NVIDIA FlexBoot Release Notes v3.6.902 LTS

Revision Date Description 3.6.902 July 10, 2023 Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Changes and New Features.

FlexBoot is a multiprotocol remote boot technology that delivers unprecedented flexibility in how IT Managers can provision or repurpose their datacenter servers. FlexBoot enables remote boot over InfiniBand or Ethernet using Boot over InfiniBand, over Ethernet, or Boot over iSCSI (Bo-iSCSI). Combined with Virtual Protocol Interconnect (VPI) technologies available in NVIDIA® ConnectX®-3 onwards adapter adapters, FlexBoot gives IT Managers the flexibility to deploy servers with one adapter card into InfiniBand or Ethernet networks with the ability to boot from LAN or remote storage targets. This technology is based on the Preboot Execution Environment (PXE) standard specification, and FlexBoot software is based on the open source iPXE project (see www.ipxe.org).

Please visit FlexBoot page.