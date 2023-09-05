NVIDIA FlexBoot Release Notes v3.6.902 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVIDIA FlexBoot Release Notes v3.6.902 LTS  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

Internal Ref.

Description

1755286

Description: Fixed an issue where the Flexboot driver set SDR link speed for devices operating on Multi-Host mode or when the keep_link_up was enabled.

Keywords: SDR, Multi-Host, Single-Host, port speed

Discovered in Version: 3.5.305

Fixed in Release: 3.6.901

3044598

Description: Added support for PXE legacy interrupt for ConnectX-7 adapter cards.

Keywords: Chain-loading, boot, ConnectX-7

Discovered in Version: 3.6.204

Fixed in Release: 3.6.804

1725147

Description: In devices that operate in Socket-Direct mode, the physical MAC of the auxiliary partitions is displayed as zeros instead of the actual MAC when the card is configured as InfiniBand.

Keywords: Physical MAC, Boot menu, Socket-Direct

Discovered in Version: 3.5.701

Fixed in Release: 3.6.204

843377/849223

Description: The physical MAC assigned via the boot menu is displayed as zeroes instead of the set MAC when ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card is configured as InfiniBand.

Keywords: Physical MAC, Boot menu

Discovered in Version: 3.5.901

Fixed in Release: 3.6.102

1725147

Description: In devices that operate in Socket-Direct mode, the physical MAC of the auxiliary partitions is displayed as zeros instead of the actual MAC when the card is configured as InfiniBand.

Keywords: Physical MAC, Boot menu, Socket-Direct

Discovered in Version: 3.5.701

Fixed in Release: 3.6.102

1447149

Description: FlexBoot menu Link Speed configuration will be "NA" in case speed is configured to 50GBase-KR4

Keywords: FlexBoot menu, Link Speed; 50GBase-KR4

Discovered in Version: 3.5.504

Fixed in Release: 3.5.803

1072419

Description: The FlexBoot DHCP loops indefinitely when it continuously gets NACK on the DHCP requests On some setups, it might also cause an RSOD after a a continues looping.

Keywords: Bootloader grub2, WDS, RSOD

Discovered in Release: 3.5.305

Fixed in Release: 3.5.504

1157875

Description: Pressing any of the arrow keys during boot might cause the boot process to be aborted.

Keywords: Abort boot, arrows, FlexBoot

Discovered in Release: 3.5.305

Fixed in Release: 3.5.403

1113560

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented the first iSCSI target parameters to be reset to their default values.

Keywords: iSCSI target

Discovered in Release: 3.5.110

Fixed in Release: 3.5.305

-

Description: FlexBoot supports only 2K MTU.

Keywords: Networking

Discovered in Release: 3.4.903

Fixed in Release: 3.5.210

843209

Description: Fixed and issue which cause the link not to raise in the second port which is set as IB when the first port is ETH in PXE.

Keywords: Link up, Ports

Discovered in Release: 3.4.903

Fixed in Release: 3.5.109

847950

Description: Fixed wrong default value of Boot-To-Target in FlexBoot configuration.

Keywords: Boot-To-Target, FlexBoot configuration

Discovered in Release: 3.4.719

Fixed in Release: 3.4.903

691148

Description: When connecting a pre-configured port with VLAN to an IB fabric, the port runs as Ethernet port with the VLAN tag.

Keywords: VLAN, Port Management

Discovered in Release: 3.4.719

Fixed in Release: 3.4.903

792432

Description: Booting PXE using Grub2.X over HP G9/G8 servers results in system hang.

Keywords: PXE boot, Grub2.X, HP G9/G8

Discovered in Release: 3.4.719

Fixed in Release: 3.4.903

690792

Description: If the PMM fails to allocate memory, the system hangs since FlexBoot cannot load from the expansion ROM.

Keywords: PMM, expansion ROM

Discovered in Release: 3.4.719

Fixed in Release: 3.4.812

697291

Description: In ConnectX-4, the PXE boot time measurement over TFTP Ethernet is 1:30 min for image size of 1GB, TFTP InfiniBand is 1:20 min, and iSCSI boot time measure- ment is 8 seconds for image size of 25 MB.

Keywords: PXE Boot

Discovered in Release: 3.4.719

Fixed in Release: 3.4.812

689068

Description: In hybrid BIOSes, if the BIOS loads legacy driver without closing the UEFI driver, the legacy driver fails to load.

Keywords: BIOS, legacy mode

Discovered in Release: 3.4.719

Fixed in Release: 3.4.812

634794

Description: Enabled 'boot_pci_busdevfn' initialization when booting from UNDI loader.

Keywords: UNDI loader

Discovered in Release: 3.4.650

Fixed in Release: 3.4.719

-

Description: Removed the instruction that enabled write-protected section modifications after POST.

Keywords: PXE Boot

Discovered in Release: 3.4.650

Fixed in Release: 3.4.719

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here