 400GAUI-4 C2M, 400GBASE-CR4, 200GAUI-2 C2M, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GAUI-1 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2 , 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

Capabilities

Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled, Multi-Host and Socket Direct Capable

Electrical and Thermal Specifications

Voltage: 12V, 3.3V, 3.3VAUX

TBD

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Cb

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Altitude (Operational)

3050m

Regulatory

Safety: CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC: CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM / KC

RoHS: RoHS Compliant

Notes:

a. The ConnectX-8 SuperNICs supplement the IBTA auto-negotiation specification to get better bit error rates and longer cable reaches. This supplemental feature only initiates when connected to another NVIDIA InfiniBand product.

b. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

Cards Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

C8180P SuperNICs

C8180P for Partner-Cooled SuperNICs

image-2025-3-26_12-43-6-1-version-1-modificationdate-1742989386333-api-v2.png

Dimensions include the Pull-tab Bracket

image-2025-3-26_12-42-44-version-1-modificationdate-1742989364870-api-v2.png

Dimensions include the Internal Lock Bracket

Brackets Mechanical Drawings and Dimensions

Note

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

Single-Port OSFP Thumbscrew Bracket

Single-Port OSFP Internal Lock Bracket

image-2025-4-7_12-59-2-version-1-modificationdate-1744023542060-api-v2.png

image-2025-4-7_10-56-40-version-1-modificationdate-1744016202353-api-v2.png

