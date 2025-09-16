Troubleshooting

NIC Not Detected by the System Ensure that the SuperNIC is placed correctly

Make sure the SuperNIC slot and the SuperNIC are compatible Install the SuperNIC in a different PCI Express slot

Use the drivers that came with the SuperNIC or download the latest

Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

Try to reboot the server

The SuperNIC no longer works Reseat the SuperNIC in its slot or a different slot, if necessary

Try using another cable

Reinstall the drivers for the network driver files may be damaged or deleted

Reboot the server

SuperNICs stopped working after installing another SuperNIC Try removing and re-installing all SuperNICs

Check that cables are connected properly

Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

Link indicator light is off Try another port on the switch

Make sure the cable is securely attached

Check you are using the proper cables that do not exceed the recommended lengths

Verify that your switch and SuperNIC port are compatible