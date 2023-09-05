Changes and New Feature History
|
Release
|
Changes
|
Rev 3.6.901
|
ink Speed/InfiniBand
|
Updated the Flexboot driver to boot with the highest link speed on InfiniBand mode (instead of configuring it to SDR) on devices that operate on Multi-Host mode and on devices that operate with keep_link_up enabled.
|
General
|
Updated firmware versions. For the firmware versions supported see, Compatible Products.
|
Rev 3.6.805
|
General
|
Updated firmware versions.
|
Rev 3.6.804
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added support for exposing the NDR link speed in the Ctrl +B menu.
|
Rev 3.6.700
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added a new setting to enable/disable RT_PPS_ENABLED_ONPOWERUP.
For further information, refer to the PreBoot Drivers User Manual.
|
Rev 3.6.502
|
General
|
Added support for NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 adapter cards.
ConnectX-7 has the same feature set as ConnectX-6 adapter card. For the list of the ConnectX-6 firmware features, please see ConnectX-6 Firmware Release Notes.
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added support for "Cross-Signed CA URI" and "Trust CA fingerprint" new settings for NIC Configuration.
For further information, refer to the PreBoot Drivers User Manual.
|
iSCSI Authentication
|
Added support for setting the iSCSI authentication settings via IPXE script (not only via Flexboot UI).
|
Rev 3.6.403
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added support for "RDMA NIC mode" new setting to the Flexboot menu.
For further information, refer to the PreBoot Drivers User Manual.
|
NVIDIA® BlueField®
|
Added support for boot over Virtio Net emulation hotplug/static device in legacy boot environment .
|
Rev 3.6.301
|
VirtioNet/VirtioBlk Exprom
|
Added support for Enabling/Disabling UEFI X86 VirtioNet/VirtioBlk Exprom in Flexboot using the Ctrl+B menu.
|
Rev 3.6.204
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for BlueField 2 adapters cards at GA level.
|
iSCSI
|
Added support for iSCSI boot over IPv6.
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added new settings for IPv6 in iSCSI Initiator/General section in Ctrl B menu.
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added "Permit Total Shutdown" new setting to the FlexBoot boot menu.
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added "Flow Control" new setting to the FlexBoot boot menu.
|
HTTPS
|
Added support for HTTPS protocol by default. Flexboot now will contain only a single trusted root certificate (the “iPXE root CA” certificate). To use a standard SSL certificate issued by a public CA (such as Verisign), iPXE must be able to download a cross-signed certificate to complete the chain of trust up to the “iPXE root CA” certificate. These cross-signed certificates are downloaded automatically when needed from http://ca.ipxe.org/auto.
|
Bug Fixes
|
Rev 3.6.102
|
General
|
This version of FlexBoot does not have any changes. The version was increased due to the release of a new firmware version.
|
Rev 3.6.204
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for ConnectX-6 Lx adapter cards.
|
Adapter Cards
|
[Beta] Added support for BlueField 2 adapters cards.
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Exposed the following settings for both IB/ETH mode :
For further information refer to PreBoot Drivers User Manual.
|
Rev 3.5.901
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.
|
FlexBoot Legacy Interrupt
|
Added the ability to enable/disable the received indication using the Legacy Interrupt option.
For further information refer to MFT User Manual.
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added Virtual Node GUID settings to FlexBoot menu and removed Virtual Port GUID setting.
|
Rev 3.5.803
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added Port GUID, Node GUID and Virtual Port GUID new settings to the FlexBoot boot menu for devices that operate in IB mode.
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added "SNAPI Operation" new setting to the FlexBoot boot menu.
|
Rev. 3.5.701
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added NIC Partitions Configuration settings in Flexboot boot menu for devices that operate in Socket-Direct mode . For further information please refer to FlexBoot and UEFI User Manual.
|
Rev. 3.5.603
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for ConnectX-6 ready adapter cards. For further information, contact Mellanox Support.
|
Enable/Disable UEFI X86, UEFI ARM Exprom using Ctrl+B
|
Added support to Enable/Disable UEFI X86, UEFI Arm Exprom in FlexBoot using the Ctrl+B menu.
|
Rev. 3.5.504
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added “PXE boot without fail-over to iSCSI” and “iSCSI boot without fail-over to PXE boot” options for legacy_boot_prtocol configuration.
For further information, refer to Mellanox PreBoot Drivers User Manual.
|
Enabled PXE to expose the current link speed of the system when in ETH mode.
|
Rev. 3.5.403
|
Enable/Disable FlexBoot in EXPROM via mlxconfig
|
Added PXE support to additional ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX- 5 adapter cards.
Note: Not all cards are compiled with FlexBoot. For the full list of the OPNs compiled with FlexBoot, please refer to the firmware Release Notes
Enabling/Disabling FlexBoot in ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5 in EXPROM is done via mlxconfig.
The default value is:
Note: The value above can be set only in adapter cards that support this capability.
For further information on how to enable/disable UEFI, refer to section Enabling/Disabling FlexBoot/UEFI in EXPROM via mlxconfig in the Mellanox PreBoot Drivers (FlexBoot & UEFI) User Manual.
|
VLAN Priority
|
Set the default VLAN priority to 0.
|
Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP)
|
LACP support is disabled by default. It can be enabled via mlxconfig.
|
Rev. 3.5.305
|
PXE Boot
|
Added ESC option as an abort key during PXE boot process.
|
FlexBoot Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP)
|
Added the ability to enable/disable FlexBoot LACP via mlxconfig.
|
Serial Console
|
Removed Serial Console support in the ConnectX-4 Lx adapter card.
|
Upstream sync
|
Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)
|
Rev. 3.5.210
|
Promiscuous VLAN mode
|
Added support for promiscuous VLAN mode.
|
MTU
|
[InfiniBand] Added support for configurable MTU.
|
Expansion ROM version
|
Enabled expansion ROM ( exp_rom ) version exposition according to the new specification (e.g. expose ARCH in flint tool).
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added a FlexBoot menu support for NV_POWER_CONF . Now power consumption configuration is supported from the FlexBoot menu.
|
Enhanced FlexBoot/firmware debug capability using Flexboot UI. Added the reg_dump option to the panic_behavior configuration in the FlexBoot menu
|
Upstream sync
|
Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)
|
Rev. 3.5.11
|
Networking
|
Ethernet only: The MTU value is set to 1500 upon driver’s bring up.
|
Rev. 3.5.109
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added support for "Undi network wait timeout"
|
Enhanced FlexBoot/firmware debug capability using Flexboot UI
|
Performance
|
Performance enhancements in Ethernet mode
|
Upstream sync
|
Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)
|
Rev. 3.4.903
|
iSCSI re-imaging
|
Enables the user to install a new image on active ISCSI target
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added new configuration for network link type for supported cards
|
Enabled boot configuration menu in ConnectX-4 when the physical port is IB
|
Booting
|
Enabled booting with non-default Pkey in ConnectX-4 when the physical port is IB
|
Link Status
|
Removed link status line printout at boot time
|
Boot Menu
|
Changed the Bus:Device:Function format in boot menu, from PCIBus:Dev.Func to 0000:Bus:Dev.Func
|
Upstream sync
|
Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)
|
Rev. 3.4.812
|
FlexBoot UI
|
Added debug prints option in the FlexBoot boot menu. For further information, please refer to FlexBoot and UEFI User Manual.
|
Upstream sync
|
Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)
|
System Diagnosis
|
Added the ability to diagnose problems in released ROMs by enabling the debug log levels for specific modules.
Note: This ability should be used only when debug session is needed.
|
Interrupts
|
Added support for ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx interrupts
|
Rev. 3.4.719
|
IPv6
|
Added IPv6 support
|
x64 Architecture
|
Added x64 architecture support in ConnectX-4 and Connect-IB adapter cards
|
SHELL CLI
|
Removed support for the following SHELL CLI commands:
For further information, please refer to: http://ipxe.org/cmd
|
Upstream sync
|
Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)
|
Rev. 3.4.650
|
Image size
|
Added support for .mrom images larger than 128kB
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for ConnectX-4 EN and ConnectX-4 Lx EN
|
Flat real mode
|
Moved to flat real mode when calling INT 1a,b101 to avoid BIOSes issues
|
Spanning Tree Protocol
|
Added support for detecting Spanning Tree Protocol non-forwarding ports (RSTP/MSTP)
|
Upstream sync
|
Synced the source with iPXE (upstream sync)